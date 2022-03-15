Fans trend #GetWellSoonKAI as EXO member tests positive for COVID

On March 15, SM Entertainment announced that EXO’s KAI tested positive for COVID-19. The agency stated that the idol and actor would halt all his activities until he had fully recovered. The news took fans by surprise, and they soon started showering the idol with recovery wishes and love by trending the hashtag #GetWellSoonKAI.

The 28-year-old idol is widely considered one of the fashionistas and best dancers in the K-pop industry. Fans swear by his contrasting on-stage and off-stage personality. The idol puts his savage and elegant foot forward during performances but remains a goofball off stage.

Loved by many for his charm, the news of the idol contracting the COVID-19 virus was sad news for fans.

#GetWellSoonKAI trends as the EXO member halts all activities after testing positive for COVID

귀여운 복쯍아🍑 @dyonigiri An official statement from SM:



Hello. This is SM Entertainment.

EXO's Kai was diagnosed with COVID-19 on the 14th. Kai has completed the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and is currently receiving treatment at home following the guidelines of the quarantine authorities -c- An official statement from SM:Hello. This is SM Entertainment.EXO's Kai was diagnosed with COVID-19 on the 14th. Kai has completed the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and is currently receiving treatment at home following the guidelines of the quarantine authorities -c- https://t.co/V1wDXpmocG

Twitter is filled with fans sending their idol KAI heartfelt wishes and hoping for a speedy recovery for him. The agency announced in a statement that KAI had contracted the virus and “is undergoing home treatment.” The notice also added that he had completed two doses of vaccination.

Soon after the news, fans filled Twitter with supportive messages and wishes. They expressed gratitude for the idol in short letters on the micro-blogging site, reminiscing about the times his songs made them feel alive. Fans even added #카이버블 (#KaiBubble) and #GetWellSoonKAI at the end of their messages.

JK ng EXO @exojkhj



GET WELL SOON KAI

#KAI #EXO @weareoneEXO I was diagnosed with COVID-19 a few months ago and was able to overcome it, so I believe you can as well. Stay strong, take a break, and take care of yourself. Nini, we'll be praying for a speedy recovery. I love you.GET WELL SOON KAI I was diagnosed with COVID-19 a few months ago and was able to overcome it, so I believe you can as well. Stay strong, take a break, and take care of yourself. Nini, we'll be praying for a speedy recovery. I love you. GET WELL SOON KAI#KAI #EXO @weareoneEXO https://t.co/edwWZRmUDw

🇮🇷iranian(Persian)_Exoll @iranian_Exoll

Eat Vitamin C, and drink plenty of water and rest....I know you are very strong so get well soon Fighting nini 🏻🧡



#카이버블

#GetWellSoonKAI #KAI

@weareoneEXO @B_hundred_Hyun @layzhang 우리 사랑하는 종인이.....Eat Vitamin C, and drink plenty of water and rest....I know you are very strong so get well soonFighting nini🏻🧡 우리 사랑하는 종인이.....Eat Vitamin C, and drink plenty of water and rest....I know you are very strong so get well soon❤Fighting nini💪🏻🧡#카이버블 #GetWellSoonKAI #KAI@weareoneEXO @B_hundred_Hyun @layzhang https://t.co/JoX5SDN3zO

While the agency did not mention the current health status of the idol, KAI updated fans on the Dear U Bubble app. He mentioned that he had been careful and didn’t travel anywhere except for his lessons.

KAI also shared that he was in pain but was working hard to get better. Looking at the phone screen was a task for him too. The idol assured fans that he would update fans and return to the Dear U Bubble app once he felt better. He also asked fans to be safe and take care of themselves.

HAN HYUN MUN 2 🌑 @MOONHYUN04exo



He said that it hurts a lot 🥺



(Please do not repost. Thread will continue per message) 220315 KAI BUBBLE UPDATEHe said that it hurts a lot 🥺(Please do not repost. Thread will continue per message) 220315 KAI BUBBLE UPDATE 🐻😭 He said that it hurts a lot 🥺(Please do not repost. Thread will continue per message) https://t.co/Jrtj0ym9OE

Gabbi's GucciBear 🧸 🍑 @Denzies13 And warn fans to not joke around about getting covid so we can have rest because it hurts.

GET WELL SOON KIM JONGIN!



#사랑아종인해 #카이버블

#GetWellSoonKai #KAI



@weareoneEXO He knows how worried we all are. Despite being sick he still manage to message us in bubble.And warn fans to not joke around about getting covid so we can have rest because it hurts.GET WELL SOON KIM JONGIN! He knows how worried we all are. Despite being sick he still manage to message us in bubble. 😭 And warn fans to not joke around about getting covid so we can have rest because it hurts. GET WELL SOON KIM JONGIN! 😭#사랑아종인해 #카이버블#GetWellSoonKai #KAI @weareoneEXO https://t.co/iiarJOde4D

INTLKAI 🍑 @INTLKJI



Please use Dear U Bubble or the hashtags #카이버블 or #사랑아종인해 to send encouraging messages to Kai for a speedy recovery Please use Dear U Bubble or the hashtags #카이버블 or #사랑아종인해 to send encouraging messages to Kai for a speedy recovery 💛https://t.co/vS85FtOaa3

🕊️ @wordsbyexo 🤎



kai, 2022

#GetWellSoonKai #카이버블 jongin who always takes care of exols, i hope you get well soon!kai, 2022 jongin who always takes care of exols, i hope you get well soon! 🐻🤎kai, 2022#GetWellSoonKai #카이버블 https://t.co/Q3P9vEV5fz

큐티 종인이 @aotykai



#GetWellSoonKAI #카이버블



You've worked so hard throughout the years, it's time for you to rest and get more me-time during quarantine. I hope you will gain strength from messages we sent to you. I love you 🫶🏻🤍 You've worked so hard throughout the years, it's time for you to rest and get more me-time during quarantine. I hope you will gain strength from messages we sent to you. I love you 🫶🏻🤍#GetWellSoonKAI #카이버블 https://t.co/Ta2DVr13XQ

DearBear ‏ @KAI1ARABNATION #카이버블 #사랑아종인해



Our beloved Jongin who has been working so hard for all this time, take your time to rest well & to recover

Your Goms will always be there for you, get well soon our guardian angel bear 🤍



-𝙻 Our beloved Jongin who has been working so hard for all this time, take your time to rest well & to recoverYour Goms will always be there for you, get well soon our guardian angel bear 🤍-𝙻 ㅡ #카이버블 #사랑아종인해Our beloved Jongin who has been working so hard for all this time, take your time to rest well & to recover Your Goms will always be there for you, get well soon our guardian angel bear 🤍-𝙻 https://t.co/8y5KtZQPv7

KAI was introduced as EXO’s first member in 2011 but only debuted in 2012. He solidified his position as a versatile singer, dancer, and actor in the years ahead. He was recently featured in Rolling Stone’s ‘The 25 Most Stylish Musicians Now’ list at No. 24. Meanwhile, the idol’s latest music release was his solo album Peaches, which came out in November last year.

In other news, the group's popular reality show EXO's Ladder will soon be making a return with season 3 with five members Suho, KAI, Kyungsoo, Sehun, and Xiumin in tow.

