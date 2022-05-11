BTS to finally release studio version of 'Tony Montana' featuring Jimin in upcoming album 'Proof', sends ARMY into a frenzy

Renowned K-pop boy group BTS has updated fans with some exciting news regarding their upcoming anthology album, Proof. The group released the album’s Tracklist - CD3, which will also include the much-anticipated song Tony Montana, produced by group member SUGA and featuring Jimin.

The announcement comes as a surprise to fans as they have been waiting six years for the official release of the song. Upon seeing the update, ARMYs are flooding the internet, expressing their excitement to listen to the banger bop.

ARMYs rejoice on seeing 'Tony Montana' on BTS' Tracklist - CD3

On May 11, the K-pop boy group’s agency, BIGHIT MUSIC, updated fans regarding the septet’s Tracklist - CD3, for their forthcoming brand new album, Proof. The group’s third CD features a total of 14 songs, including demo versions of many tracks. The septet has also finally decided to release the track Tony Montana, produced by group member SUGA and featuring Jimin.

Back in August 2016, group member SUGA released his first-ever mixtape under the stage name Agust D. The tracklist included the song Tony Montana, and the studio version of the song featured Yankie, who is a South Korean rapper signed under CJ Music.

During the septet’s 3rd Muster (an annual fan meeting), Jimin joined SUGA on stage for a never-seen-before special performance of the song Tony Montana, and impressed fans with his smooth rapping skills.

bts proof lyric videos⁷ @uhmoonchild “Irreplaceable, irreplaceable, I’m sweeping this board. Who, who would have ever imagined, the kid who danced in Busan 4 years ago? That’s me. Now world is ours.” - Tony Montana @BTS_twt “Irreplaceable, irreplaceable, I’m sweeping this board. Who, who would have ever imagined, the kid who danced in Busan 4 years ago? That’s me. Now world is ours.” - Tony Montana @BTS_twt https://t.co/xjzNOQPHDw

Ever since the smashing performance, fans have been eagerly hoping and waiting for the release of the studio version of this particular Tony Montana performance. After roughly six years, ARMYs' wish has finally come true. A studio version of the song Tony Montana featuring Jimin will be included in the Tracklist - CD3 of Proof.

Fan reactions on social media

Upon seeing the Tracklist - CD3 poster, fans took to various social media platforms to express their excitement about the inclusion of the track featuring Jimin. Fans stated that the incorporation of Tony Montana in BTS’ upcoming album was completely unexpected and that they could not wait to finally listen to the track’s studio version.

Sam the Tiny Alto 🌟f(x)♠️👑💜 @ChiariSongbird I have never been so happy to be 30 something ARMY with older tech in my LIFE 🥳 @ENCHANTIINGTAe SAMEI have never been so happy to be 30 something ARMY with older tech in my LIFE 🥳 @ENCHANTIINGTAe SAME 😂💜 I have never been so happy to be 30 something ARMY with older tech in my LIFE 🥳

shannon⁷ @ENCHANTIINGTAe me listening to tony montana on my walkman me listening to tony montana on my walkman https://t.co/bukRMN7Cjf

BTS's anthology album Proof's Tracklist - CD 3

The third CD in the Proof anthology album also contains many demo versions of BTS' past songs like Boy in Luv, I Need U, Young Forever, Jump, Spring Day, DNA, Epiphany, Boyz With Fun, and Seesaw. While fans have heard snippets of the various demos in the past, they are definitely looking forward to the full versions.

Proof is slated for release on June 10, 2022, and Disc 3 will only be available in CD version. This means that ARMYs will have to whip out their walkmans and CD players to experience the group’s new album.

