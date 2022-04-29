BTS' Suga's best collaborations and produced songs

BTS' Suga is winning hearts and topping the charts with his other BTS bandmates. However, his singular presence is also enough to get him in demand to produce songs, appearing as a rapper on singles, and composing music for others. As per his latest schedule, BTS's Suga is ready to turn into a party animal for PSY's new single That That, the title track of the P Nation head's new album, Psy 9th.

Psy recently shared a teaser video for That That, which also stars the BTS rapper. On top of that, BTS' Suga has also composed, written, and produced the track, making it even more remarkable.

Among Suga's long list of best collaborations and produced songs, here are 5 of his best ones to release till date.

5 best BTS' Suga best collaborations and produced songs

1) Girl of My Dreams - Juice WRLD & Suga

Girl of My Dreams by Juice WRLD and Suga is an iconic track still loved and adored by the Chicago native's fans. Featuring on Fighting Demons, a posthumous album, both the artists take turns to rap about their love and affection for their significant others in the song.

The track gave Suga his first spot in the top 40 hits as a solo artist. It was also placed at 29th position on the list of most consumed tracks in the U.S., marking a huge win for the South Korean rapper.

2) Stay Alive - Jungkook (prod. by Suga)

Bandmates Jungkook and Suga collaborated for Stay Alive, an OST for the septet's hit webtoon 7FATES: CHAKHO. The song was an immediate hit and broke multiple records, bringing huge success to Suga and Jungkook.

Stay Alive introduces Jungkook as a strong vocalist with Suga's magic as a composer serving as the track's backbone. The song became the first Korean OST to enter the UK's official singles chart, getting the most No.1s on the iTunes chart, and many more.

3) Eight - IU (prod. and ft. BTS' Suga)

The collaboration between IU and Suga was a surprise, and one we will always cherish. Eight ﻿did an impressive job both domestically and internationally, and had a remarkable impact on the listeners.

Eight is a ballad where the two singers croon about being in your late twenties. Suga and IU are known for being lyrical masterminds, hence, Eight was nothing but a short genius.

4) Suga's Interlude - Halsey

Admit it, BTS and Halsey's friendship is a blessing. Halsey appeared on BTS' hit track Boy With Luv, and later decided to ask BTS' Suga to appear on his new album with an interlude dedicated to his name.

Suga wrote his verse entirely in Korean, and surprised fans by crooning a line from BTS' old song Tomorrow.

5) Wine - Suran (prod. by Suga and ft. Changmo)

BTS Charts & Translations⁷ @charts_k



The song hit the Melon Roof many times shortly after release & ended as one of the Top 10 songs of the year on Melon in 2017.



#3YearsWithWine 3 years ago today Prod. SUGA made his debut outside of @BTS_twt with the release of the chart-topping song 'Wine' with Suran!The song hit the Melon Roof many times shortly after release & ended as one of the Top 10 songs of the year on Melon in 2017. 3 years ago today Prod. SUGA made his debut outside of @BTS_twt with the release of the chart-topping song 'Wine' with Suran! The song hit the Melon Roof many times shortly after release & ended as one of the Top 10 songs of the year on Melon in 2017.#3YearsWithWine https://t.co/y3ARxyuuVh

After working together on So Far Away, Suga and Suran collaborated for another smash hit, Wine. This time, Suga contributed solely as a producer, marking his first job as a producer for another artist other than BTS.

The song is a mix of R&B, hip hop, and electro-pop and tells the tale of someone who recalls their ex over a glass of wine. Wine was a chart topper in Korea, resulting in bringing the Hot Trend Award at the 2017 Melon Music Awards to both Suran and Suga.

BTS' Suga is highly in demand as a producer globally due to his powerful composing techniques and lyric writing ability. This also led to him producing music for Samsung, the tech-giant.

At present, we are looking forward to Psy and Suga's new track, which is releasing on April 29.

Edited by Somava