NU'EST drops latest group teaser picture for Needle & Bubble

K-pop boy group NU'EST continues to drop teasers for its final comeback and recently released more pictures for the upcoming album. In their decade-long music career, the group amassed world fame and held several tours in the USA, Europe, Latin America, and Asia.

Consisting of the five-member lineup of JR, Aron, Baekho, Minhyun and Ren, the iconic boy group debuted on March 15, 2012 with the hitmaker Face.

NU'EST also drops individual teaser pictures for Needle & Bubble

The news of NU'EST’s disbandment came as an unexpected blow to millions of fans. On February 28, 2022, the group’s agency, Pledis Entertainment, released an official statement addressing the disbandment via Weverse.

The exclusive artist contract with NU’EST will be concluded as of March 14.



JR, ARON and REN have decided to start afresh after leaving our company. BAEKHO and MINHYUN will renew their contracts.

However, the agency stated that the group will not be leaving its fans stranded. Pledis Entertainment confirmed that the famous group will sign off on their music contract with a final album on March 15, 2022.

On March 9, 2022, the agency dropped teaser pictures of the group on their official Instagram account. All suited and booted in chic outfits, the boys flaunted their gorgeous and bold visuals with a bow and arrow in each member's hand.

Additionally, the agency also posted close-up individual shots of each member, clad in different attires. Holding bows and arrows in their hands, the boys point the instrument towards the camera.

Pledis Entertainment releases more solo pictures

Apart from posing with the instrument, there are additional individual pictures of the group members. Each of their pictures show a common background which is filled with white, blue, and brown flowers. It almost looks like they are sitting in a fantasy garden, displaying their jaw-dropping visuals.

Tracklist of the group's final album Needle & Bubble: The Best Album

On March 10, 2022, Pledis Entertainment released the tracklist of the group’s upcoming final album Needle & Bubble: The Best Album. According to fans, two new songs with have been incorporated into the album. The fans have been busy trying to figure out the actual meaning and name of the songs as their exact connotations haven't been revealed yet.

Fans have created a buzz on the internet with the tracklist as most of the songs are re-masters of their previous releases. They have also been requesting NU'EST and Pledis Entertainment to add various tracks to the album.

