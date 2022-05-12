Soloist IU praised for generosity for allowing The Sound of Magic to use her song for free 

Despite not starring in Netflix’s original K-drama series The Sound of Magic, K-pop soloist IU is being praised for kindness and generosity for lending her song to the new drama series for free.

It is not unknown how difficult and time-consuming a process claiming rights for a song can be, especially for original soundtracks. However, K-pop singer IU made the process a whole lot easier for Netflix’s new K-drama series. The director of the series, Kim Seong-yoon, recently shared his appreciation towards IU.

IU's hit song Knees features in Netflix's ongoing K-drama series The Sound of Magic

The director of Netflix’s original K-drama series The Sound of Magic, Kim Seong-yoon, recently shared that the song Knees was gifted to the drama series by K-pop soloist IU. The artist released the track back in 2015 and is considered to be one of her favorite recordings.

On May 9, according to Celuv Media, Kim Seong-yoon shared how IU’s popular track Knees was used in the drama series. He also publicly thanked the singer for her generosity and kindness.

The duo, who seem to know each other from a past project, did not need to go back and forth with all the formalities. IU gave director Kim a musical gift to include in his recent drama series project. He said:

"At the ending scene, we used the song 'Knees' and we put Lee Ji Eun, IU's real name, in the ending credits. But to do that, we have to purchase the copyright to release 'Knees' worldwide in the drama."

He continued:

"I contacted her but she said, 'I wrote and composed the song myself, so you can just use it.' I was so thankful. We know each other while filming 'Dream High'."

Back in 2011, IU appeared in KBS2’s drama series Dream High that was directed by Kim Seong-yoon. Their professional relationship reflects layers of devotion and gratitude despite the fact that they haven't worked together in a long time.

Considering how in the past IU has revealed that the songs Heart, Knees, and Night Letter are her representative songs, it makes it even more special that she let Kim Seong-yoon utilize the song free of cost. As previously stated, IU shared:

"When I die of old age, the songs I want to be remembered as 'IU's representative songs' are Heart, Knees, and Night Letter."

The Sound of Magic: Plot and where to watch

The Sound of Magic tells the story of a mysterious magician named Ri Eul (played by Ji Chang-wook) who arrives out of nowhere and shows a girl named Yoon A Yi (played by Choi Seong-eun) the beauty of magic. In the series, A Yi feels obligated to take up adult responsibilities, but when she meets Ri Eul, this changes.

The K-drama series also introduces a character named Nam II Deung (played by Hwang In-seop) who is a sad young man. Ri Eul begins to teach both teenagers magic and also a life lesson that one must have faith in oneself in the face of adversity.

All six episodes of The Sound of Magic have been released thus far. Those interested in watching the series can do so on Netflix, where they will be transported to a world of enchantment and wonder.

Edited by Babylona Bora