Netflix's upcoming musical The Sound of Magic confirmed to cast Ji Chang-wook, Choi Sung-eun, and Hwang In-youp 

Introducing a musical twist to K-drama, Netflix's upcoming production, The Sound of Magic, stars Ji Chang-wook, Choi Sung-eun, and rising star Hwang In-youp. The OTT platform recently took to social media and dropped a mesmerizing poster, surprising K-drama fans from across the globe. The Netflix series will premiere on May 6, 2022.
The poster for The Sound of Magic captivates the viewers. The colors and sparkles on the poster add a magical effect to the visuals of a beautiful blue butterfly flying towards an invitation card. The entire allure gives a sense of mystery and allure.
Starring some top names from the industry, like actor Ji Chang-wook from Lovestruck in the City, actress Choi Sung-eun from Beyond Evil, and actor Hwang In-youp from True Beauty, adds to the charms and mysteries that this show has to offer.
What is the upcoming K-drama musical The Sound of Magic about?
Based on a webtoon, Annarasumanara, by Ha Il-kwon is a series about bringing magic and mystery to the lives of people.
The story follows high school student Yoon Ah-yi, played by actress Choi Sung-en. Despite working part-time jobs, supporting her younger sister, and dealing with absentee parents, she still manages to do well academically. She is also known for her beauty. She often clashes with her classmate, Na Il-Deung, played by Hwang In-youp.
Admist the teenage drama and blooming love, Yoon A-yi stumbles across a mysterious magician Lee-eul, played by actor Ji Chang-wook, at an abandoned amusement park. The latter performs a magic show for those who believe in magic. It is here that Yoon Ah-yi finds comfort in Lee-eul.
Netizens react to the upcoming show The Sound of Magic
Upon hearing about the cast for this upcoming K-drama musical, fans await the premiere eagerly.
Some fans are overjoyed to hear that their favorite webtoon will have a live adaptation.
Netizens are also excited to see actor Hwang In-youp back on screen. The young actor gained quite the fandom through his role in the popular K-drama True Beauty.
This latest update by Netflix has generated quite a bit of buzz on the internet. Netizens and drama viewers are curious to see what this K-drama musical series has to offer. They are equally excited to see how their favorite actors will portray such dynamic characters on screen. The Netflix drama will be released in over 190 countries.