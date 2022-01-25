Jay Park assures his fans that he is 'not retiring yet' and 'owes' new music to them in the future

Korean-American singer and songwriter Jay Park announced via his official Twitter account that he won't be retiring just yet. He addressed rumors concerning his retirement after fans created a buzz related to his tweet in December 2021.
Park is a Korean-American rapper, singer-songwriter, record producer, and dancer. He is a member of the Seattle-based b-boy crew Art of Movement. Additionally, Park is the founder and CEO of independent hip-hop record labels AOMG and H1ghr Music.
On January 25, 2022, the musician took to the Twitterverse to address rumors concerning his retirement from the music industry. He assured fans that he would not be retiring yet. Park further stated that he owes himself and his fans more hit tracks and albums.
The assurance comes after Park's surprise announcement last year regarding his resignation as CEO of AMOG and H1ghr Music. He revealed his intentions to step down from the position through his Instagram and Twitter accounts.
The musician later disabled his social media handles, leaving behind the following tweet:
Understandably, fans were worried and created a buzz on the internet regarding Park's possible retirement.
Nevertheless, Park addressed his fans in a recent tweet and asked them to trust him as he will create fresh music for all followers to enjoy. Fans quickly replied to his tweet and expressed their excitement at hearing the news.
Jay Park has been a fan of hip-hop culture from a young age. His major influences were Michael Jackson, Usher, Chris Brown and more. He was eager to learn rap and breakdancing. After he moved to South Korea, he followed his passion and spun that desire into his career.
Finishing college, Park began his training for a place in the K-pop industry. He debuted with the boy band 2PM and was a member from 2008 until 2010, when he embarked on a solo career.
During his journey as a solo artist, he released the following albums:
- Take a Deeper Look (2011)
- 2012:New Breed (2012)
- Evolution, Vol.2 (2014)
- Worldwide (2015)
- Vol.1 and Everything You Wanted (2016)
- The Road Less Traveled (2019)
In 2017, Park became the first Asian-American to sign with Jay-Z's Roc Nation label. The EP Ask Bout Me arrived the following year. In 2019, he partnered with rapper Hit-Boy for the single K-Town.
On January 1, 2022, Park released a new single, To Life, at 6:00 pm KST.
According to several industry reports, Jay Park is currently working on establishing a new label. Furthermore, insiders have revealed that he will be obtaining a major investment from Kakao Entertainment to launch his own K-Pop group.