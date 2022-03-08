×
Red Velvet shares new concept pictures for 'The ReVe Festival 2022 - Feel My Rhythm'

The K-pop girl group is styled in Ballerina outfits (Image via Twitter/@RVsmtown)
Shania
ANALYST
Modified Mar 08, 2022 07:28 PM IST
Feature

Red Velvet is gearing up for the release of their new album The ReVe Festival 2022 - Feel My Rhythm, that has increased anticipation among fans with its unique concept pictures.

The group's agency, SM Entertainment, also updated fans with a scheduled activity list that has created a buzz on the internet for its clever and mysterious illustration.

Red Velvet consists of five members: Irene, Joy, Seulgi, Wendy, and Yeri. They members have shown exemplary talent ever since their debut in 2014. The group has enjoyed success by ranking high on various music charts and winning multiple awards.

Red Velvet members dressed as Ballerinas for their new teaser drop

On March 8, 2022, SM Entertainment released the group's new concept pictures on its official Instagram and Twitter handle. In the pictures, the members can be seen wearing beautiful ballerina outfits which further invigorates their concept of magic and wonder.

레드벨벳 Red Velvet  'The ReVe Festival 2022 - Feel My Rhythm' - calmato🎧 2022.3.21. 6PM KST#The_ReVe_Festival_2022#Feel_My_Rhythm #필마이리듬#레드벨벳 #RedVelvet https://t.co/C0YEIT5Ad6

Their ballerina outfits consists of a blush-pink top, a white tutu, pink satin ballet shoes, and stockings. Each member's hair is styled using delicate accessories. The girls can be seen standing on low podiums and posing like ballerinas.

The members are taking on a fairy-tale-like concept, which entails themes of wonder and magic. Fans even got close-up looks of each member's ethereal beauty and charm.

Soon enough, Red Velvet fans, known as ReVeluvs, took to Twitter to express their excitement and gushed over the members' gorgeous demeanour. They also stated that group members Irene and Seulgi nailed their ballet postures as they received ballet lessons, previously.

ballerina irene already serving with this pose alone!!! oooh imagine if there’s really a ballet choreo 😻 https://t.co/GBAu6kOhWt
I'm very excited that seulgi has always wanted to try other dance styles such as this ballet, which seulgi mentioned in the interview 🤩😚🐻💃The Reve Festival: Calmato#RVF2022_D13#The_ReVe_Festival_2022#Feel_My_Rhythm#redvelvet newsfreezone.co.kr/news/articleVi… https://t.co/4jfnfEvTRH
@RVsmtown OMG SO PRETTYYYY https://t.co/s2XBZQKeGr
@RVsmtown Ballerina Velvet for this era! They are soooo pretty! Let's go Spring Queens!😍💖#RedVelvet #Feel_My_Rhythm https://t.co/yA0M8MF7AU
@RVsmtown IT'S SOO AESTHETICALLY PLEASING AHHHH
@RVsmtown COME ON ELEGANCE
@RVsmtown This is very red velvet - elegant, classy, beautiful and above all, tiny 🤣
@RVsmtown hairstyles 💯 poses 💯 outfits 💯 visuals 💯 red velvet 💯
@RVsmtown Is the concept this time ballet? As usual red velvet with their new style!! Can't wait😭😭

ReVeluvs also wonder if the girl group has taken ballet as a concept for their new album. Additionally, they are hoping to see some ballet choreography.

The ReVe Festival 2022 - Feel My Rhythm scheduled activity

On March 7, 2022, the agency revealed Red Velvet's upcoming album schedule via a creative illustration of black musical notations on a white background.

Upon zooming in, viewers noticed numbers on the musical bars that revealed the date of each scheduled activity.

레드벨벳 Red Velvet  'The ReVe Festival 2022 - Feel My Rhythm'🎧 2022.3.21. 6PM KST#The_ReVe_Festival_2022#Feel_My_Rhythm #필마이리듬#레드벨벳 #RedVelvet https://t.co/9pfihx4JeM

Red Velvet is set to release the following activities in March 2022:

March 8-11: Teaser - Calmato

March 14-17: Teaser - Capriccioso

March 18: Music video teaser

March 19-20: 2022 The ReVe Festival: Prologue

March 21: Music Video/ Album release

Red Velvet has been recognized for their summer songs such as Red Flavor, Umpah Umpah, and Power Up, which exude vibrancy and summertime fun. Their upcoming album takes a new path with songs aimed at the warming spring.

With this, the girl group is making a comeback after 8 months following the album Queendom which was released in August 2021.

Edited by Khushi Singh
