NU'EST Minhyun tests positive for COVID-19

K-pop idol Minhyun from NU'EST has tested positive for COVID-19. The singer’s agency released an official statement announcing the news and stated that Minhyun would undergo self-treatment at home.

Pledis Entertainment confirms NU'EST Minhyun's COVID-19 results

On March 9, 2022, at 7:30 am KST, Pledis Entertainment released an official statement on NU'EST’s Weverse account announcing that K-pop idol Minhyun has tested positive for COVID-19.

The agency stated that Minhyun was experiencing a mild fever and sore throat. He conducted a test using a self-test kit which showed negative results. Minhyun carried out an antigen test, and the results came back positive.

After the antigen test, the musician immediately underwent PCR testing and confirmed that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

"Minhyun experienced a mild fever and sore throat on March 8. He conducted a test using a self-testing kit, which showed negative results. However, in the preemptive rapid antigen test, he got positive results, so he immediately underwent PCR testing and was diagnosed with COVID-19 on the morning of March 9."

Pledis Entertainment also confirmed that Minhyun was not experiencing symptoms other than a slight fever and a sore throat. The singer will receive medical treatment at home.

The agency also reassured fans that there was zero contact between Minhyun and the other members of the group.

"Minhyun is currently not exhibiting symptoms other than a mild fever and a sore throat and is administering self-treatment at home. There was no contact between Minhyun and the other members."

The agency continued that Minhyun will adjust his scheduled activities and focus on getting better. Pledis Entertainment also promised fans that it would prioritize the health of all artists and follow all guidelines set by healthcare authorities.

"Minhyun will adjust his schedule and focus on treatment. We will provide you with updates on his activity resumption. We will put the health of the artist as a top priority. In addition, we will faithfully cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the disease control authorities. Thank you."

Fans send their recovery wishes to NU'EST's Minhyun

Upon hearing the news, fans took to Weverse and other social media platforms to wish Minhyun a speedy recovery. They also hoped and prayed that the other members would remain safe and healthy.

NU'EST last comeback as a group

The iconic K-pop boy group revealed details pertaining to their final comeback as a group under Pledis Entertainment.

At the end of February 2022, the agency announced that the members decided not to renew their music contracts and focus on their individual careers. Pledis Entertainment said that the group would make its final comeback in March before disbanding.

Each group member wrote heartfelt letters on Weverse and revealed their decision to go their separate ways.

On March 4, 2022, NU'EST announced that they would be releasing The Best Album: Needle & Bubble. The final album drop from the group will be released on March 15 at 6 pm KST.

