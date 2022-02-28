EXO's reality show is back with Season 3 of 'Travel The World On EXO's Ladder'

EXO's travel reality show Travel Around The World On EXO's Ladder will continue with Season 3. The group members were spotted filming for their upcoming reality show on February 28, according to a Korean news outlet.

the exo source @theexosource



SM confirms that 5 members of EXO (Suho, Kai, Kyungsoo, Sehun, Xiumin) will begin filming ‘Travel the World on EXO’s Ladder Season 3’ today (28th Feb).

topstarnews.net/news/articleVi… SM OFFICIALLY CONFIRMED!SM confirms that 5 members of EXO (Suho, Kai, Kyungsoo, Sehun, Xiumin) will begin filming ‘Travel the World on EXO’s Ladder Season 3’ today (28th Feb). SM OFFICIALLY CONFIRMED!SM confirms that 5 members of EXO (Suho, Kai, Kyungsoo, Sehun, Xiumin) will begin filming ‘Travel the World on EXO’s Ladder Season 3’ today (28th Feb).topstarnews.net/news/articleVi…

As per a report published by Sports Seoul on February 28, Suho, Xiumin, D.O., Kai, and Sehun are set to attend the show, which will begin filming today.

Filming for this season is expected to take place in Namhae, Gyeongsangnam-do, and will air on Wavve in April.

김토끼 '^' @forkimbunny According to this article, EXO starts filming EXO LADDER S3 today🥰🥰 According to this article, EXO starts filming EXO LADDER S3 today🥰🥰 https://t.co/FPdPAkefb7

Due to COVID-19 concerns and members' military service, the group's reality show comes back after three years. Aside from Baekhyun, Chen, and Chanyeol, who are still serving their mandatory military service, all members will travel this time.

More on reality show Travel The World On EXO's Ladder

The reality show follows them as they travel to various countries. Using a 'ladder' to help them make decisions. The series includes genres such as friendship, music, and comedy.

Season 3 of the show has already sparked a lot of interest as seen by fan reactions.

준토끼 @suhocaffe EXO LADDER S3 WITH JUNMYEON! EXO LADDER S3 WITH JUNMYEON! https://t.co/3QfY6cwoQH

The group's leader Suho, who was recently discharged from the military on February 14, intends to increase fan expectations because it is his first official activity with the members since his discharge.

This year, the group will celebrate its tenth anniversary on April 8, piquing the interest of fans, especially those who are eager to see if they will join the fandom in commemorating the special day.

na 🥀 @xiutrawberrie so they waited until minseok finished hadestown to go film for exo ladder season 3 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺 so they waited until minseok finished hadestown to go film for exo ladder season 3 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺

Furthermore, fans are ecstatic to witness the group's unwavering power and influence, which they attribute to their upbeat personalities.

Aside from being idols, the Love Shot singers are known for having a great sense of humor as evidenced by their appearances on JTBC's Knowing Bros and EXO's Arcade in 2021.

The group's reality show was first introduced in 2018 by EXO-CBX (Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin) in the context of a travel variety series starring the group's journey when they were in Japan.

🍉 @MARlAHCORE Congratulations SHOOMIN for being the only member to join all seasons of exo ladder!

Congratulations SHOOMIN for being the only member to join all seasons of exo ladder! https://t.co/xx8VOyZwZZ

The second season was broadcast in 2019 and featured all members except Lay. Season 3 was delayed for a while due to Xiumin, D.O, and Suho's military enlistments, despite the fact that it received the highest number of views in OTT (online video service) in the "Oksusu" app's original content history.

Season 2 featured all of the members in Taiwan.

ari 🌸 @oshcuddles



Season 1 - EXO-CBX Ladder

Season 2 - 8/9 members

Season 3 - 5/9 members Xiumin is present in all Travel the World on EXO’s Ladder SeasonsSeason 1 - EXO-CBX LadderSeason 2 - 8/9 membersSeason 3 - 5/9 members Xiumin is present in all Travel the World on EXO’s Ladder Seasons😭Season 1 - EXO-CBX LadderSeason 2 - 8/9 membersSeason 3 - 5/9 members

In the meantime, the group will celebrate its tenth anniversary as a group on April 8. Fans voted the group the "best idol celebrating the April-June debut anniversary" over BTS and SEVENTEEN as praise.

From February 7 to February 21, a survey was conducted on the Choeaedol app. The Love Shot singer came in first place with 100,000 votes out of a total of 230,000 votes cast in the poll.

EXO INTL 408 @EXOx408



[ Information]

- Location: Konkuk Univ. Station

- Ad display period: March 27 to April 9 (2 Weeks)



conti… As EXO won in , we are asking EXO-L and fans to submit designs of the Subway CM Board ad dedicated to EXO.Information]- Location: Konkuk Univ. Station- Ad display period: March 27 to April 9 (2 Weeks)conti… As EXO won in <Debut Anniversary Support Poll>, we are asking EXO-L and fans to submit designs of the Subway CM Board ad dedicated to EXO.[🚇 Information]- Location: Konkuk Univ. Station- Ad display period: March 27 to April 9 (2 Weeks) conti…

The Love shot singers will be given a subway CM board advertisement as a reward, which will run for two weeks at Konkuk University Station from March 27 to April 9, concurrent with the group's debut date of April 8.

Edited by Danyal Arabi