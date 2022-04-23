K-pop singer IU flaunts new haircut on Instagram; Fans go into a frenzy

K-pop soloist, IU, stunned netizens recently with her lovely, new haircut.

Being in the K-pop music industry gives idols the opportunity to try out new hairstyles and establish new clothing trends. Hence, K-pop enthusiasts look up to them for style and trend inspiration.

So, when IU took to Instagram to update fans about her new hairstyle, they could not contain their excitement. The singer uploaded a picture of herself flaunting the new hairstyle, looking absolutely stunning.

IU shows off her new layered haircut and youthful glow

On April 21, K-pop superstar, IU, posted a series of selfies, featuring her new, layered haircut. The musician styled herself in a casual black T-shirt and posed for the camera with an adorable smile and a pout.

소원있는별사탕 @starcandy_ss

Now I'm tempted to get a haircut too while knowing well it will look nowhere close to how good it looks on her 🤡 IU in hush cutNow I'm tempted to get a haircut too while knowing well it will look nowhere close to how good it looks on her 🤡 IU in hush cut 💜Now I'm tempted to get a haircut too while knowing well it will look nowhere close to how good it looks on her 🤡 https://t.co/gLxnWnZa0S

The K-pop idol has dark-brown hair which is accentuated by the natural, no-makeup look. The tone of the hair brings out the color of her eyes and her youthful glow beautifully.

It is fair to say that the Strawberry Moon singer looks fabulous with the layered haircut falling perfectly till her shoulders. The bangs/fringes rest carelessly around her face, but they somehow look perfect.

Lie|| @Yedamiieeengg I'M INLOVE WITH IU's NEW HAIR CUT I'M INLOVE WITH IU's NEW HAIR CUT😭♥ https://t.co/TAlNJTsJw7

Fan reactions

Upon seeing her picture, fans took to various social media platforms to hype up the idol’s new haircut. IU's post gained more than 3 million likes in 14 hours, thus proving the musician’s brand power and popularity.

elvin⁷⁺¹🐾 @_geums8 Koreans going crazy over IU s hair cut, because she looks HANDSOME with this hairstyle 🥵 Koreans going crazy over IU s hair cut, because she looks HANDSOME with this hairstyle 🥵🔥🔥😂

‏ً @isapoppers iu is so pretty i kinda want to have this haircut iu is so pretty i kinda want to have this haircut https://t.co/3JwcAlsOAn

iu's violet flower 🌸💜 @KODQ000

Ji eun is going viral as she should 앗디 @hi__atti 얘들아(0명)

아이유 언니 허쉬컷 하셨다 .. 얘들아(0명)아이유 언니 허쉬컷 하셨다 .. https://t.co/wIiLpCqXVN Lol half of the ppl in the qrts are considering if they should get this hair cut and the rest are throwing marriage proposals and going crazy🤣🤣🤣Ji eun is going viral as she should twitter.com/hi__atti/statu… Lol half of the ppl in the qrts are considering if they should get this hair cut and the rest are throwing marriage proposals and going crazy🤣🤣🤣Ji eun is going viral as she should twitter.com/hi__atti/statu…

dana ꩜ @kgsukii she looks SO PRETTY she looks SO PRETTY

june 10th mfs 🧸🍓 @bluesideIover The iu haircut about to be the new trend in sk The iu haircut about to be the new trend in sk

While some fans are planning to opt for the same haircut, others cannot get over how pretty the pop star looks.

Before the new haircut, she had long hair with no bangs.

Latest updates on IU

According to various media outlets, the K-pop idol will be attending the 2022 Cannes Film Festival for the first time. The South Korean singer and actor will feature in Hirokazu Koreeda’s latest film, Broker.

The upcoming Korean film Broker revolves around the concept of baby boxes. The idea behind these tiny boxes was originated from Pastor Lee Jong Rak and his wife.

Every year, hundreds of infants are abandoned in Seoul, South Korea. Parents can place the child in a baby box indicating that they can’t provide for them. These children are then taken to orphanages and later adopted by those willing to care for them.

IU will play the role of So-young, a mother who is unable to afford a living for her child and drops her infant in one of these baby boxes. Later, So-young ventures to find her child and gets involved with a broker named Sang-hyun.

The much-awaited film is set to release in May 2022, but the date for the same has not been announced as of yet. Fans have been speculating that the film might debut at the 75th Cannes Film Festival and hit the silver screen in June 2022.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee