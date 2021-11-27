Blue Dragon Awards 2021: Complete list of winners

The 42nd Blue Dragon Awards were recently held on November 26, 2021 at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, an iconic event celebrating some of the best cinematic productions. Popular actors Kim Hye Soo and Yoo Yeon Seo were the hosts for the exciting evening. The movie Escape from Mogadishu, directed by Ryu Seung Wan, bagged the prestigious title of 'Best Film.' Actor Sol Kyung Gu won 'Best Actor' for his role in The Book of Fish, whereas Moon So Ri won the title of 'Best Actress' for her role in Three Sisters at the Blue Dragon Awards.

Presenting a list of all the winners of the prestigious Blue Dragon Awards 2021

Broadcasted live on KBS2, here are the notable awards from the evening:

Best Picture: Escape from Mogadishu

Best Director: Ryu Seung Wan from Escape from Mogadishu

Best Actor: Sol Kyung Gu from The Book of Fish

Best Actress: Moon So Ri from Three Sisters

Best Supporting Actor: Heo Joon Ho from Escape from Mogadishu

Best Supporting Actress: Kim Sun Young from Three Sisters

Best New Director: Park Ji Wan from The Day I Died: Unclosed Case

Best New Actor: Jung Jae Kwang from Not Out

Best New Actress: Gong Seung Yeon from Aloners

Best Cinematography: Lee Eui Tae & Yoo Hyuk Joon from The Book of Fish

Best Screenplay: Kim Se Gyeom from The Book of Fish

Best Art Direction: Kim Bo Mook from Escape from Mogadishu

Best Editing: Kim Jung Hoon from The Book of Fish

Best Music: Bang Jun Seok from The Book of Fish

Best Use of Technology: Jeong Cheol Min & Jeong Sung Jin (for VFX) from Space Sweepers

Best Short Film Award: Choi Min Young from Motorcycle and Hamburger

Star Popularity Award: Koo Kyo Hwan from Escape from Mogadishu, Song Joong Ki from Space Sweepers, Jeon Yeo Bin from Night in Paradise & Im Yoon Ah (YoonA from Girls' Generation) from The Miracle

Most Popular Movie Award: Escape from Mogadishu

But for netizens, the Blue Dragon Awards was not just about the winners. It was also about the style and glamor in which their favorite celebrities appeared on the red carpet for the grand night.

Social media was flooded with discussions over the winners of the Blue Dragon Awards, various celebrities who attended the awards ceremony as well as several iconic moments from the night. The Blue Dragon Awards are an annual award ceremony that aims to celebrate South Korean cinema and are among the most distinguished and sought-after award ceremonies in the region.

With such a successful night and great viewership, the Blue Dragon Awards are sure to be even more prestigious in the future.

