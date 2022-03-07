Jay Park partners with IU for his first song under new label

Jay Park recently updated his fans with some exciting news regarding his debut under More Vision. In an announcement made over the weekend, the famous rapper revealed that he will be collaborating with the LILAC hitmaker IU for his newest single.

Park’s new project comes shortly after the idol stepped down as CEO of AOMG and H1GHR MUSIC. The K-pop idol made his debut in South Korea under JYP Entertainment as the leader of the iconic boy group 2PM.

In light of various controversies, the rapper-producer was forced to discontinue his contract with the agency, stating it was a 'personal blunder.' With the formation of his new label, More Vision, Park aims to create a better environment for the people he loves.

Jay Park's first release GANADARA under More Vision

On March 4, 2022, Jay Park’s newly established music label, More Vision, updated fans via its official Instagram handle that the Korean-American singer would be releasing his first track titled GANADARA.

The motion video shows a pink-colored heart illustration with the song's name, GANADARA, written on it and has clouds in the background. In the 10-second teaser, viewers can hear the smooth and gentle strumming of an electric guitar.

On March 6, 2022, More Vision updated netizens yet again with another teaser video of Park's new single under the label. In this new snippet, Park's name, along with K-pop idol IU, is mentioned in the poster indicating that the female soloist will be collaborating with Park on the project.

The new video takes a twist and shows the track's name written in the shape of a pink-colored heart with a blue sky and clouds in the background. GANADARA is set to drop on March 11, 2022, at 06.00 pm KST.

To hype up the new track release, Jay Park also took to his official Twitter account to express his excitement following the announcement of his new track. He also playfully teased fans by adding a fun caption:

"Is there a MV??????"

His retweet has definitely increased anticipation among Knetz and K-pop fans for the upcoming GANADARA music video.

Soon enough, fans took to Twitter to congratulate Park on his exciting project. They also stated that they are looking forward to the new drop and concepts which will be a part of the release.

winnadwis @Winnadwis @MOREVISIONKR @JAYBUMAOM @_IUofficial JayPark and IU both of them are multi talent artists.. I'm so happy for this collaboration waiting for this song come out @MOREVISIONKR @JAYBUMAOM @_IUofficial JayPark and IU both of them are multi talent artists.. I'm so happy for this collaboration waiting for this song come out 😍😍😍😍❤❤❤❤

Pretty In Pink @prettyinpinktlk @MOREVISIONKR @JAYBUMAOM @_IUofficial I am shook, gagged, gooped, and every other iteration of the word “shocked” and I mean that in the best way. I cannot wait for this song to come out. @MOREVISIONKR @JAYBUMAOM @_IUofficial I am shook, gagged, gooped, and every other iteration of the word “shocked” and I mean that in the best way. I cannot wait for this song to come out. https://t.co/lMkEKA3Kup

Meanwhile, IU is one of the most popular female singers in South Korea who has made several records and earned awards with her astonishing music. Many of her songs received the PAK award (Perfect All-Kill), including Celebrity, Lilac, and Strawberry Moon.

