Netflix's upcoming musical The Sound of Magic confirmed to cast Ji Chang-wook, Choi Sung-eun, and Hwang In-youp 

Introducing a musical twist to K-drama, Netflix's upcoming production, The Sound of Magic, stars Ji Chang-wook, Choi Sung-eun, and rising star Hwang In-youp. The OTT platform recently took to social media and dropped a mesmerizing poster, surprising K-drama fans from across the globe. The Netflix series will premiere on May 6, 2022.

The poster for The Sound of Magic captivates the viewers. The colors and sparkles on the poster add a magical effect to the visuals of a beautiful blue butterfly flying towards an invitation card. The entire allure gives a sense of mystery and allure.

Starring some top names from the industry, like actor Ji Chang-wook from Lovestruck in the City, actress Choi Sung-eun from Beyond Evil, and actor Hwang In-youp from True Beauty, adds to the charms and mysteries that this show has to offer.

What is the upcoming K-drama musical The Sound of Magic about?

Based on a webtoon, Annarasumanara, by Ha Il-kwon is a series about bringing magic and mystery to the lives of people.

The story follows high school student Yoon Ah-yi, played by actress Choi Sung-en. Despite working part-time jobs, supporting her younger sister, and dealing with absentee parents, she still manages to do well academically. She is also known for her beauty. She often clashes with her classmate, Na Il-Deung, played by Hwang In-youp.

Admist the teenage drama and blooming love, Yoon A-yi stumbles across a mysterious magician Lee-eul, played by actor Ji Chang-wook, at an abandoned amusement park. The latter performs a magic show for those who believe in magic. It is here that Yoon Ah-yi finds comfort in Lee-eul.

Netizens react to the upcoming show The Sound of Magic

Upon hearing about the cast for this upcoming K-drama musical, fans await the premiere eagerly.

Kdrama Fever @adyppp Upcoming drama ji chang wook & hwang in yeop



Title : The sound of magic Upcoming drama ji chang wook & hwang in yeop Title : The sound of magic https://t.co/5YgXZ1CKDY

hoy @gingertorte



coming to Netflix on May 6, starring Ji Chang Wook, Hwang In Yeop and Choi Sung Eun



english translation on Webtoon: , first poster and official release date are out!coming to Netflix on May 6, starring Ji Chang Wook, Hwang In Yeop and Choi Sung Eunenglish translation on Webtoon: webtoons.com/en/drama/annar… adaptation of adaptation of <Annarasumanara>, <The Sound of Magic> first poster and official release date are out!coming to Netflix on May 6, starring Ji Chang Wook, Hwang In Yeop and Choi Sung Eun🔗 english translation on Webtoon: webtoons.com/en/drama/annar… https://t.co/uedGB4xlbv

Some fans are overjoyed to hear that their favorite webtoon will have a live adaptation.

eve ²⁵²¹ @simpforhiy



THE SOUND OF MAGIC ON MAY 6

#TheSoundOfMagic #HwangInYoup #황인엽 can't believe i freaking survived we freaking survived after waiting for a year???? now we will be getting actor inyoup comeback (real) on may 6 and it's netflix original!!THE SOUND OF MAGIC ON MAY 6 can't believe i freaking survived we freaking survived after waiting for a year???? now we will be getting actor inyoup comeback (real) on may 6 and it's netflix original!! 😭 THE SOUND OF MAGIC ON MAY 6#TheSoundOfMagic #HwangInYoup #황인엽 https://t.co/U2YNVenh4y

Ji Chang Wook's Kitchen @JCWKitchen [Drama] OMG OMG OMG IT'S ALMOST HERE!!! "The Sound of Magic"/"Annarasumanara" starring Ji Chang Wook, Choi Sung Eun and Hwang In Yeop premieres on 6 May via Netflix!!! *squeeeeeeeeeeee* 🥳🥳🥳 [Drama] OMG OMG OMG IT'S ALMOST HERE!!! "The Sound of Magic"/"Annarasumanara" starring Ji Chang Wook, Choi Sung Eun and Hwang In Yeop premieres on 6 May via Netflix!!! *squeeeeeeeeeeee* 🥳🥳🥳 https://t.co/hk46VC3nug

Netizens are also excited to see actor Hwang In-youp back on screen. The young actor gained quite the fandom through his role in the popular K-drama True Beauty.

InYoup loops @LoopsInyoup 🤧

WELCOME BACK ACTOR INYOUP



THE SOUND OF MAGIC ON MAY 6

#TheSoundOfMagic #HwangInYoup #황인엽 The sound of magic _ May 6th,On netflixWELCOME BACK ACTOR INYOUPTHE SOUND OF MAGIC ON MAY 6 The sound of magic _ May 6th,On netflix 👏 🤧WELCOME BACK ACTOR INYOUP THE SOUND OF MAGIC ON MAY 6#TheSoundOfMagic #HwangInYoup #황인엽 https://t.co/bhnQBdJnaF

𝙍𝙖𝙗𝙗𝙞𝙩 𝙞𝙣𝙮𝙤𝙪𝙥🍕TSOM D³⁸🪄 @hiybabie 🥳



THE SOUND OF MAGIC ON MAY 6

#TheSoundOfMagic #HwangInYoup #황인엽



Na ildeung my love see you FINALLY on 6 MayTHE SOUND OF MAGIC ON MAY 6 Na ildeung my love see you FINALLY on 6 May😭🥳🎉🎉🎉THE SOUND OF MAGIC ON MAY 6#TheSoundOfMagic #HwangInYoup #황인엽 https://t.co/v9H8eGRLvQ

This latest update by Netflix has generated quite a bit of buzz on the internet. Netizens and drama viewers are curious to see what this K-drama musical series has to offer. They are equally excited to see how their favorite actors will portray such dynamic characters on screen. The Netflix drama will be released in over 190 countries.

Edited by Sabika