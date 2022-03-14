"It has to be her story of personal growth": Moon Ga-young discusses True Beauty, Asia Artist Awards, and more

Moon Ga-young opened up about her iconic role in the K-drama True Beauty and more in a recent interview.

The South Korean actor made her debut with the 2006 film Bloody Reunion. Having worked in several dramas and movies since then, including Find Me in Your Memory, Tempted, and Welcome to Waikiki 2, the German-Korean actor's most famous role was as Lim Ju-gyeong in the romantic comedy True Beauty.

The popular actor recently bagged the AAA Best Emotive Actor award at the 2021 Asia Artist Awards for the drama, along with co-star Cha Eun-woo.

Moon Ga-young talks 'True Beauty,' AAA award win, and more

In a recent interview with Star News, the 25-year-old expressed her surprise at winning the Best Emotive Actor award:

"We didn't expect that we would receive it together, but we were both surprised. I was proud of it, and it felt even better when we received it together."

Moon Ga-young's character in True Beauty was loved not only in South Korea but also internationally. Lim Ju-gyeong's story of transformation and growth struck a chord with viewers of all ages.

On being asked what the biggest appeal of the show was, the Karlsruhe, Germany born star said:

"I think it has to be her story of personal growth. She was beautiful when she grew stronger and figured out how to love while discovering her true self. Since a lot of people related to the message I wanted to send through her and also gave their support, I received comfort as well."

The actress is currently filming an upcoming tvN romance-fantasy drama titled Link: Eat and Love to Kill. Directed by Hong Jong-chan, the drama follows a man who starts feeling all the emotions experienced by a certain woman, played by Moon Ga-young.

Starring opposite her is Hotel del Luna's Yeo Jin-goo. This is the second time the two are working together. Talking about her experience working with him, Ga-young said:

"I worked together with Yeo Jin-goo when I was younger. As it's the first time working with him in such a long while, it's familiar yet fresh. It's a big plus. We're relying on each other as we work hard to film."

Link: Eat and Love to Kill is expected to premiere in the first half of 2022.

The model concluded the interview by voicing her aspirations and ambitions as an actor:

"I want to become an actress who can convey the emotions and messages she feels to the viewers and fans. I think of what I can show through my acting as another form of communication."

Meanwhile, Moon Ga-young was last seen on-screen in the 2021 drama Recipe For Youth.

Edited by Ravi Iyer