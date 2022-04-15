Korean film 'Broker' starring Song Kang Ho, IU, Kang Dong Won & more receives Cannes Film Festival invitation as competitor

The highly anticipated Korean film Broker, directed by the highly vaunted Hirokazu Koreeda, has been selected as a competitor for the film industry's biggest night at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. The production features a star-studded lineup of Korean actors and actresses, including Song Kang Ho, Gang Dong Won, Doona Bae, Lee Ji Eun, and Lee Joo Young.

Notably, the movie marks the celebration of the Japanese filmmaker’s first Korean film project, working alongside production company Zip Cinema, which has been behind blockbuster movies such as #Alive, The Most Ordinary Love, The Priest and more. The film will be distributed by CJ ENM noted for participating in award-winning films like Parasite and Oldboy.

Broker enters the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, Hirokazu Koreeda to appear for the 8th time

The Korean film’s entry in this year’s Cannes Film Festival will mark the return of Hirokazu Koreeda for the eighth time at the famed film festival, approximately 4 years after his 2018 production Shoplifters was selected for the Plame d’Or.

Additionally, actor Song Kang Ho will be making his seventh appearance at the prestigious film festival with the Korean production. His appearance is noted as the greatest number of Cannes appearances by any South Korean film star in the industry.

Previously, Song Kang Ho featured in the blockbuster 2019 film Parasite, which took the world by storm and was selected for the Palme d’Or at Cannes.

Fellow co-star Kang Dong Won will be making a second appearance at the much-awaited film festival with the Korean film following his previous entry in 2020 with the production Peninsula. K-pop singer/actress IU will be making her Cannes Film Festival debut with the upcoming project.

Concept and storyline of the upcoming Korean production Broker

The upcoming Korean film Broker is about the concept of baby boxes. These small boxes were first created by Pastor Lee Jong Rak and his wife. Every year, hundreds of newborns are abandoned in Seoul, South Korea, and these boxes are an alternative for parents who are unable to provide for their young ones.

In the movie, Sang-hyun (played by Song Kang Ho) finds new parents for a baby dropped in a baby box and makes a special deal with them. He calls himself a broker of goodwill and intentions. Sang-hyun works with Dong-soo (played by Gang Dong Won) on this mission. They later get involved with So-young (played by IU), who placed her baby in that box, but has now come back wanting her child.

Meanwhile, Detective Soo-jin (played by Doona Bae) and Detective Lee (played by Lee Joo Young) chase after Sang-hyun and Dong-soo.

