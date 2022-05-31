IU named as Gucci's official brand ambassador

K-pop idol IU has joined the roster of Gucci's global ambassador family. Gucci's official Instagram account posted a photo of the Celebrity singer at the 75th Cannes Film Festival on May 29.

This is not IU's first collaboration with the brand. Since 2020, she has promoted the luxury brand as Gucci Korea's ambassador. Gucci has yet to make an official announcement about the new deal, but it referred to IU as a "Global Brand Ambassador" in a recent Instagram post.

The brand's representative have not released any more information regarding the collaboration but stated: "We can't disclose when exactly IU became our global brand ambassador due to competition with another brand".

IU is the fourth Korean celebrity to join Gucci's global ambassador family, joining EXO's Kai, Lee Jung-jae, and Shin Min-ah. Given the K-pop star's ongoing relationship with the Italian House, the announcement is no surprise.

The artist has collaborated with the brand for multiple editorial and red carpet events, including the most recent Cannes Film Festival, in fashion and beauty categories. She wore a Gucci lace floral gown at the annual event.

Her first collaboration with the fashion brand began in 2019 when she was named ambassador in the Korean region alongside EXO member KAI, who has since become a global ambassador.

The Lilac singer collaborated with the luxury brand to release a special collection, Gucci 2021: Holiday Gift campaign. The campaign showcased the singer wearing the House's holiday gift ideas in a colorful series of images set against a fairytale-like landscape.

In the promotional photoshoot for the campaign, the singer wore key looks from the Aria collection while highlighting unique styles such as the Jackie 1961 embellished with colorful geometric patterns and the Gucci Diana and boots with a maxi GG monogram, both of which were part of the 2021 Gucci Gift selection.

In June of the same year, she took part in Gucci Beloved, a campaign honoring four of the House's most important handbag lines.

The singer recently attended the Cannes Film Festival

The singer walked the red carpet ahead of the official screening of her 2022 film Broker at the Cannes Film Festival on May 27. Broker, the first-ever Korean-language film by the Japanese filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda, premiered on May 27 at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

The film received a 12-minute standing ovation from those in attendance following the screening. The singer’s upcoming film Broker will be released on June 8, 2022.

The singer stole the show in her stunning fairy gown, which she accessorized with a stunning diamond necklace and diamond earrings. Her ensemble turned eyes and garnered compliments from netizens all around the world.

