IU's look at the Cannes Film Festival with the necklace & earrings for $100,000 hits the headlines

IU, a South Korean singer-songwriter and actress, made international headlines with her first appearance at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this week. IU is known for her spectacular visuals and capacity to make any of her outfits appear lovely.

On May 27, IU appeared on the red carpet ahead of the official screening of her 2022 film Broker at the Cannes Film Festival. IU stole the show in her stunning fairy attire, which she matched with an impressive diamond necklace and diamond earrings.

K-pop idol and actress IU at the Cannes Film Festival (Image via Getty)

It was evident that IU was wearing a Joséphine Aigrette necklace from the House of Chaumet. The cost of the necklace is $88,862.00.

Including the paving, the 18-carat white gold necklace had 180 tiny diamonds and a central stone of 1.50 to 1.70 carats. Moreover, the matching earrings, also by the House of Chaumet, were valued at around $16,000.

More on IU’s hit appearance at Cannes Film Festival

With an exquisite white gold design filled with magnificent diamonds, the specifics are equally as precise. When the costs were unveiled, citizens did not even realize how pricey the pieces were.

Although they would probably be rented for the day, they demonstrated IU's significance by flawlessly complementing the breathtaking jewels with her beauty and grace.

Industry sources also stated that IU's choice to wear the House of Chaumet, a French luxury jeweler, undoubtedly drew favorable reactions from authorities on-site. The cost of IU's jewelry on the red carpet drew major press coverage.

IU has been commended for her exemplary care of the fans who waited for her at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

IU looked gorgeous and has garnered countless compliments for her outfit. Despite being a Gucci brand ambassador, IU opted to keep her wardrobe choices more native.

Choi Jae-hoon's Provocation of New Colors Collection's Gown in Grey-Green was worn by the idol. Although the jewelry was costly, IU's look complemented the appearance due to her charm, flair, and beauty.

Meanwhile, Broker, directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda, starring IU, Song Kang-ho, Kang Dong-won, and others, is released in South Korea on June 8, 2022. Fans expect a smash hit performance as the film has garnered accolades.

Alex - LEE JI EUN + CANNES @yellowstupIU She is the definition of talent.



IU. The perfect definition of artist.



And you can fight with me for that but for me she is the best artist that i have seen in my life



She can act and turn that emotions on music and she can sing and convey that emotions with acting. She is the definition of talent.IU. The perfect definition of artist.And you can fight with me for that but for me she is the best artist that i have seen in my lifeShe can act and turn that emotions on music and she can sing and convey that emotions with acting. https://t.co/Hk0MAYeWbq

IU has also reportedly withdrawn from the new series Money Game, with actress Chun Woo Hee joining in place of IU.

On May 27, 2022, Studio N officially stated that IU had departed the cast of the new drama owing to scheduling issues, according to the Korean media outlet.

The new series will depict the narrative of a high-stakes game in which eight players are put in serious instances after being cut off from society, based on Bae Jin-soo's webtoons Money Game and Pie Game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Yasho Amonkar