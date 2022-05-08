BTS Proof: ARMYs flood internet with crazy theories ahead of comeback

BTS Proof is coming and ARMY is already going wild on the internet. Given the huge fandom they have, ARMY is overwhelmed with all the updates regarding BTS’ new album, Proof, which has now dropped its promotion schedule and lead single: Yet To Come.

The Yet To Come track will be the lead single of the BTS’ upcoming album, and is also related to their album, The Most Beautiful Moment In Life series. Or at least, that is what the fans think.

As always, ARMYs have drafted new theories surrounding BTS’ Proof and what the concept will encompass. With every comeback, BTS fans connect the dots and predict before the actual album releases.

This time, it looks like BTS’ leader, RM might have served ARMYs with multiple hints. Most of the theories are somehow related to HYYH (Hwa Yang Yeon Hwa) or The Most Beautiful Moment in Life. However, here are the five best theories created by BTS fans for upcoming album, Proof.

BTS Proof: 5 interesting fan theories about the upcoming album

1) The HYYH album covers and new photo cards

With BIGHIT MUSIC starting to share updates for BTS' Proof, they have also given a glimpse of the photo cards from the album set. Somehow, the color tone exactly matches the HYYH album covers, and ARMYs believe that the new album definitely has a connection with the HYYH era.

On top of that, the lead single is literally called Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment), making their suspicions stronger.

2) HYYH concert epilogue

Anni⁷ @pjmsbiflag



twitter.com/pjmsbiflag/sta… Anni⁷ @pjmsbiflag



: I don't hope so



: I hope "Hwayangyeonhwa" never comes



: Today is a beautiful but hopefully not the most beautiful



"THE MOST BEAUTIFUL MOMENT – YET TO COME" I'M SOBBING Q: Is this moment the most beautiful moment of your life?: I don't hope so: I hope "Hwayangyeonhwa" never comes: Today is a beautiful but hopefully not the most beautiful"THE MOST BEAUTIFUL MOMENT – YET TO COME" I'M SOBBING Q: Is this moment the most beautiful moment of your life? 🐱: I don't hope so🐰: I hope "Hwayangyeonhwa" never comes🐨: Today is a beautiful but hopefully not the most beautiful"THE MOST BEAUTIFUL MOMENT – YET TO COME" I'M SOBBING https://t.co/E6ypJf6gzH @BIGHIT_MUSIC They really said yet to come @BIGHIT_MUSIC They really said yet to come😭😭😭twitter.com/pjmsbiflag/sta…

After a surprise drop of the lead title track from BTS' Proof, the connection between a clip from the HYYH concert and the upcoming BTS album has resurfaced online.

During the video, all BTS members spoke about their thoughts on Hwa Yang Yeon Hwa and the most beautiful moment of their lives. To this, they said that it is "Yet to come," and it is not the end of HYYH.

3) Namjoon’s latest HYYH updates

Not only do the old videos give ample amount of connection between HYYH and BTS’ new album, Namjoon’s latest releases on Instagram have been about the 2015 album too.

Namjoon recently shared pictures from the HYYH era, confusing the fans. Moreover, old concept pictures of the band from their Grammy performance were featured, raising further questions. But it looks like fans have now connected the dots.

4) BTS’s first logo making a comeback

Liz⁷ @baepsayed Guys look at the similarities between their original logo and this concept map. The circles Guys look at the similarities between their original logo and this concept map. The circles https://t.co/xZ42FXEnqd

Another surprising theory rising from the ARMY clan is the similarity between BTS’ first original logo and their latest, which is being used for the promotion schedule. It looks like BTS is giving a nod to their past by bringing their older concepts and designs back.

Many fans also refer to the logo as a shield, which could be a shout-out to the fans. Since their debut, BTS have faced many hurdles. However, after defeating them, they always credited ARMYs for standing beside them and loving them.

5) Three new songs to be about the past, present, and future

이네야 🐱🖌 | bts fanart @artgustd1

#BTS_Proof i'm CONVINCED that the 3 new songs each deal with their past, present and future seperately and WHAT IF that's where the Me, We, Us theory comes in? in the beginning it was "just" the 7 of them, and as they grew they & army became a 'we' & with 'us' we grew closer i'm CONVINCED that the 3 new songs each deal with their past, present and future seperately and WHAT IF that's where the Me, We, Us theory comes in? in the beginning it was "just" the 7 of them, and as they grew they & army became a 'we' & with 'us' we grew closer#BTS_Proof

As per BIGHIT’s revelations, BTS' Proof will have three new songs and the fans have a theory related to it as well. As per Proof’s teaser, BTS will walk through their entire discography with their upcoming comeback.

Hence, ARMY believes that the three new songs will be about their past, present, and future. Now, with Yet To Come on the list, the fandom is waiting for BIGHIT to unveil the other two soon.

BTS' highly-anticipated album Proof will be out on June 10, 2022. BTS Proof will be an anthalogy album consisting of older hit songs from the septet along with new tracks.

Besides the crazy theories related to BTS Proof surfacing on the internet, fans' reactions are much crazier.

