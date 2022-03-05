Fans show support to THE BOYZ’s Eric taking hiatus due to health issues

On March 4, THE BOYZ's agency announced that Eric would be taking an indefinite hiatus to focus on his health. The 11 member group will carry out their schedules as a ten-member group moving forward until the idol gets back in shape with a full recovery. The agency's statement did not give much detail, except that he felt “unwell” and had “other health issues” during recent promotions.

Fans have deduced that the health issues might be related to Eric’s mental health and stand in full support of his hiatus. They took to Twitter to send him supportive messages and assured him that they would wait for him to return healthier and better. Some fans even discussed sending messages on the group’s official Fan Cafe, hoping the idol would read it on the fan-artist platform.

🍊. eric ‹3 @hakthings eric is stopping work to focus on himself. temporary hiatus. the boyz will carry on as a ten member group until further notice, i feel sick eric is stopping work to focus on himself. temporary hiatus. the boyz will carry on as a ten member group until further notice, i feel sick https://t.co/d6bWo5nOuL

IST Entertainment released a statement announcing THE BOYZ’s Eric going on a hiatus starting March 4. They shared that the idol was experiencing poor health issues. After undergoing detailed analysis, the agency, members, and Eric decided to prioritize his health over other group activities.

The agency also assured fans that Eric is currently resting and is in a stable condition. They added that the group would continue their schedules as ten members for the timebeing, without putting any timeline on Eric's return. They ended the notice by stating that they would regularly update fans about the idol’s health status and the group’s activities.

Furthermore, they stated that Eric will solely focus on his health and will not participate in any other schedule.

"We will wait for you”: Fans send heart-warming letters to THE BOYZ’s Eric

🦄 @2jaericsohn 🏻🥺 deobis loves you so much eric @WE_THE_BOYZ , we will always wait for you so please focus on your health and come back whenever you are ready, your health is more important than anything else, please takecare🏻🥺 deobis loves you so much eric @WE_THE_BOYZ, we will always wait for you so please focus on your health and come back whenever you are ready, your health is more important than anything else, please takecare 🙏🏻🥺https://t.co/14lBKPR3aj

Soon after the announcement, fans (called Deobis) sent supportive messages and letters to THE BOYZ’s Eric. The notice brought bittersweet feelings for them as, on the one hand, they were glad that the 22-year-old maknae decided to take complete rest for his deteriorating health. But on the other, they were concerned about the serious issue that led to his hiatus.

However, fans are glad that the K-pop agency is changing for the better and prioritizing artists' health over promotions.

alkina | 🌜 @jcmlarg



#GetWellSoonEric @IST_THEBOYZ take care of yourself Eric! take a rest and get well soon. No matter what happens I will always be with you, please always remember that. we will faithfully wait until you return from your hiatus. i love u so bad Eric 🥺 @IST_THEBOYZ take care of yourself Eric! take a rest and get well soon. No matter what happens I will always be with you, please always remember that. we will faithfully wait until you return from your hiatus. i love u so bad Eric 🥺❤️ #GetWellSoonEric

༺⊹༻ @412lovebot eric has been frequently visiting fc so if anyone has access on fc or even pm pls keep sending him nice messages :(( we'll wait for u to come back fully recovered physically and with a clear mind eric take ur urr time !! pls rest lots and take care of urself my love @WE_THE_BOYZ eric has been frequently visiting fc so if anyone has access on fc or even pm pls keep sending him nice messages :(( we'll wait for u to come back fully recovered physically and with a clear mind eric take ur urr time !! pls rest lots and take care of urself my love @WE_THE_BOYZ https://t.co/qFwXSsoEdl

Chi（╹◡╹） @hakkyusabodan

🧸iria (빵빵) @bbangiverse



Eric is the lead dancer, lead rapper, and vocalist of THE BOYZ. The group recently made a single comeback through Echo a few days ago, on March 2. There is also speculation rife in the Deobi fandom about an album release in mid-2022.

In other news, Sunwoo and Jacob were the latest members to test positive for COVID on February 28. Eric, Younghoon, Ju Haknyeon, Hyunjae, and Sangyeon tested positive for the virus in late January and have recovered fully.

