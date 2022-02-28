NU'EST disbands next month, to sign off with a farewell album 

In an unexpected blow to fans across the globe, K-Pop band NU'EST is officially disbanding after a decade as a group.

The five-member boy band made their debut on March 15, 2012, with the hit single "Face."

In their decade-long career, the group gained worldwide fame and held several tours in the USA, Europe, Latin America, and Asia.

The news of the disbandment came as a shock to several fans.

NU'EST will be releasing a final album in Match 2022

On February 28, the group's agency, Pledis Entertainment, released a full statement addressing the disbandment, via HYBE's Weverse application.

9321x🐯🐳 @donghoyuyu

The exclusive artist contract with NU’EST will be concluded as of March 14.



JR, ARON and REN have decided to start afresh after leaving our company. BAEKHO and MINHYUN will renew their contracts.

#뉴이스트_JR_아론_백호_민현_렌 NUEST OFFICIALLY DISBANDThe exclusive artist contract with NU’EST will be concluded as of March 14.JR, ARON and REN have decided to start afresh after leaving our company. BAEKHO and MINHYUN will renew their contracts. NUEST OFFICIALLY DISBAND The exclusive artist contract with NU’EST will be concluded as of March 14.JR, ARON and REN have decided to start afresh after leaving our company. BAEKHO and MINHYUN will renew their contracts.#뉴이스트_JR_아론_백호_민현_렌 https://t.co/l4ySjPpGs3

They said:

"Hello, this is Pledis Entertainment. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all the fans who have shown boundless and unwavering support for NU'EST over the past ten years."

The agency revealed that one of the main reasons for the disbandment was the expiration of contracts.

"The exclusive artist contract with NU'EST will be concluded as of March 14. Our company and the members of NU'EST went through careful consideration and discussions on the future of the individual members and on what would be the best path for everyone and how they can present their best selves."

Out of the five members, only two are choosing to renew their contracts while JR, Aron, and Ren will reportedly be leaving the agency for good.

"JR, Aron, and Ren have decided to start afresh after leaving our company. Baekho and Minhyun will renew their contracts. We respect and support the decisions of every member, as they are the result of careful and extensive consideration and discussions."

They further added:

NU'EST is a valuable group that holds a special place in our company as the first boy group of Pledis Entertainment. The group has been loved by many with their stylish music, performances, and the way in which they write their dramatic narrative with their fearless attitude since their debut. We would like to extend our sincere and heartfelt gratitude to JR, Aron, Baekho, Minhyun, and Ren who have always put their best foot forward over the past ten years."

However, the group will not be leaving its fans high and dry. Pledis Entertainment confirmed that the popular group will sign off with a final album in March.

"The group will cap off their official activities as NU'EST of Pledis Entertainment with their album that will be released in March. Pledis Entertainment wishes the best for the members' new leap forward and growth and will continue to cheer for their bright future ahead of them.

They ended their statement by saying:

We would like to express once again our gratitude to L.O.Λ.E who have always stayed by the group's side. We ask you to give your unchanging love and support to the members as they embark upon the next chapter of their careers."

NU'EST Weverse @nuweverse 뉴이스트(NU’EST) @NUESTNEWS

weverse.onelink.me/qt3S/b0bf1b56 뉴이스트 관련 향후 서비스 운영 사항 안내 뉴이스트 관련 향후 서비스 운영 사항 안내weverse.onelink.me/qt3S/b0bf1b56 Nu'est Official Weverse and all their social media accounts will stop working as of March 31 st 12PM. twitter.com/NUESTNEWS/stat… Nu'est Official Weverse and all their social media accounts will stop working as of March 31 st 12PM. twitter.com/NUESTNEWS/stat…

Netizens react to NU'EST's announcement

Several fans took to social media to celebrate the group's achievements in the last 10 years.

Jee😊 @jeeelim5 I'm grateful to NU'EST for giving us such great music. And I'm grateful to them for giving me the chance to meet all of you, my fellow LOΛEs.



"Because it's you, I've never once regretted my love.

That's how I feel.

Because you're my love, my greatest moments exist in my heart." I'm grateful to NU'EST for giving us such great music. And I'm grateful to them for giving me the chance to meet all of you, my fellow LOΛEs."Because it's you, I've never once regretted my love.That's how I feel.Because you're my love, my greatest moments exist in my heart." https://t.co/3QKIJsHwV3

trish ♡ @baekhofinale NU’EST IS FIVE. AND THEY WILL ALWAYS BE FIVE. NO CONTRACT OR ANY OTHER COMPANY WILL BREAK THEM APART I SAID WHAT I SAID. NU’EST IS FIVE. AND THEY WILL ALWAYS BE FIVE. NO CONTRACT OR ANY OTHER COMPANY WILL BREAK THEM APART I SAID WHAT I SAID.

mina's 아론🐶 @9593LOVE what makes me even more mad than sadder is the fact nu’est spent 10 years in a company and they never cared about them ONCE! Nu’est could have run the world if their companies didn’t ruin them what makes me even more mad than sadder is the fact nu’est spent 10 years in a company and they never cared about them ONCE! Nu’est could have run the world if their companies didn’t ruin them

mina's 아론🐶 @9593LOVE LOVEs let’s hug each other and respect nu’est decisions no matter what I will always be a LOVE LOVEs let’s hug each other and respect nu’est decisions no matter what I will always be a LOVE

The group's last album was the April 2021 release Romanticize, with the lead single "Inside Out".

Edited by Saman