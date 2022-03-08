Red Velvet shares new concept pictures for 'The ReVe Festival 2022 - Feel My Rhythm'

Red Velvet is gearing up for the release of their new album The ReVe Festival 2022 - Feel My Rhythm, that has increased anticipation among fans with its unique concept pictures.

The group's agency, SM Entertainment, also updated fans with a scheduled activity list that has created a buzz on the internet for its clever and mysterious illustration.

Red Velvet consists of five members: Irene, Joy, Seulgi, Wendy, and Yeri. They members have shown exemplary talent ever since their debut in 2014. The group has enjoyed success by ranking high on various music charts and winning multiple awards.

Red Velvet members dressed as Ballerinas for their new teaser drop

On March 8, 2022, SM Entertainment released the group's new concept pictures on its official Instagram and Twitter handle. In the pictures, the members can be seen wearing beautiful ballerina outfits which further invigorates their concept of magic and wonder.

Their ballerina outfits consists of a blush-pink top, a white tutu, pink satin ballet shoes, and stockings. Each member's hair is styled using delicate accessories. The girls can be seen standing on low podiums and posing like ballerinas.

The members are taking on a fairy-tale-like concept, which entails themes of wonder and magic. Fans even got close-up looks of each member's ethereal beauty and charm.

Soon enough, Red Velvet fans, known as ReVeluvs, took to Twitter to express their excitement and gushed over the members' gorgeous demeanour. They also stated that group members Irene and Seulgi nailed their ballet postures as they received ballet lessons, previously.

naj 📚 @renecentric ballerina irene already serving with this pose alone!!! oooh imagine if there’s really a ballet choreo ballerina irene already serving with this pose alone!!! oooh imagine if there’s really a ballet choreo 😻 https://t.co/GBAu6kOhWt

James @revejamesssss @RVsmtown This is very red velvet - elegant, classy, beautiful and above all, tiny 🤣 @RVsmtown This is very red velvet - elegant, classy, beautiful and above all, tiny 🤣

nadz🍒 @yutahoIics poses outfits visuals red velvet @RVsmtown hairstylesposesoutfitsvisualsred velvet @RVsmtown hairstyles 💯 poses 💯 outfits 💯 visuals 💯 red velvet 💯

ꞝ F¡F! ɞ @Hieevery @RVsmtown Is the concept this time ballet? As usual red velvet with their new style!! Can't wait @RVsmtown Is the concept this time ballet? As usual red velvet with their new style!! Can't wait😭😭

ReVeluvs also wonder if the girl group has taken ballet as a concept for their new album. Additionally, they are hoping to see some ballet choreography.

The ReVe Festival 2022 - Feel My Rhythm scheduled activity

On March 7, 2022, the agency revealed Red Velvet's upcoming album schedule via a creative illustration of black musical notations on a white background.

Upon zooming in, viewers noticed numbers on the musical bars that revealed the date of each scheduled activity.

Red Velvet is set to release the following activities in March 2022:

March 8-11: Teaser - Calmato

March 14-17: Teaser - Capriccioso

March 18: Music video teaser

March 19-20: 2022 The ReVe Festival: Prologue

March 21: Music Video/ Album release

Red Velvet has been recognized for their summer songs such as Red Flavor, Umpah Umpah, and Power Up, which exude vibrancy and summertime fun. Their upcoming album takes a new path with songs aimed at the warming spring.

With this, the girl group is making a comeback after 8 months following the album Queendom which was released in August 2021.

Edited by Khushi Singh