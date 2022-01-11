Jay Park all set to launch new label soon, say industry insiders 

Former AOMG and H1GHR MUSIC CEO Jay Park has left tongues wagging in the Korean entertainment industry as reports of his intention to start a new label are doing the rounds. According to industry insiders, Park is currently working to launch his own K-Pop group in the near future.

More love, more laughter, more vision WON SOJU. Let's fxcking go.

Jay Park made his debut in South Korea under JYP Entertainment, as the lead of the popular K-pop group 2PM. In light of controversies, the rapper-producer was forced to terminate his contract with JYP citing a “personal mistake.”

Park then went on to found AOMG in 2013 and H1GHR MUSIC in 2017, along with the artist Cha Cha Malone. Having established himself as an influential figure in the Korean hip hop scene, the rapper’s sudden decision to step down from his position had shocked both fans and industry insiders. The latest news of a future label, however, has left everyone intrigued.

Jay Park rumored to collaborate with Kakoa Entertainment for new label

On January 11, several industry insiders reported that the American-Korean rapper is all set to launch a new label, which will have its own K-Pop boy group. According to the same insiders, Kakao Entertainment will be one of the major investors in Jay Park’s new venture.

Kakao Ent says they are always looking forward to work with various partners, inc. #JayPark who has proved his ability in multiple fields, in response to news that the singer resigning from AOMG & H1GHR MUSIC to establish new agency to produce boy group

In response to the rumors, a representative of Kakao Entertainment all but confirmed the news, stating,

"Jay Park is an artist currently active in various areas including as a singer, a producer, and much more. Kakao Entertainment is seeking to diversify its business in the music distribution market through numerous partnership opportunities, and it's true that we are in the process of discussing possibilities for a business partnership with Jay Park. However, the exact details have yet to be confirmed."

Industry opinion appears to be favorable towards Jay Park, as another insider was recorded saying,

"Jay Park has the capability to introduce a new wave in the K-Pop scene with his own style, just as J.Y. Park found success with many idol groups created in his own color."

On December 31, the former CEO took to Instagram to announce his departure from AOMG and H1GHR MUSIC. Addressing his fans in both Korean and English, Jay Park said,

After a lot of thought and taking time to organize my emotions I’ve decided to step down as the CEO of AOMG and H1GHR MUSIC. I know this may be shocking to a lot of people but I will remain as an advisor for both labels and we will continue to be a family and a crew.

I want to thank all the fans that have trusted in me and supported me in all my endeavors and I hope you guys continue to support Aomg, H1ghr Music, and I and all the things we do for many years to come. As for all the Artists and employees at AOMG and H1ghr music, I want to sincerely thank you guys for entrusting your futures at these two labels that I've founded and it’s really an honor to build this together and to continue to make history side by side.

Not long after though, Park deleted his Instagram account.

Meanwhile, Jay Park dropped a new single, To Life, on January 1, 2022, at 6:00 pm KST.

Edited by Danyal Arabi