EXO's reality show is back with Season 3 of 'Travel The World On EXO's Ladder'

EXO's travel reality show Travel Around The World On EXO's Ladder will continue with Season 3. The group members were spotted filming for their upcoming reality show on February 28, according to a Korean news outlet.
As per a report published by Sports Seoul on February 28, Suho, Xiumin, D.O., Kai, and Sehun are set to attend the show, which will begin filming today.
Filming for this season is expected to take place in Namhae, Gyeongsangnam-do, and will air on Wavve in April.
Due to COVID-19 concerns and members' military service, the group's reality show comes back after three years. Aside from Baekhyun, Chen, and Chanyeol, who are still serving their mandatory military service, all members will travel this time.
More on reality show Travel The World On EXO's Ladder
The reality show follows them as they travel to various countries. Using a 'ladder' to help them make decisions. The series includes genres such as friendship, music, and comedy.
Season 3 of the show has already sparked a lot of interest as seen by fan reactions.
The group's leader Suho, who was recently discharged from the military on February 14, intends to increase fan expectations because it is his first official activity with the members since his discharge.
This year, the group will celebrate its tenth anniversary on April 8, piquing the interest of fans, especially those who are eager to see if they will join the fandom in commemorating the special day.
Furthermore, fans are ecstatic to witness the group's unwavering power and influence, which they attribute to their upbeat personalities.
Aside from being idols, the Love Shot singers are known for having a great sense of humor as evidenced by their appearances on JTBC's Knowing Bros and EXO's Arcade in 2021.
The group's reality show was first introduced in 2018 by EXO-CBX (Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin) in the context of a travel variety series starring the group's journey when they were in Japan.
The second season was broadcast in 2019 and featured all members except Lay. Season 3 was delayed for a while due to Xiumin, D.O, and Suho's military enlistments, despite the fact that it received the highest number of views in OTT (online video service) in the "Oksusu" app's original content history.
Season 2 featured all of the members in Taiwan.
In the meantime, the group will celebrate its tenth anniversary as a group on April 8. Fans voted the group the "best idol celebrating the April-June debut anniversary" over BTS and SEVENTEEN as praise.
From February 7 to February 21, a survey was conducted on the Choeaedol app. The Love Shot singer came in first place with 100,000 votes out of a total of 230,000 votes cast in the poll.
The Love shot singers will be given a subway CM board advertisement as a reward, which will run for two weeks at Konkuk University Station from March 27 to April 9, concurrent with the group's debut date of April 8.