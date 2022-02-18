After being falsely accused for an impolite statement, fans jump in to support THE BOYZ member Q

THE BOYZ member Q, aka Ji Changmin, recently had a live broadcast and updated fans about his vacation period. The idol was seen sitting in comfortable clothing and slurping his food.

During the live, the singer told fans that he’d like to be left alone, since it’s the first time that he is going on a long break. Unfortunately, some netizens misinterpreted his statement and Q came under fire.

THE BOYZ is a South Korean boy band formed by IST Entertainment. The group debuted on December 6, 2017 with the lead single Boy from their debut EP The First. The group consists of Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, New, Q, Ju Haknyeon, Sunwoo, and Eric, and previously Hwall until his departure from the group in October 2019.

Fans come to the rescue and support The Boyz member Q

On February 17, 2022, the K-pop idol Q came under fire for a statement he made during his live. During his casual online meeting with fans, Q expressed how excited he was for his vacation period. He sat at the dining table in his casual outfit and ate his steaming hot rice.

The idol stated that he will try to relax and recharge himself as it has been a long time since he went on an extended vacation. During his broadcast, Q also mentioned that if fans saw him during his break, he would wave to them cheerfully. He continued and humbly requested fans not to secretly take pictures of him.

Apparently, some netizens misinterpreted his statement and accused the idol of thinking "too highly" of himself. Some of them criticized THE BOYZ's Q for being ungrateful towards fans who support him. They even pointed out that the idol seemed to think he was at par with BTS and copied their recent announcement from Big Hit Music.

Soon enough, fans of the boy group, known as The B, pronounced as Deobi in Korean, came to the rescue and denied all false accusations. They understood Q’s feelings and stated that all idols want some time off, away from the everyday hustle.

Fans also tried to help others understand what the K-pop idol truly meant in his live broadcast, and asked them not to twist his words.

Living in Korea has its perks, there are chances where fans can possibly meet their idols, who come back to their home country for a break. It is only natural for fans to get excited and want to take pictures with celebrities.

Owing to the fact that THE BOYZ's Q will be on a break, the idol updated fans that he will keep them in the loop by posting pictures. He also said that if he saw his fans, he would greet them. Q ended his message with a warm smile and continued eating his meal.

Edited by Sabika