Asia Artist Awards 2021: Complete List of Winners

On December 2, the sixth edition of the eagerly anticipated 2021 Asia Artist Awards, which award the coveted Daesang, took place at KBS Arena Hall, in Gangseo-gu, Seoul. The ceremony was hosted by Super Junior’s Leeteuk and IVE’s Jang Won Young.
Having first started in 2016, the Asia Artist Awards is one of the biggest events in the world of South Korean entertainment. The annual ceremony honors artists, both actors and singers, from all over Asia.
Among the most coveted prizes awarded at AAA are the Nine Daesangs, or Grand Prizes. The highest honour an artist can receive in South Korea this year, the Daesangs were bagged by BTS, aespa, Stray Kids, Lee Jung Jae, Yoo Ah In, NCT 127, SEVENTEEN, Lim Young Woong and Lee Seung Ji in nine different categories.
Check out the full list of winners below.
Winners of nine Daesang Awards
1. Daesang - Song of the Year - "Butter" - BTS
2. Daesang - Actor of the Year - Lee Jung Jae
3. Daesang - TV Actor of the Year - Lee Seung Gi
4. Daesang - Film Actor of the Year - Yoo Ah In
5. Daesang - Album of the Year - NCT 127
6. Daesang - Trot of the Year - Lim Young Woong
7. Daesang - Performance of the Year - Stray Kids
8. Daesang - Singer of the Year - Seventeen
9. Daesang - Stage of the Year - aespa
Winners of Asia Artist Awards
Apart from the Daesang awards, several other artists were awarded with AAA awards in a variety of categories.
- Best New Artist (Singer) - ENHYPEN, aespa
- Best New Artist (Actor) - Lee Do Hyun
- AAA Focus (Singer) - DKB, KINGDOM, BLITZERS
- AAA Focus (Actor) - NCT's Doyoung, Park Gun Il
- AAA Potential (Singer) - AleXa, T1419
- AAA Potential (Actor) - NU'EST's Minhyun
- AAA New Wave (Singer) - STAYC, Weeekly
- AAA New Wave (Actor) - Na In Woo
- RET Popularity Award (Singer) - Lim Young Woong, EXO, TWICE, CL
- RET Popularity Award (Actor) - Song Ji Hyo, Kim Seon Ho
- U+ Idol Live Popularity Award (Singer) - BTS, Lim Young Woong, IU
- U+ Idol Live Popularity Award (Actor) - Jung Ho Yeon, Kim Seon Ho
- AAA Best OST - "Love Always Run Away" from 'Young Lady and Gentleman' - Lim Young Woong
- AAA Best Producer - Seventeen's Woozi
- AAA Best Creator - Brave Brothers
- AAA Best Music Video - EVERGLOW
- AAA Icon (Singer) - Woodz (Cho Seung Youn)
- AAA Icon (Actor) - Ryu Kyung Soo
- AAA Hot Trend (Singer) - Brave Girls, aespa
- AAA Hot Trend (Actor) - Lee Jung Jae
- AAA Best Emotive (Singer) - Cosmic Girls' CHOCOME, Kwon Eun Bi
- AAA Best Emotive (Actor) - ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, Moon Ga Young
- AAA Asia Celebrity (Singer) - GOT7's BamBam, The Boyz
- AAA Asia Celebrity (Actor) - Yoo Ah In, Metawin Opas-iamkajorn
- AAA Best Choice (Singer) - Pentagon, Momoland, Golden Child
- AAA Best Choice (Actor) - Lee Jun Young (U-KISS), Joo Suk Tae
- AAA Scene Stealer - Cha Ji Yeon
- AAA Best Acting Award - Girls' Generation's Yuri, Sung Hoon
- AAA Best Musician - Kang Daniel, ITZY, ASTRO, Wonho, The Boyz
- AAA Best Actor - Park Joo Mi, Heo Sung Tae, Kim Joo Ryoung
- AAA Fabulous (Singer) - Seventeen
- AAA Fabulous (Actor) - Lee Jung Jae
- AAA Best Achievement - NU'EST
- AAA Best Artist (Singer) - BamBam, ENHYPEN, Brave Girls
- AAA Best Artist (Actor) - Jeon Yeo Been, Han So Hee
- History of Songs Award - Sandaime J Soul Brothers from EXILE TRIBE