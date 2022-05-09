K-Drama The Sound of Magic ranks No. 7 on Netflix worldwide in just one day

Hwang In-youp, Ji Chang-wook, and Choi Sung-eun’s The Sound of Magic was trending at No. 7 worldwide on Netflix’s TV category, just a day after its debut, according to FlixPortal. The romantic fantasy drama was one of the most highly-anticipated K-Dramas of 2022.

The show marks the return of Hwang In-youp, the actor who became an international success after the hit show True Beauty. The anticipation regarding the show was noticeably high, and FlixPatrol’s data confirmed the same.

Fantasy romance The Sound of Magic enters top 10 of Netflix worldwide charts in a day of its release

Korean dramas taking over the world may sound like an overused statement, but it remains true. FlixPatrol is a company that analyzes data from global streaming sites and provides VOD charts and streaming ratings. The list is updated daily and offers an insight into the movies and TV series that are trending on multiple streaming platforms.

The Sound of Music premiered on May 6 on Netflix and instantly entered the Top 10 global streaming charts. The six-episode musical mini-series is based on a webtoon titled Annarasumanara by famous manga artist, Ha Il-kwon. While the show debuted at No. 7, its ever-increasing popularity saw it rise to No. 4 on May 8.

What is the show about?

The Sound of Magic is a fantasy romance drama starring Healer’s Ji Chang-wook, True Beauty’s Hwang In-youp and Beyond Evil’s Choi Sung-eun.

The mini-series is a melodrama that revolves around a young, troubled teenager, Yoon Ah-yi (Choi Sung-eun), who dreams of becoming a magician. She cannot wait to become an adult and fulfill her dreams, as her harsh poverty-ridden living conditions make her life difficult.

The teenager meets Lee Eul aka Ryu Min-hyuk (Ji Chang-wook), a mysterious magician who lives in an old, abandoned amusement park and wants to remain a child even after turning an adult.

Meanwhile, Hwang In-youp plays Na Il-deung, a gifted student who lacks social skills, He is forced to get good grades, and constantly worries about his future.

The Sound of Magic has six episodes and is available for streaming on Netflix.

Edited by Saman