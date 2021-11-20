Who is Leeteuk's sister? Fans fawn over Super Junior leader walking her down wedding aisle

Super Junior's Leeteuk shared a touching moment he had with his sister on his Instagram account. The K-pop idol explained that he had walked his sister down the aisle at her wedding and also thanked the Super Junior members for attending alongside him.

Additionally, several of them even participated in various activities for the wedding, which he made sure to mention.

The singer's sister, Park In Young, is possibly a familiar face to many as she is also a fellow celebrity and entertainment personality. More on her below.

Super Junior's Leeteuk thanks Heechul, Yesung, Donghae, and Eunhyuk for participating in the wedding

On November 19, 2021, Leeteuk (real name Park Jeong Su) uploaded an Instagram post announcing that the wedding of his sister, Park In Young, had successfully taken place. He shared a picture of him walking her down the aisle.

He thanked several of his fellow Super Junior members for attending the wedding and even participating in various events.

According to Leeteuk, Heechul had emceed for the wedding while Yesung, Donghae, and Eunhyuk had sung congratulatory songs for his sister, Park In Young.

Fans shared several pictures and videos of the event that they spotted on the respective social media accounts of the attendees. Others expressed their heartfelt emotions regarding the Super Junior leader and his past.

Who is Park In Young? All about the actress, singer, yoga instructor, and more

Park In Young is a TV personality and lifestyle blogger in South Korea. She is married to a non-celebrity entrepreneur who remains unnamed.

In Young was born on March 18, 1982, and is a year older than the K-pop idol. She studied theater arts at Chung-Ang University and has starred in many theater performances. She has also made appearances in several TV shows and movies.

In 2012, In Young took a shot at a musical career, releasing a single titled Longing.

Leeteuk and his sister share a very close relationship and have appeared together on TV before. The Super Junior leader's act of walking her down the aisle was a touching moment for fans of the group, especially those who are aware of the siblings' traumatic past.

Leeteuk and In Young's father, Park Young In, passed away in 2014 in a horrifying case of murder-suicide. He allegedly killed his parents and then himself, leaving Leeteuk's mother, sister, and him, to fend for themselves with a $4.1 million debt which he had racked up.

