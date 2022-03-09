BTOB's Hyun-sik diagnosed with COVID-19

BTOB's agency, Cube Entertainment, recently released an official statement regarding the group member Hyun-sik’s Covid-19 results. The 30-year-old singer tested positive for the virus on March 8 and is undergoing medical treatment at home.

The South Korean boy band was formed in 2012 under Cube Entertainment. The group consists of six members, Seo Eun-kwang, Lee Min-hyuk, Lee Chang-sub, Im Hyun-sik, Peniel Shin, and Yook Sung-jae. Originally a seven-member lineup, Jung Il-hoon departed the group in December 2020 in light of using and purchasing illegal drugs.

Cube Entertainment confirms BTOB Hyunk-sik's COVID-19 results and halts all scheduled activities

joyce 📌giveaway pinned😌 @jjellybeans_ oh nooo hyunsik tested positive for covid today, he got his booster shot though so hopefully he will have minimal symptoms and a quick recovery oh nooo hyunsik tested positive for covid today, he got his booster shot though so hopefully he will have minimal symptoms and a quick recovery 🙏 https://t.co/CDpZ6IxAD9

On March 8, 2022, Cube Entertainment released an official statement announcing that K-pop idol Hyun-sik had tested positive for COVID-19. The agency stated that Hyun-sik conducted a self-test and the results came back positive. The announcement read,

"Hello, this is Cube Entertainment. This is to inform you that BTOB member Im Hyun-sik tested positive for COVID-19 on March 8, 2022. On March 7, Im Hyun-sik initially conducted a test with a self-testing kit before his scheduled activities as a preemptive measure and confirmed that he tested positive."

The statement mentioned,

"Afterwards, he visited a hospital and underwent PCR testing. He received a positive test result on March 8, 2022."

Cube Entertainment stated that the singer has received a booster shot of the vaccine and will suspend all scheduled activities for his recovery. Furthermore, they said that all guidelines set by health authorities will be followed. The agency said,

"Previously, Im Hyun-sik received a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. He has currently suspended all his scheduled activities and is taking the necessary measures in keeping with the guidelines set by government health authorities."

The agency ended the statement by promising fans to prioritize the health of the artists and will do their best to keep them safe.

The COVID-19 wave in South Korea has been growing every day. Though the impact of the illness is mild, multiple artists in the K-pop music industry have tested positive. Agencies of various groups and artists are taking preventive measures to stop the spread of the virus.

Fans send wishes to BTOB's Hyun-sik for his recovery

Soon enough, fans took to Twitter to wish the singer a speedy recovery. They also hoped that the other members of the group would also be safe and prayed for their health.

all for ilhoon @allforilhoon



Let us pray for the speedy recovery of your Hyunsik hyung from covid.



I know you are thinking about him a lot, especially these days.



예지앞사

#AlwaysWithIlhoon

#AllForIlhoon Hi, love.Let us pray for the speedy recovery of your Hyunsik hyung from covid.I know you are thinking about him a lot, especially these days.예지앞사 Hi, love.Let us pray for the speedy recovery of your Hyunsik hyung from covid.I know you are thinking about him a lot, especially these days.예지앞사 💙#AlwaysWithIlhoon#AllForIlhoon https://t.co/sSO9tmNLfZ

𝚌𝚑𝚊 ੈ♡ #𝚋𝚎_𝚝𝚘𝚐𝚎𝚝𝚑𝚎𝚛 @yookzaIddow oh nooo hyunsik got tested positive for covid 🥺 pls take care of yourself and get well soon! @BTOB_IMHYUNSIK oh nooo hyunsik got tested positive for covid 🥺 pls take care of yourself and get well soon! @BTOB_IMHYUNSIK

sha \⁷ #융키윌유메리미 @japddaeng plspls i hope the rest of the members are safe and i wont be hearing any covid-19 news :( plspls i hope the rest of the members are safe and i wont be hearing any covid-19 news :(

Latest updates on BTOB

On February 21, 2022, the K-pop boy group dropped their third studio album, Be Together, along with the music video of their title track, The Song.

The title track is composed by Hyun-sik and written by Peniel and Hyun-sik. The lyrics are directed to the group’s fans and express the message that the boys want to deliver. The beautiful ballad captures the essence of missing fans and vice versa, and how both happy and sad memories eventually become a part of a nostalgic time.

Within 5 days of its release, the music video for the title track racked up over 20 million views on YouTube after its release on February 21. The Song has become the group’s seventh music video to achieve this feat, following other songs like Outsider, Missing You, I’ll be your man, WOW, Insane, and the subunit BTOB 4U’s music video for Show Your Love.

Edited by Sabika