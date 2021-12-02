Asia Artist Awards 2021: Complete List of Winners

On December 2, the sixth edition of the eagerly anticipated 2021 Asia Artist Awards, which award the coveted Daesang, took place at KBS Arena Hall, in Gangseo-gu, Seoul. The ceremony was hosted by Super Junior’s Leeteuk and IVE’s Jang Won Young.

Having first started in 2016, the Asia Artist Awards is one of the biggest events in the world of South Korean entertainment. The annual ceremony honors artists, both actors and singers, from all over Asia.

Among the most coveted prizes awarded at AAA are the Nine Daesangs, or Grand Prizes. The highest honour an artist can receive in South Korea this year, the Daesangs were bagged by BTS, aespa, Stray Kids, Lee Jung Jae, Yoo Ah In, NCT 127, SEVENTEEN, Lim Young Woong and Lee Seung Ji in nine different categories.

Check out the full list of winners below.

Winners of nine Daesang Awards

1. Daesang - Song of the Year - "Butter" - BTS

2. Daesang - Actor of the Year - Lee Jung Jae

👑🖤 @LJJsimp Congratulations to Lee Jung Jae for winning AAA Actor of The Year at 2021 Asia Artist Awards.



That standing ovation tho! 2021 is truly yours sir, you own it! You deserve that. You deserve everything. 🎉👑💫 Congratulations to Lee Jung Jae for winning AAA Actor of The Year at 2021 Asia Artist Awards. That standing ovation tho! 2021 is truly yours sir, you own it! You deserve that. You deserve everything. 🎉👑💫 https://t.co/O9wv9Thqob

3. Daesang - TV Actor of the Year - Lee Seung Gi

annisa #NewWorld @peachychaaa Triple Threat Lee Seung Gi 👑



as singer ✅

- Best ballad at Golden Disk Award 2021

as entertainer ✅

- Best male variety performer at Baeksang Arts Awards 2021

as actor ✅

- Daesang Actor of the Year TV category at Asia Artist Awards 2021 Triple Threat Lee Seung Gi 👑as singer ✅- Best ballad at Golden Disk Award 2021as entertainer ✅ - Best male variety performer at Baeksang Arts Awards 2021as actor ✅- Daesang Actor of the Year TV category at Asia Artist Awards 2021 https://t.co/T9Ke9iTbLf

4. Daesang - Film Actor of the Year - Yoo Ah In

yoo ah-in doing things @hongsikarchive yoo ah in was one of the recipients of the asia celebrity award at the AAAs today! yoo ah in was one of the recipients of the asia celebrity award at the AAAs today! https://t.co/6UbRTKVGYM

5. Daesang - Album of the Year - NCT 127

링 @nctdaoying AAA Album of the Year - NCT 127 'Sticker'



Doyoung accepting the award on behalf of all of 127 💚 AAA Album of the Year - NCT 127 'Sticker'Doyoung accepting the award on behalf of all of 127 💚 https://t.co/eY6dyZNfz5

6. Daesang - Trot of the Year - Lim Young Woong

Squad_kpop @BrSquad_kpop



#YoungWoong #AAA2021 Lim Young Woong ganhou o Trot of the Year no Asia Artist Awards Lim Young Woong ganhou o Trot of the Year no Asia Artist Awards#YoungWoong #AAA2021 https://t.co/qBjGZfooSE

7. Daesang - Performance of the Year - Stray Kids

8. Daesang - Singer of the Year - Seventeen

🎼🎸Jay🕊️ @Jeeeyyy4

CONGRATS to SEVENTEEN for winning Singer Of the Year as Daesang in 2021 Asia Artist Awards!🥳🎉!

👉: #세븐틴 #SEVENTEEN_SingerOfTheYear DeservedddCONGRATS to SEVENTEEN for winning Singer Of the Year as Daesang in 2021 Asia Artist Awards!🥳🎉!👉: @pledis_17 DeservedddCONGRATS to SEVENTEEN for winning Singer Of the Year as Daesang in 2021 Asia Artist Awards!🥳🎉!👉: @pledis_17 #세븐틴 #SEVENTEEN_SingerOfTheYear https://t.co/waLfB5FqGn

9. Daesang - Stage of the Year - aespa

Winners of Asia Artist Awards

Apart from the Daesang awards, several other artists were awarded with AAA awards in a variety of categories.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Best New Artist (Singer) - ENHYPEN, aespa

Best New Artist (Actor) - Lee Do Hyun

AAA Focus (Singer) - DKB, KINGDOM, BLITZERS

AAA Focus (Actor) - NCT's Doyoung, Park Gun Il

AAA Potential (Singer) - AleXa, T1419

AAA Potential (Actor) - NU'EST's Minhyun

AAA New Wave (Singer) - STAYC, Weeekly

AAA New Wave (Actor) - Na In Woo

RET Popularity Award (Singer) - Lim Young Woong, EXO, TWICE, CL

RET Popularity Award (Actor) - Song Ji Hyo, Kim Seon Ho

U+ Idol Live Popularity Award (Singer) - BTS, Lim Young Woong, IU

U+ Idol Live Popularity Award (Actor) - Jung Ho Yeon, Kim Seon Ho

AAA Best OST - "Love Always Run Away" from 'Young Lady and Gentleman' - Lim Young Woong

AAA Best Producer - Seventeen's Woozi

AAA Best Creator - Brave Brothers

AAA Best Music Video - EVERGLOW

AAA Icon (Singer) - Woodz (Cho Seung Youn)

AAA Icon (Actor) - Ryu Kyung Soo

AAA Hot Trend (Singer) - Brave Girls, aespa

AAA Hot Trend (Actor) - Lee Jung Jae

AAA Best Emotive (Singer) - Cosmic Girls' CHOCOME, Kwon Eun Bi

AAA Best Emotive (Actor) - ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, Moon Ga Young

AAA Asia Celebrity (Singer) - GOT7's BamBam, The Boyz

AAA Asia Celebrity (Actor) - Yoo Ah In, Metawin Opas-iamkajorn

AAA Best Choice (Singer) - Pentagon, Momoland, Golden Child

AAA Best Choice (Actor) - Lee Jun Young (U-KISS), Joo Suk Tae

AAA Scene Stealer - Cha Ji Yeon

AAA Best Acting Award - Girls' Generation's Yuri, Sung Hoon

AAA Best Musician - Kang Daniel, ITZY, ASTRO, Wonho, The Boyz

AAA Best Actor - Park Joo Mi, Heo Sung Tae, Kim Joo Ryoung

AAA Fabulous (Singer) - Seventeen

AAA Fabulous (Actor) - Lee Jung Jae

AAA Best Achievement - NU'EST

AAA Best Artist (Singer) - BamBam, ENHYPEN, Brave Girls

AAA Best Artist (Actor) - Jeon Yeo Been, Han So Hee

History of Songs Award - Sandaime J Soul Brothers from EXILE TRIBE

Edited by Danyal Arabi