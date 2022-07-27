IU Concert 2022: Dates, tickets, venue, and all you need to know

South Korean soloist IU has announced a series of concerts which will be held in September.

The Korean actress and singer announced her upcoming concert, "The Golden Hour: Under the Orange Sun," on Wednesday. The announcement was made through a teaser image which featured IU against a sparkly orange backdrop. According to the poster, the concert is scheduled for September 17 and 18 at the Seoul Olympic Stadium.

IU made the announcement after sharing a teaser for the project in which she was dressed in brown and red. As of now, no additional information has been released regarding the concert. Fans can expect more information regarding the tickets in the coming days.

IU will hold the concert at Seoul's Jamsil Stadium

The singer will hold her 'The Golden Hour: Under The Orange Sun' two-day concert on September 17 and 18 at Jamsil Sports Complex Olympic Main Stadium in Seoul, a venue with over 69,000 capacity, according to the poster. The teaser showed the Lilac singer wearing a marching band suit.

While some fans commented on how no female singer has ever held a concert at the Jamsil Stadium, some of their comments speculated that IU could be the first. The nearly 70,000-person capacity venue has previously seen performances from stars like H.O.T., Shinhwa, TVXQ, Seo Taiji, EXO, and BTS.

🎬 @serene1219 it’s official! IU first korean female artist (female soloists & ggs included) to hold a concert at jamsil olympic stadium called “the golden hour: under the orange sun”. we get 2 days & jamsil stadium capacity is 69,950 seats…a legend making history iktr! it’s official! IU first korean female artist (female soloists & ggs included) to hold a concert at jamsil olympic stadium called “the golden hour: under the orange sun”. we get 2 days & jamsil stadium capacity is 69,950 seats…a legend making history iktr! https://t.co/kukrvSBW2M

With upcoming performances, IU will be the first Korean female artist in history to perform at the Jamsil Olympic Stadium, according to a recent announcement. IU will not only hold a single concert, but two!

Earlier on Tuesday, July 26, the Korean singer-songwriter and actress Lee Ji-eun, known as IU, teased fans with a new project called "The Golden Hour" on her Twitter page.

The poster depicts the actress in a whimsical ensemble, including a dreamy pink-and-blue tulle skirt with pink streaks in her hair. The poster said "Coming Soon," and the hashtag "Under the Orange Sun" was written in Korean.

시카유 🐥 @melloviciousiu The growth of IU concert venue 🥹



2012, 2013 : Peace Hall / 4,600

2014: Mary Hall / 400

2015: Olympic Hall / 6,600

2016: SK Olympic Handball Stadium / 7,000

2017: Jamsil Arena / 11,000

2018: KSPO Dome / 12,000

2019: KSPO Dome (360 deg) / 15,000

2022: Olympic Stadium / 70,000 The growth of IU concert venue 🥹2012, 2013 : Peace Hall / 4,6002014: Mary Hall / 4002015: Olympic Hall / 6,6002016: SK Olympic Handball Stadium / 7,0002017: Jamsil Arena / 11,0002018: KSPO Dome / 12,0002019: KSPO Dome (360 deg) / 15,0002022: Olympic Stadium / 70,000 https://t.co/DMRqDYHx9d

🎬 @serene1219 they posted this at 9:18 this must be iu jamsil concert guys omgggg also the hashtag “under the orange sun” eight lyrics??? i’m so ready omg they posted this at 9:18 this must be iu jamsil concert guys omgggg also the hashtag “under the orange sun” eight lyrics??? i’m so ready omg https://t.co/wdDrbDBlMm

Fans immediately associated the hashtag with IU's 2020 single Eight, on which she had collaborated with BTS' Suga. The 29-year-old idol has previously stated that her ideal concert would begin with Eight, allowing her to dance "under the orange sun." Fans have been speculating about a prospective set list since.

The singer has yet to reveal whether The Golden Hour will be a single or a new album.

The singer was supposed to hold a concert during the beginning of 2022. The singer was said to have rented out Seoul's iconic Jamsil Olympic Stadium for an upcoming concert but had to cancel it. The concert was called off before any public announcement was made about it.

Her last face-to-face concert was held in 2019. The singer-songwriter performed her final live show in 2019, a sold-out event commemorating her tenth year in the industry.

More about IU's projects

aster @acinz_0523 🏻 WAIT- according to a source DREAM movie will probably be released next month. Hopefully unnie will not get too much tired from those tight schedules again. For sure in between she will have rehearsals. REST AND STAY HEALTHY. IU FAMILY, pls take care of her. WAIT- according to a source DREAM movie will probably be released next month. Hopefully unnie will not get too much tired from those tight schedules again. For sure in between she will have rehearsals. REST AND STAY HEALTHY. IU FAMILY, pls take care of her. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/F4Fv5oLYWf

Her last release, a 5 track EP, came out in March 2021. Titled Lilac, the album was the singer's first full-length album in nearly four years since Palette's release in 2017. The album also marked the first time since Palette promotions that IU appeared on South Korean music shows.

The actress will co-star with Park Seo-joon in the sports comedy-drama Dream. She was also set to appear in the Korean drama Money Game, but had to withdraw due to scheduling conflicts in May. That same month, luxury fashion house Gucci named the K-pop star a global brand ambassador.

