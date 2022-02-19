Red Velvet confirm comeback in March 2022

K-pop girl group Red Velvet is in the process of making a comeback soon. The group's agency, SM Entertainment, released an official statement updating fans on the group’s comeback in March 2022.

The South Korean girl group is formed and managed by SM Entertainment. They originally debuted on August 1, 2014, with the single Happiness featuring the four-member line-up of Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, and Joy.

"Queens are coming back," fans react to Red Velvet's comeback announcement

On February 18, 2022, SM Entertainment released a statement confirming reports that the K-pop girl group is planning to make a comeback in March 2022.

The agency stated that the group is preparing a new album with fresh concepts and requested fans to show support and interest for their new release. The announcement stated,

"Red Velvet is preparing a new album with the goal of a release in March. We ask that you please show a lot of interest."

Upon hearing the announcement, fans took to Twitter to express their excitement over the girl group's comeback. They stated that the group's return to the K-pop music industry is highly anticipated and they long to see them and hear new music.

Meanwhile, Wendy debuted as a soloist and released her extended play, Like Water, on April 5, 2021. The EP consists of five tracks, including the two title tracks When This Rain Stops and Like Water. Wendy's extended play made her the first Red Velvet member to make a solo debut.

Additionally, group mate Joy also debuted as a soloist with the extended play Hello. The EP was released on May 31, 2021 through SM Entertainment and was marketed as a special release. It consists of six fresh remakes of famous tracks from 1990s and 2000s, including the title track Hello and pre-released single Je T'aime.

Latest updates on Red Velvet's Joy

Joy created ripples on the internet in February 2022. The K-pop idol updated fans with spectacular pictures from her photo shoots with various luxury fashion brands and magazines.

On February 17, 2022 the fashion and entertainment magazine for women, Cosmopolitan, took to its official Instagram account and updated followers on the magazine's March issue cover. The magazine chose Joy to star as the cover model for its Joyful Joy March 2022 issue.

Meanwhile, on February 14, 2022, Joy modeled in Calvin Klein’s latest 2022 collection and shared pictures on her official Instagram account. The K-pop idol was also clad in the brand’s activewear and flaunted her gorgeous visuals.

