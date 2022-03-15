Fans trend #GetWellSoonKAI as EXO member tests positive for COVID

On March 15, SM Entertainment announced that EXO’s KAI tested positive for COVID-19. The agency stated that the idol and actor would halt all his activities until he had fully recovered. The news took fans by surprise, and they soon started showering the idol with recovery wishes and love by trending the hashtag #GetWellSoonKAI.
The 28-year-old idol is widely considered one of the fashionistas and best dancers in the K-pop industry. Fans swear by his contrasting on-stage and off-stage personality. The idol puts his savage and elegant foot forward during performances but remains a goofball off stage.
Loved by many for his charm, the news of the idol contracting the COVID-19 virus was sad news for fans.
#GetWellSoonKAI trends as the EXO member halts all activities after testing positive for COVID
Twitter is filled with fans sending their idol KAI heartfelt wishes and hoping for a speedy recovery for him. The agency announced in a statement that KAI had contracted the virus and “is undergoing home treatment.” The notice also added that he had completed two doses of vaccination.
Soon after the news, fans filled Twitter with supportive messages and wishes. They expressed gratitude for the idol in short letters on the micro-blogging site, reminiscing about the times his songs made them feel alive. Fans even added #카이버블 (#KaiBubble) and #GetWellSoonKAI at the end of their messages.
While the agency did not mention the current health status of the idol, KAI updated fans on the Dear U Bubble app. He mentioned that he had been careful and didn’t travel anywhere except for his lessons.
KAI also shared that he was in pain but was working hard to get better. Looking at the phone screen was a task for him too. The idol assured fans that he would update fans and return to the Dear U Bubble app once he felt better. He also asked fans to be safe and take care of themselves.
KAI was introduced as EXO’s first member in 2011 but only debuted in 2012. He solidified his position as a versatile singer, dancer, and actor in the years ahead. He was recently featured in Rolling Stone’s ‘The 25 Most Stylish Musicians Now’ list at No. 24. Meanwhile, the idol’s latest music release was his solo album Peaches, which came out in November last year.
In other news, the group's popular reality show EXO's Ladder will soon be making a return with season 3 with five members Suho, KAI, Kyungsoo, Sehun, and Xiumin in tow.