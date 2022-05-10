K-pop groups and idols who covered BTS' songs impeccably and gracefully

BTS has become a global phenomenon with their hard work, great music, lyrics, world-class performances, and talents. While many Western artists appreciate and look up to the Grammy nominees, the K-pop industry does as well. Often times, other K-pop celebrities and idol groups have covered the Boy With Luv vocalists' songs, leaving K-pop fans completely enamored and yearning for more.

Apart from K-pop groups, many aspiring dancers and dance groups from all over the world have covered BTS' choreographies, demonstrating their global appeal.

While we acknowledge the fanbase's expression of love and admiration towards the septet, K-pop groups such as MAMAMOO, ATEEZ, and others have flawlessly performed hit tracks from the Grammy-nominated group as well.

Here are our five favorite K-pop groups who beautifully recreated BTS' songs.

ENHYPEN and other idols who covered BTS' songs immaculately

1) Boy In Luv - TXT

TXT performed the hit song Boy In Luv on SBS Gayo Daejun in 2019, and impressed both fans and the original artists of the song. The five-members of the group took charge of singing, dancing, and rapping parts of the song flawlessly, making fans proud.

Later, the septet reacted to their performance, with Jimin remarking that TXT's performance was quite outstanding. Both BTS and TXT are labelmates, and the latter often expresses their admiration for the seven-member group by praising their music.

2) Blood, Sweat, and Tears -ATEEZ

ATEEZ initiated a riot with their block-busting mash-up performance at Mnet Asian Music Awards (abbreviated as MAMA), 2019. The group also incorporated the iconic Blood, Sweat and Tears in their medley, surprising both BTS and the audience with their unique take on it.

ATEEZ added funky beats to the chorus, and performed an epic choreography to the song. With BTS in attendance at the same award ceremony, it appeared that all of the members appreciated ATEEZ's take on their original.

3) I Need You - Cosmic Girls (WSJN)

WJSN, also known as Cosmic Girls, earned the admiration of ARMY after performing BTS' critical hit I Need You at KCON 2017 in Los Angeles.

Fans adored the female version of the song, with many appreciating the girls' vocals in particular. I Need You is an emotive song with tough singing styles. Cosmic Girls thoroughly grasped the task and executed it with grace and awe.

4) Permission To Dance - ENHYPEN

ENHYPEN are also the biggest BTS fan boys, and belong to the same label as the Dynamite hitmakers. The 4th generation seven-member group covered Permission To Dance at the FNS Music Festival in 2021, and impeccably performed the joyful track.

ENHYPEN also has seven members like their labelmates BTS. This helped them carry the song exactly like the original. More than that, the choreography, high-notes, and singing were all excellent, doing the song justice.

5) Life Goes On - IU

BEA⋆ @rmsgalaxy “The lyrics of this song are perfect for times like this. Even though the world stopped, life still goes on. Better days will come.”—IU about BTS song 'Life Goes On' “The lyrics of this song are perfect for times like this. Even though the world stopped, life still goes on. Better days will come.”—IU about BTS song 'Life Goes On' https://t.co/yYFG1xRrjf

IU single-handedly performed the Billboard hit Life Goes On and matched the group's level to deliver its original meaningful, assuring, and heartwarming message to the fans.

With her honey-like voice, the fan favorite LILAC famed singer sang the song and won multiple hearts.She also performed another hit, Spring Day. Both the songs have deep meanings and IU made sure to address them with her sweet voice.

The BIGHIT group is on its way to release a new album on June 10, 2022. ARMY is in 7th heaven awaiting the release of new songs and performances. Given the group's popularity, fans can further expect to witness more groups covering their new hits in the future.

