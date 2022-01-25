Jay Park assures his fans that he is 'not retiring yet' and 'owes' new music to them in the future

Korean-American singer and songwriter Jay Park announced via his official Twitter account that he won't be retiring just yet. He addressed rumors concerning his retirement after fans created a buzz related to his tweet in December 2021.

Park is a Korean-American rapper, singer-songwriter, record producer, and dancer. He is a member of the Seattle-based b-boy crew Art of Movement. Additionally, Park is the founder and CEO of independent hip-hop record labels AOMG and H1ghr Music.

On January 25, 2022, the musician took to the Twitterverse to address rumors concerning his retirement from the music industry. He assured fans that he would not be retiring yet. Park further stated that he owes himself and his fans more hit tracks and albums.

JAY BUM PARK @JAYBUMAOM @_@ @dinomark99 @JAYBUMAOM I reckon a lot of people are hesitant to see you retiring and things like that because they're unsure what it means for us as fans. So if you do retire, what will that look like from a fans perspective? #askjaypark @JAYBUMAOM I reckon a lot of people are hesitant to see you retiring and things like that because they're unsure what it means for us as fans. So if you do retire, what will that look like from a fans perspective? #askjaypark not retiring yet. in the last two years I think I did like 80 fts but only put out like 7 songs under my name lol. I owe myself and my fans at least 1-2 more good albums. I'm just to much of a man of the ppl's sometimes I put my own career on hold. this year gon be crazy. trust twitter.com/dinomark99/sta… not retiring yet. in the last two years I think I did like 80 fts but only put out like 7 songs under my name lol. I owe myself and my fans at least 1-2 more good albums. I'm just to much of a man of the ppl's sometimes I put my own career on hold. this year gon be crazy. trust twitter.com/dinomark99/sta…

The assurance comes after Park's surprise announcement last year regarding his resignation as CEO of AMOG and H1ghr Music. He revealed his intentions to step down from the position through his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

The musician later disabled his social media handles, leaving behind the following tweet:

JAY BUM PARK @JAYBUMAOM If i ever retire or disappear make sure to miss me If i ever retire or disappear make sure to miss me 🙏❤️

Understandably, fans were worried and created a buzz on the internet regarding Park's possible retirement.

Nevertheless, Park addressed his fans in a recent tweet and asked them to trust him as he will create fresh music for all followers to enjoy. Fans quickly replied to his tweet and expressed their excitement at hearing the news.

Day_MTBB🦢💜❤ @DayMtbb @JAYBUMAOM Changing a position from the management back to the (full time?) artist seems refreshing (right?). Just wanna let you know that you're doing great as the management, but also splendid as artist too @AOMGTH It's nice hearing that you will continue the path of singer/rapper JayChanging a position from the management back to the (full time?) artist seems refreshing (right?). Just wanna let you know that you're doing great as the management, but also splendid as artist too @JAYBUMAOM @AOMGTH It's nice hearing that you will continue the path of singer/rapper Jay 👍 Changing a position from the management back to the (full time?) artist seems refreshing (right?). Just wanna let you know that you're doing great as the management, but also splendid as artist too

alexandra_p @alexand56180546 you're the best! thank you for being here! it's gonna be crazy @JAYBUMAOM was sure that this is the case, can't wait. i'm sure it will be amazing! wish you lots of inspiration and have a lot fun...you're the best! thank you for being here! it's gonna be crazy @JAYBUMAOM was sure that this is the case, can't wait. i'm sure it will be amazing! wish you lots of inspiration and have a lot fun... 🔥❤️ you're the best! thank you for being here! it's gonna be crazy 🔥😭😭😭😭😭

shintet @shintet2 Also, I’m using you as my primary example of how to create chaos for the course I’m teaching this semester… @JAYBUMAOM Thank you! You don’t *owe* us anything; but, we’re happy to take whatever you give.Also, I’m using you as my primary example of how to create chaos for the course I’m teaching this semester… @JAYBUMAOM Thank you! You don’t *owe* us anything; but, we’re happy to take whatever you give. 💖💖 Also, I’m using you as my primary example of how to create chaos for the course I’m teaching this semester…

🌷•131RITA🔅𝐕𝐈𝐏 •🌻✨ @ritakimtwtonl Thank you Jay, this meant a lot, whatever you want to do is always exciting for us. Thanks for still being on the music career path. Looking forward to seeing your new achievements and willing to support 🏻 @JAYBUMAOM Awww~Thank you Jay, this meant a lot, whatever you want to do is always exciting for us. Thanks for still being on the music career path. Looking forward to seeing your new achievements and willing to support @JAYBUMAOM Awww~💓 Thank you Jay, this meant a lot, whatever you want to do is always exciting for us. Thanks for still being on the music career path. Looking forward to seeing your new achievements and willing to support 🙌🏻

Stephanie @Nayuki87 @JAYBUMAOM Omg you made me so happy right now! We’ll wait for you Jay @JAYBUMAOM Omg you made me so happy right now! We’ll wait for you Jay ♥️

More about Jay Park

Jay Park has been a fan of hip-hop culture from a young age. His major influences were Michael Jackson, Usher, Chris Brown and more. He was eager to learn rap and breakdancing. After he moved to South Korea, he followed his passion and spun that desire into his career.

Finishing college, Park began his training for a place in the K-pop industry. He debuted with the boy band 2PM and was a member from 2008 until 2010, when he embarked on a solo career.

During his journey as a solo artist, he released the following albums:

Take a Deeper Look (2011)

2012:New Breed (2012)

Evolution, Vol.2 (2014)

Worldwide (2015)

Vol.1 and Everything You Wanted (2016)

The Road Less Traveled (2019)

In 2017, Park became the first Asian-American to sign with Jay-Z's Roc Nation label. The EP Ask Bout Me arrived the following year. In 2019, he partnered with rapper Hit-Boy for the single K-Town.

On January 1, 2022, Park released a new single, To Life, at 6:00 pm KST.

According to several industry reports, Jay Park is currently working on establishing a new label. Furthermore, insiders have revealed that he will be obtaining a major investment from Kakao Entertainment to launch his own K-Pop group.

