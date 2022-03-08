Red Velvet unveils upcoming comeback schedule for 'The ReVe Festival 2022- Feel My Rhythm

Red Velvet is making a comeback to music, and fans couldn't be more excited. The girl group recently updated its fans, known as ReVeluv, with more teasers for its upcoming album, The ReVe Festival 2022 - Feel My Rhythm.

The South Korean pop group debuted in 2014 with the single Happiness under SM Entertainment. Over the years, the group has enjoyed success by ranking high on various charts, scooping the Golden Disc New Artist Award in 2015 and the Mnet Asian Music Awards prize for Best Female Group in 2017.

The K-pop group is a five-member lineup of Irene, Joy, Seulgi, Wendy, Irene and Yeri. The quintet has appeared on numerous television shows, including Level Up Project! (2017-2018) and the 2019 Idol Star Athletics Championships – Chuseok Special.

Red Velvet reveals their album schedule in a creative and mind-boggling illustration

On March 7, 2022, Red Velvet revealed their album’s upcoming schedule in a unique manner, via an illustration of black musical notes on a white background.

When looked upon closely, viewers can notice numbers on the musical bars which reveal the date of each scheduled activity.

According to the creative illustration, the girl group is set to release the following activities in March 2022:

March 8-11: Teaser - Calmato

March 14-17: Teaser - Capriccioso

March 18: Music video teaser

March 19-20: 2022 The ReVe Festival: Prolouge

March 21: Music Video/ Album release

The K-pop girl group has certainly taken their scheduled announcements to the next level. The intriguing and smart concept of revealing their upcoming activitites has never been done or seen before by any K-pop act.

The idea behind their announcement has flabbergasted fans, as they are amazed by this refreshing illustration of activities for their upcoming album. ReVeluvs took to various social media platforms to express their anticipation and excitement regarding the same.

Some fans also began denoting the music notation and sound of the group's upcoming track with the help of the creative illustration that SM entertainment uploaded on Red Velvet's official social media accounts.

Chi💫 @kimjenknee



#FollowRVF2022sTempo

#RedVelvet @RVsmtown from the first teaser to the teaser schedule and we still have more to come yup i’m really anticipating… let’s go red velvet from the first teaser to the teaser schedule and we still have more to come yup i’m really anticipating… let’s go red velvet #FollowRVF2022sTempo#RedVelvet @RVsmtown https://t.co/d4fUcFy0SP

rL | feel the rhythm @seung_rv who would have even thought of doing a schedule teaser like that? red velvet trendsetter fr who would have even thought of doing a schedule teaser like that? red velvet trendsetter fr https://t.co/enVLeWVT3k

Mac @Mac94Dj #RedVelvet twitter.com/kangseulia/sta… lia 🎼 @kangseulia no but non reveluvs really missing out fr like red velvet the only group to release a timetable and everyone's like ????? and starts searching for every possible detail about it this is soooooo interesting and this is so red velvet i love itttt no but non reveluvs really missing out fr like red velvet the only group to release a timetable and everyone's like ????? and starts searching for every possible detail about it this is soooooo interesting and this is so red velvet i love itttt They always deliver when it comes to concepts! So much detail and always gives so much to dissect and have fun coming up with theories. Right down to their teaser release schedule poster.. They always deliver when it comes to concepts! So much detail and always gives so much to dissect and have fun coming up with theories. Right down to their teaser release schedule poster..💪👏👏👏😌 #RedVelvet twitter.com/kangseulia/sta…

Staying true to their concept of mystery and wonder, the girl group also released a video teaser of their upcoming album on March 1, 2022. It shows a girl sitting on a wooden table with a robot cardboard box on her head.

There are also various items placed around her. In the background is a well-decorated wall with pictures and other objects.

More updates about Red Velvet upcoming album

According to media outlets, the album reportdelt contains six songs, including the title track Feel My Rhythm. Each song will be from a different genre, thus giving fans a variety of songs to listen to.

Before releasing their new album, Red Velvet will hold a special live event, the 2022 The ReVe Festival: Prologue, at the SK Handball Stadium in Seoul Olympic Park on March 19 and 20. The show will enable fans to meet the idols, and vice versa, before they drop their much-anticipated release.

