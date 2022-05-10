"Working with him didn't feel like work at all": BTS' SUGA talks about his recent collaboration with veteran singer Psy

Global K-pop sensations Psy and BTS' SUGA have taken over the internet with the release of their latest collaboration track, That That, for the former's brand new comeback album Psy 9th.

Working with the veteran singer was not what SUGA expected it to be as Psy fostered a fun and friendly working environment, which is duly noticeable as the collaboration track has seen soaring success on various international music charts.

In the full interview video behind-the-scenes of That That, Psy and SUGA spoke about their experiences in the music industry and also revealed the work that went into creating the collaboration. Much to SUGA’s surprise, he stated that working with Psy was both inspiring and relaxing. He said:

"Working with him didn’t feel like work at all. It was such a fun process."

That That behind-the-scenes with Psy and BTS' SUGA

On May 6, 2022, veteran K-pop singer Psy uploaded the full interview video to his album’s title track That That, which is produced by and features K-pop rapper SUGA. The video currently has three million views on YouTube and shows behind-the-scenes snippets of the hard work put into creating the track.

In the interview, Psy and BTS' SUGA also talked about how both of them were inspired and in awe of each other’s talents and work over the years. They also delved into how they came together to collaborate and create a deeper friendship.

In the full interview, PSY commented on SUGA’s musical knowledge and said:

"His musical spectrum is very wide, and I really didn’t feel like there was a generational gap."

The experience of working with Psy was apparent to BTS' SUGA, who stated that the Gangnam Style singer proved to be different than what he expected. The rapper was surprised since Psy is his senior who has vast experience in the music industry.

According to BTS' SUGA, Psy continues to look for inspiration from his juniors in the industry and admires their skills and endless talents. SUGA continued to state that this very desire to connect with juniors made working with Psy so easy.

"Working with him didn’t feel like work at all. It was such a fun process. Working with PSY felt like working with an old childhood friend."

Seeing as Psy is over 15 years older than him, it would have been a more formal or hierarchical working relationship between the two, but the reality was far from this case.

Not only was BTS' SUGA able to have fun while working with one of K-pop’s legends, but both of them also bonded closely as equals with mutual respect and understanding.

Meanwhile, the results of this wholesome dynamic duo speak for itself as after a week of the title track’s release, the music video for That That surpassed 100 million views on YouTube.

Additionally, the hitmaker track has also topped the iTunes charts by ranking #1 in 70 countries upon its release. Psy has also collaborated with other famous K-pop artists for his new album, including MAMAMOO’s hwasa, Bae Suzy, Crush, and more.

