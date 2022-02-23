Gucci Love Parade campaign: 5 things to know

Gucci recently unveiled its latest Love Parade campaign. The luxury fashion label launched its new campaign, which celebrates the Spring Summer 2022 collection designed by the creative director, Alessandro Michele.

The brand’s Love Parade collection was first exhibited in Los Angeles on Hollywood Boulevard. More than 100 models were part of the parade that was held at the TCL Chinese Theater.

Jared Leto strutted the runway alongside actors including Jodie Turner-Smith, Jeremy Pope, Macaulay Culkin, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Black Lives Matter activist Janaya Khan, and filmmaker-writer Miranda July.

Fascinating details about Gucci's Love Parade campaign

1) A star studded engagement

The Italian luxury brand carefully chose the finest celebrities to showcase its latest edition. Shot in Los Angeles; the brand new campaign is endorsed by stars including Jared Leto, Beanie Feldstein, Miley Cyrus, Snoop Dogg, Lee Jung-jae, Deng Lun, and Liu Wen.

2) The brains behind the startling campaign

The Love Parade campaign is a dreamy mashup of textures, colors, and patterns. The complete engagement was captured by famed fashion photographer duo Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott. While the creative direction was handled by Alessandro, the art direction was in the hands of Christopher Simmonds.

3) Miley Cyrus was the face of Gucci’s 2021 campaign

This is not the first time that Miley Cyrus has joined hands with Gucci. In 2021, the Hannah Montana star became the face of Gucci’s 2021 Flora Fantasy fragrance campaign. Miley shared space with Persian cats and a cute poodle for the campaign.

4) Alessandro worked under Karl Lagerfeld

The Rome-based designer was born in 1972. He completed his studies in costume design from Rome’s Academy of Costumes and Design. The designer started his career with Italian knitwear brand Les Copains. Over the years, Michele has worked under legendary fashion icons including Karl Lagerfeld, Silvia Venturini Fendi, and Tom Ford. Finally, in 2015, Alessandro was appointed as the creative director for Gucci.

5) Lee Jung-jae is Gucci’s brand ambassador

In November last year, the luxury fashion house made an announcement about its new brand ambassador. South Korean actor Lee Jung-jae, best known for his role in Squid Game, became Gucci’s newest global ambassador.

