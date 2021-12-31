"I will remain as an advisor for both labels": Jay Park steps down as CEO of AOMG and H1GHR MUSIC

In a surprising turn of events, American rapper Jay Park has announced that he will be stepping down from his position as CEO of AOMG and H1GHR MUSIC.

Park made his debut in South Korea under JYP Entertainment, leading the popular K-pop group 2PM. However, several controversies forced him to quit the group.

An influential figure in the Korean hip hop scene, Jay Park founded AOMG in 2013 and H1GHR MUSIC, in 2017, along with the artist Cha Cha Malone. Since the inception of the labels, Park has been heading the two labels. Hence, the rapper’s sudden decision to step down from his position shocked fans.

Jay Park to step down as CEO of AOMG and H1GHR MUSIC

On December 31, Jay Park took to Instagram to announce his decision to his huge fan following. He stated that he would be staying as an advisor for both labels. Posting in both English and Korean, the singer said:

AOMG and H1GHR boast an impressive roster of artists. Some of the talents under AOMG include LeeHi, GRAY, GOT7’s Yugyeom, Simon Dominic, and Code Kunst. H1GHR MUSIC roster includes GroovyRoom, GOT7’s JAY B, JMIN, and pH-1.

Several artists under the two labels came forward with posts regarding the rapper following Park's post. South Korean hip-hop duo, Loco and Gray poured out their appreciation for Jay Park on Instagram. The duo has been on the AOMG roster since the label's inception. Gray, in a vulnerable Instagram story, attributed his success to Park, saying:

"The existence that I always be grateful Jaebeomie CEO Park. There wouldn't be today's me if there's no him. I will look forward and support every challenge you'll do. AOMG!"

𝙰𝙾𝙼𝙺𝙸𝚃𝙷𝟷𝙶𝙷𝚁 @AOMKITH1GHR AOMG & H1GHR artist reactions to Jay Park stepping down.

All in all they really loved and respected him as an artist, a CEO, and a friend.



Loco & GRAY AOMG & H1GHR artist reactions to Jay Park stepping down.All in all they really loved and respected him as an artist, a CEO, and a friend. Loco & GRAY https://t.co/i0oJ9l08Vm

simon dominic 📂 @ssamdarchives Thank you so much for everything, Jay Park. You will always be the best CEO❤ Thank you so much for everything, Jay Park. You will always be the best CEO❤ https://t.co/2lzUquxZCR

The two labels have played a major role in establishing and nourishing hip-hop and rap in the Korean music industry. Many will be on the lookout for what lies in the future of these two agencies after Jay Park's resignation.

Meanwhile, Park will be dropping a new single, To Life, on January 1, 2022, at 6:00 pm KST.

The teaser for the upcoming track was shared by AOMG's social media handles minutes after Jay Park's resignation announcement.

