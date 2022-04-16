IU set to take Cannes by storm in Hirokazu Koreeda's Broker

South Korean singer-actor IU, aka Lee Ji-eun, is all set to dazzle the Cannes audience with her upcoming feature film Broker.

After being shifted around due to the global pandemic over the last two years, the prestigious film festival will again occur according to its usual schedule: May 17-28.

IU stars in Japanese director Hirokazu Koreeda's first Korean film, Broker

On April 15, the official selections for the 2022 Cannes Film Festival were announced in Paris. To no one's surprise, the film Broker, directed by Japanese auteur Hirokazu Koreeda, also found a prime spot.

Film Updates @FilmUpdates BROKER by KORE-EDA Hirokazu will premiere at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. BROKER by KORE-EDA Hirokazu will premiere at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. https://t.co/TknqFnQL5s

Broker revolves around the concept of "baby boxes," where babies can be left anonymously for someone else to take care of them. The film explores the ensuing fraught relationship between one such abandoned baby, the ones who found the baby, and the one who left it.

IU, who will be attending the Cannes Film Festival for the first time, shared her excitement about the event. The Hotel Del Luna star said:

"I was grateful that I could learn a lot throughout filming 'Broker' last spring. I remember that it was a mysterious/ fascinating experience for me, so the fact that I will even get to attend the Cannes Film Festival this spring makes me excited and look forward once more to this spring, which I bet will be just as mysterious/ fascinating as the last spring."

The actor's huge fan base took to social media to share their excitement:

ANU 🥂 @etsanu IU's first movie and it's nominated at cannes... and she is the only idol . .. I'll never shutupp about it ... IU's first movie and it's nominated at cannes... and she is the only idol . .. I'll never shutupp about it ...

Lee Ji Eun Cannes Debut

#BrokerAtCannes2022 Even If I’m not Uaena rn, IU is still and will be forever be the best Idol-Actress. Her achievements in both acting and singing career is untouchable. She is such a LEGEND!!Lee Ji Eun Cannes Debut Even If I’m not Uaena rn, IU is still and will be forever be the best Idol-Actress. Her achievements in both acting and singing career is untouchable. She is such a LEGEND!!Lee Ji Eun Cannes Debut#BrokerAtCannes2022 https://t.co/8memgglRbZ

BROKER 🥂 @lily506iu she’s going to steal everyone’s heart in Cannes she’s going to steal everyone’s heart in Cannes https://t.co/g9iJKqOko9

#BrokerAtCannes2022 iu leading the kpop industry while getting baeksang nominations for her dramas and joining the slate of actors for this year's cannes film festival for her movie DEBUT. she truly is in a league of her own iu leading the kpop industry while getting baeksang nominations for her dramas and joining the slate of actors for this year's cannes film festival for her movie DEBUT. she truly is in a league of her own#BrokerAtCannes2022

Last year IU won Album, Artist and lyricist of Year in MMA , Many bonsangs , Daeysang in GDA , Seoul ,AAA,Gaon awards ,best Collabs.

And this year her debut Movie selected in Cannes

#BrokerAtCannes2022 Just imagine you stan an artist who slay in both Music and Acting industry .Last year IU won Album, Artist and lyricist of Year in MMA , Many bonsangs , Daeysang in GDA , Seoul ,AAA,Gaon awards ,best Collabs.And this year her debut Movie selected in Cannes Just imagine you stan an artist who slay in both Music and Acting industry . Last year IU won Album, Artist and lyricist of Year in MMA , Many bonsangs , Daeysang in GDA , Seoul ,AAA,Gaon awards ,best Collabs.And this year her debut Movie selected in Cannes #BrokerAtCannes2022

Apart from IU, Broker boasts of a star-studded cast, including Song Kang-ho, Gang Dong-won, Doona Bae, and Lee Joo-young.

Broker will be competing in the Film Festival's international film category. The movie has long been awaited by cinephiles across the globe, who can't wait to see what the Japanese maestro brings to life with such a talented cast.

The upcoming film is also Hirokazu Koreeda's first foray into Korean cinema.

Lost In Film @LostInFilm The first poster for Hirokazu Koreeda’s new film ‘Broker’, starring Song Kang-Ho, Gang Dong-Won, IU, & Bae Doo-Na, which will be released in Japan theaters this June. The first poster for Hirokazu Koreeda’s new film ‘Broker’, starring Song Kang-Ho, Gang Dong-Won, IU, & Bae Doo-Na, which will be released in Japan theaters this June. https://t.co/T69Qi9P6iK

The film is also Hirokazu Koreeda's eighth to be screened at Cannes.

The director had won the Jury Prize at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival for his film Like Father, Like Son. However, his crowning moment was at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, when he took home the grand prize, Palme d'Or, for Shoplifters.

Hirokazu Koreeda and IU share mutual fondness and respect

Koreeda's fondness for IU is no secret. In January 2021, the director had gushed about the My Mister star's acting chops and charm, saying:

"How is this actress (IU) so mature and gracious? I am embarrassed to think that I was an immature kid who couldn't look adults in the eye at her age. I apologize if I ever made anyone uncomfortable. Even so, I am turning sixty."

Meanwhile, Broker and its stars will not be the only Korean representation at Cannes this year. The Handmaiden director Park Chan-wook's upcoming film Decision To Leave, which stars Tang Wei and Park Hae-il, will also be screened at the prestigious festival.

Arah | Broker 06.22 @sujieun_9oo1u Kim Goeun at the 68th and Kim Taeri at the 69th Cannes Film Festival, and now Lee Jieun will be at 75th Cannes Film Festival on May!!



And yes, I'm flexing these talented women I look up too and love so much because they deserve it!! Kim Goeun at the 68th and Kim Taeri at the 69th Cannes Film Festival, and now Lee Jieun will be at 75th Cannes Film Festival on May!! And yes, I'm flexing these talented women I look up too and love so much because they deserve it!! https://t.co/MUKuiURpGy

Also in the line-up is global sensation Lee Jung-jae's directorial debut, Hunt, in which the Squid Game actor also stars.

Edited by Ravi Iyer