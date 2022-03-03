K-pop girl group Red Velvet announces return with a new mini-album

Red Velvet is set to return to the music industry with a new mini-album. From Summer Queens to Spring Queens, the K-pop girl group announced that they would be releasing their much-anticipated album on March 21, 2022.

On February 18, 2022, SM Entertainment released a statement confirming reports that the K-pop girl group is planning to make a comeback in March 2022.

The South Korean girl group is formed and managed by SM Entertainment. They debuted on August 1, 2014, with the single Happiness. The group is a four-member line-up of Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, and Joy.

Red Velvet 'The ReVe Festival 2022 – Feel My Rhythm'

SM Entertainment’s five queens are back on the music scene. Seven months after the release of Queendom, the K-pop girl group announced plans to release its new mini-album, The ReVe Festival 2022 – Feel My Rhythm.

The album is set to be released on March 21, 2022 at 6:00 PM KST. The title flashes back to the group’s The ReVe Festival trilogy - a set of three remarkable and successful albums released in 2019.

The world-famous girl group also released a teaser video of their upcoming mini-album on their official Twitter account. The video features an animated poster with a girl sitting on a wooden table with a cardboard box over her head with a robot face drawn onto it. In the background is a well-decorated wall with different items moving around.

The young girl shakes her legs playfully as the lever is pulled down. Audio that sounds like a tape recording plays in the background, and the objects mounted behind her begin to move. The lightbulb on the cardboard box also glows.

Full of mystery and wonder, the newly released teaser defines the group’s unique concept.

More updates about Red Velvet's new mini-album

According to various sources, the mini-album reportedly contains six songs, including the title track Feel My Rhythm. All the songs will be of various genres. Pre-order sales of the mini-album will begin March 2, 2022, onwards.

Red Velvet will hold a special live event, the 2022 The ReVe Festival: Prologue, at the SK Handball Stadium in Seoul Olympic Park on March 19 and 20 before releasing its new album.

This event will allow fans to meet the idols before they drop their latest release.

