What is Ji Chang-wook’s The Sound of Magic based on?

The upcoming Netflix K-drama titled The Sound of Magic is an adaptation of a webcomic titled Annarasumanara. Published on Naver between June 28, 2010 to January 7, 2011, the webcomic was created by Ha Il-kwon. The plot of the show is intriguing, and the teasers and first-look posters that have been released by Netflix so far have boosted anticipation among fans.

The show stars Ji Chang-wook, Hwang In-yeop, and Choi Sung-eun in lead roles and it has also been revealed that the show will consist of six episodes. The Sound of Magic also reunites director Kim Sang-yoon and writer Kim Min-jung after their collaboration on popular period drama Love in the Moonlight.

What is Annarasumanara, the webcomic that inspired The Sound of Magic, about?

The webcomic, and by extension, The Sound of Magic, tells the tale of a magician who makes the problems of disenchanted teenagers disappear. It depicts the tale of a young high school girl who aims to become a magician. Her ambition is fuelled by strong passion, and coincidentally, she ends up meeting Lee Eul, an adult magician, portrayed by Ji Chang-wook.

While Yoon Ah-yi, played by Choi Sung-eun, wants to fast-forward time so that she can grow up faster, Lee Eul wants to freeze time. What happens when people with such opposing ideas meet will be the crux of the story. Interestingly, a younger version of Lee Eul will be played by actor Nam Da-reum in the show. Hwang In-yeop, who rose to international fame with his role in True Beauty, is expected to play one of the teenagers with a tragic problem.

The K-drama will also have a talented supporting cast which includes actors Lee Sang-hwa, Hong Seo-hee, Yoo Jae-myung, and Ji Hye-won.

The show has been produced by Korean broadcasting network JTBC, who previously worked with The Sound of Magic director on the hit series Itaewon Class. The series starred Park Seo-joon and Kim Da-mi in lead roles.

Meanwhile, lead actor Ji Chang-wook last appeared in the Netflix show Lovestruck in the City opposite Kim Ji-won. He is also expected to be a part of If You Say Wish, which is inspired by the real-life program Ambulance Wish Foundation, founded in the Netherlands. The release schedule for the show has not been revealed as of now.

