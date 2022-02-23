IU cancels her '2022 Concert' which was to be held at the Jamsil Olympic Stadium

Lee Ji-eun, better known as IU, will be unable to meet her fans for the third year in a row. It was reported that the singer had rented out Seoul’s iconic Jamsil Olympic Stadiums for an upcoming concert, but had to cancel it. The concert was canceled before any public announcement was made regarding the event.

Earlier on February 22, WikiTree reported that the Seoul Information Communication Plaza had posted a notification about the cancelation of the concert, with the news certainly coming as a shock to the Lilac singer’s fans.

The concert was canceled on the request of IU

A notice had been issued by the agency in charge of the Jamsil Olympic Stadium, the Seoul Sports Facility Management Office. In the official document, they stated that the stadium would not be able to go ahead with the events due to unavoidable situations.

The announcement stated that the singer had requested the cancelation of the event herself and also stated that the entire usage fee and admission fee will be refunded.

The announcement was made in regards to the rising COVID-19 cases in South Korea during the Omicron outbreak in South Korea. The daily COVID-19 cases have surpassed 100,000 for the first time, with authorities increasing safety restrictions once again. Unfortunately, the setback has affected the K-pop industry hard, with many idols falling sick every day.

🎬 @serene1219 so no iu concert this year…let me just pass away all these songs she gave us & she can’t even perform. she wanted this so much can’t even imagine how sad she must be so no iu concert this year…let me just pass away all these songs she gave us & she can’t even perform. she wanted this so much can’t even imagine how sad she must be 😭😭

Many K-pop artists have recently confirmed upcoming performances. To interact with more fans, Tomorrow X Together (TXT) and ENHYPEN will host their first-ever in-person concert since their debut. The concert will take place in a hybrid format, featuring both virtual and live performances.

Following their three 'Permission To Dance On Stage' shows at the Jamsil Olympic Stadium in Seoul, South Korea in March, BTS will also hold further in-person concerts overseas.

The singer-songwriter held her last in-person concert in 2019, with the sold-out event commemorating the singer's tenth anniversary in the industry.

지은바라기🧩 @jieunjebikkot Holding concert at Jamsil has been one of IU's wishlist. Imagine how heartbreaking it was to her 🥺🥺 Holding concert at Jamsil has been one of IU's wishlist. Imagine how heartbreaking it was to her 🥺🥺

Unfortunately, the singer-songwriter did not reveal any plans regarding the concert to her fanbase, leaving many of them disheartened by the news. They sympathized with the singer, remembering how it had been her dream to perform at the Jamsil Olympic Stadium.

Edited by Atul S