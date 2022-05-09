×
Create
Notifications

BTS Proof tracklist: Group brings back Born Singer, N.O, and more

BTS drop the tracklist for its upcoming album, Proof (Image via bts_bighit/Twitter)
BTS drop the tracklist for its upcoming album, Proof (Image via bts_bighit/Twitter)
Afreen Khan
Afreen Khan
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 09, 2022 02:41 AM IST
News

On May 9, KST, Big Hit Music dropped the BTS Proof tracklist for CD 1, and it shouldn't be a surprise that Born Singer is currently trending at No. 4 on Twitter's worldwide trends chart. The K-pop septet's upcoming Korean release will be an anthology album consisting of three CDs and three new songs.

The BTS Proof tracklist comprises all the group's title tracks from its debut till the upcoming album's title reveal. Born Singer, an adaptation of J. Cole's Born Sinner, holds a special place in ARMYs' hearts among all the songs.

Leader RM, SUGA, and J-hope re-wrote the lyrics to fit their lives. The song was raw and emotional and talked about the septet's aspirations and struggles of being ridiculed for wanting to become artists.

The tracklist for CD 1 has already set high expectations for ARMYs.

BTS Proof tracklist creates craze in fandom

#BTS #방탄소년단 #BTS_Proof Tracklist CD 1 https://t.co/TmT757EBeO

The day for the band's comeback is nearing. Big Hit Music has treated fans to the BTS Proof tracklist for CD 1, and it has rightfully caused a frenzy.

The Grammy-nominated K-pop septet stayed true to their name of presenting fans with something entirely unexpected, and the tracklist is one of them.

Here are all the songs in Proof CD 1:

  • Born Singer
  • No More Dream
  • N.O
  • Boy in Luv
  • Danger
  • I Need U
  • RUN
  • FIRE
  • Blood, Sweat & Tears
  • Spring Day
  • DNA
  • Fake Love
  • IDOL
  • Boy with Luv (feat. Halsey)
  • ON
  • Dynamite
  • Life Goes On
  • Butter
  • Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)

Fan reactions to BTS Proof tracklist

ARMYs are ecstatic with the tracklist, as they never thought BTS would release Born Singer in an album. J. Cole's track heavily inspired the song, but considering the tracklist credits the original creators, it seems that the septet has cracked a deal with them.

The majority of the responses were emotional, as some fans pointed out that the anthology album would begin with Jungkook singing|:

"I'm a born singer."
@BIGHIT_MUSIC Born singer being the first track on the anthology album is so moving. A song released a month after BTS' debut in 2013 that still resonates. Reflecting their journey from trainees to idols, it's a perfect tribute to their proof of triumph after hardships.https://t.co/jLz99pfqtC
Me going from born singer to no more dream https://t.co/Ebzm4blvHp
@BIGHIT_MUSIC BORN SINGER FIRST TRACK ON PROOF IM BAWLING MY EYES OUT https://t.co/18q9pC7Ugv
yoongi's born singer verse . CHILLS https://t.co/acEfS48RY6
when joon teased jungkook that he was going to cry during 'born singer' but jungkook said no although he did while performing later that day https://t.co/W2kcMmt0uh
bringing this video of baby taekook rapping to yoongi's verse in born singer because everybody needs to see it https://t.co/4je4htmA8d
this in 2022... born singer means so much to bts. i'm crying😭 https://t.co/MTKLV9jkMP

Meanwhile, fans even brought up a tweet from SUGA back in 2013. The rapper posted a photo of his handwritten lyrics for Born Singer.

안녕하세요 슈간데요 목요일에서 금요일로 넘어가는 00:00시!! 뭐가 공개될까요..?? 응캬캬 아미 여러분 궁금하시죠?? 난 알지롱 :) http://t.co/i9iKKn5yal

Proof will "reflect the thoughts and ideas of the members on the past, present, and future of BTS." It will also mark the group's ninth debut anniversary and open a new era for the K-pop septet.

An anthology album is a great way to expose new fans to BTS' excellent discography. It will now be interesting to see which B-side, unreleased, or any other tracks the group has added to the remaining two CDs.

Also Read Article Continues below

BTS will make a comeback with Proof on June 10 at 1.00 pm KST. Additionally, the group has a surprise planned for June 13, their debut date.

Edited by Ravi Iyer

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी