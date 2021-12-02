×
Asia Artist Awards 2021: Complete List of Winners

The star studded event took place on December 2. (image via Asia Artist Awards)
Tuba Waqar
ANALYST
Modified Dec 02, 2021 11:21 PM IST
News

On December 2, the sixth edition of the eagerly anticipated 2021 Asia Artist Awards, which award the coveted Daesang, took place at KBS Arena Hall, in Gangseo-gu, Seoul. The ceremony was hosted by Super Junior’s Leeteuk and IVE’s Jang Won Young.

Having first started in 2016, the Asia Artist Awards is one of the biggest events in the world of South Korean entertainment. The annual ceremony honors artists, both actors and singers, from all over Asia.

Among the most coveted prizes awarded at AAA are the Nine Daesangs, or Grand Prizes. The highest honour an artist can receive in South Korea this year, the Daesangs were bagged by BTS, aespa, Stray Kids, Lee Jung Jae, Yoo Ah In, NCT 127, SEVENTEEN, Lim Young Woong and Lee Seung Ji in nine different categories.

Check out the full list of winners below.

Winners of nine Daesang Awards

1. Daesang - Song of the Year - "Butter" - BTS

Update AAA 🏆Congratulations to @BTS_twt for winning the ‘Song of the Year’for “Butter” at the 2021 Asia Artist Awards![DAESANG]🎊&U+Idol Live Popularity Award👏🎉#AsiaArtistAwards2021#BTSARMY https://t.co/Y2KQ19TjCP

2. Daesang - Actor of the Year - Lee Jung Jae

Congratulations to Lee Jung Jae for winning AAA Actor of The Year at 2021 Asia Artist Awards. That standing ovation tho! 2021 is truly yours sir, you own it! You deserve that. You deserve everything. 🎉👑💫 https://t.co/O9wv9Thqob

3. Daesang - TV Actor of the Year - Lee Seung Gi

Triple Threat Lee Seung Gi 👑as singer ✅- Best ballad at Golden Disk Award 2021as entertainer ✅ - Best male variety performer at Baeksang Arts Awards 2021as actor ✅- Daesang Actor of the Year TV category at Asia Artist Awards 2021 https://t.co/T9Ke9iTbLf

4. Daesang - Film Actor of the Year - Yoo Ah In

yoo ah in was one of the recipients of the asia celebrity award at the AAAs today! https://t.co/6UbRTKVGYM

5. Daesang - Album of the Year - NCT 127

AAA Album of the Year - NCT 127 'Sticker'Doyoung accepting the award on behalf of all of 127 💚 https://t.co/eY6dyZNfz5

6. Daesang - Trot of the Year - Lim Young Woong

Lim Young Woong ganhou o Trot of the Year no Asia Artist Awards#YoungWoong #AAA2021 https://t.co/qBjGZfooSE

7. Daesang - Performance of the Year - Stray Kids

2021 Asia Artist Awards #StrayKids https://t.co/2aG4Ys7fW5

8. Daesang - Singer of the Year - Seventeen

DeservedddCONGRATS to SEVENTEEN for winning Singer Of the Year as Daesang in 2021 Asia Artist Awards!🥳🎉!👉: @pledis_17 #세븐틴 #SEVENTEEN_SingerOfTheYear https://t.co/waLfB5FqGn

9. Daesang - Stage of the Year - aespa

.@aespa_official takes home 3 awards at the 2021 Asia Artist Awards:🏆 Hot Trend Award🏆 Rookie of the Year🏆 Stage of the Year (Daesang) #aespa1stDaesang#aespa4thROTY https://t.co/3TJJAV1Hcr

Winners of Asia Artist Awards

Apart from the Daesang awards, several other artists were awarded with AAA awards in a variety of categories.

  • Best New Artist (Singer) - ENHYPEN, aespa
  • Best New Artist (Actor) - Lee Do Hyun
  • AAA Focus (Singer) - DKB, KINGDOM, BLITZERS
  • AAA Focus (Actor) - NCT's Doyoung, Park Gun Il
  • AAA Potential (Singer) - AleXa, T1419
  • AAA Potential (Actor) - NU'EST's Minhyun
  • AAA New Wave (Singer) - STAYC, Weeekly
  • AAA New Wave (Actor) - Na In Woo
  • RET Popularity Award (Singer) - Lim Young Woong, EXO, TWICE, CL
  • RET Popularity Award (Actor) - Song Ji Hyo, Kim Seon Ho
  • U+ Idol Live Popularity Award (Singer) - BTS, Lim Young Woong, IU
  • U+ Idol Live Popularity Award (Actor) - Jung Ho Yeon, Kim Seon Ho
  • AAA Best OST - "Love Always Run Away" from 'Young Lady and Gentleman' - Lim Young Woong
  • AAA Best Producer - Seventeen's Woozi
  • AAA Best Creator - Brave Brothers
  • AAA Best Music Video - EVERGLOW
  • AAA Icon (Singer) - Woodz (Cho Seung Youn)
  • AAA Icon (Actor) - Ryu Kyung Soo
  • AAA Hot Trend (Singer) - Brave Girls, aespa
  • AAA Hot Trend (Actor) - Lee Jung Jae
  • AAA Best Emotive (Singer) - Cosmic Girls' CHOCOME, Kwon Eun Bi
  • AAA Best Emotive (Actor) - ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, Moon Ga Young
  • AAA Asia Celebrity (Singer) - GOT7's BamBam, The Boyz
  • AAA Asia Celebrity (Actor) - Yoo Ah In, Metawin Opas-iamkajorn
  • AAA Best Choice (Singer) - Pentagon, Momoland, Golden Child
  • AAA Best Choice (Actor) - Lee Jun Young (U-KISS), Joo Suk Tae
  • AAA Scene Stealer - Cha Ji Yeon
  • AAA Best Acting Award - Girls' Generation's Yuri, Sung Hoon
  • AAA Best Musician - Kang Daniel, ITZY, ASTRO, Wonho, The Boyz
  • AAA Best Actor - Park Joo Mi, Heo Sung Tae, Kim Joo Ryoung
  • AAA Fabulous (Singer) - Seventeen
  • AAA Fabulous (Actor) - Lee Jung Jae
  • AAA Best Achievement - NU'EST
  • AAA Best Artist (Singer) - BamBam, ENHYPEN, Brave Girls
  • AAA Best Artist (Actor) - Jeon Yeo Been, Han So Hee
  • History of Songs Award - Sandaime J Soul Brothers from EXILE TRIBE

Edited by Danyal Arabi
