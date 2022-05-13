BTS' V's 5 favorite films you need to watch

BTS' Kim Tae-hyung, better known as V, is popular for his multiple talents, including his impeccable voice, fantastic visuals and great stage presence. As an artist and a BTS member, V has earned the adoration of millions of fans globally, however, the ARMY also cherishes him for his individuality.

The Stigma singer often shares his favorites and moments from his daily life on social media. Over the years, V has provided his fans with a long list of his most beloved films, and it is an added bonus that his favorite films clearly mimic his artistic, adventurous and unique personality.

We have put together a list of V's top five favorite films that you should definitely add to your watchlist.

BTS' V's 5 favorite films

1) The Godfather

TTP @thetaeprint [INFO] Kim Taehyung shared in his Rolling stones interview about how he was moved by the charisma and commanding presence of Marlon Brando in ‘Godfather’. He utterly enjoyed Godfather. [INFO] Kim Taehyung shared in his Rolling stones interview about how he was moved by the charisma and commanding presence of Marlon Brando in ‘Godfather’. He utterly enjoyed Godfather. https://t.co/mw0BZjQzRs

Marlon Brando's Oscar-winning feature The Godfather has added another admirer to its already overflowing list. BTS' V. The Sweet Night singer recently shared with fans that at first, he had found the film too long and had fallen asleep while watching it. However, upon watching it again, V fell in love with Marlon Brando's performance as Don Vito Corleone.

Additionally, he shared that he enjoyed the production, direction and the cast's performance in the film as well.

2) About Time

BTS' V has declared his admiration for Richard Curtis' About Time on numerous occasions. The singer especially enjoyed watching the proposal scene in the film, which later inspired him to create his solo song Winter Bear.

About Time is a 2013 romantic film, following the love story between Mary (Rachel McAdams) and Tim (Domnhall Gleeson). Tim, like all men in his family, can practise time travel, hence, he uses his special power to pursue his one true love.

3) Reservoir Dogs

KTH FACTS @KTH_Facts Weverse Interview | Taehyung



Q. Was there any artist who inspired you for “Butter”?



V: Well, there was Billy Joel. When I shoot a music video, I think of a movie more than any one artist. And when I perform on stage, for some songs I think of the way movies like Reservoir Dogs Weverse Interview | TaehyungQ. Was there any artist who inspired you for “Butter”?V: Well, there was Billy Joel. When I shoot a music video, I think of a movie more than any one artist. And when I perform on stage, for some songs I think of the way movies like Reservoir Dogs https://t.co/bA2X21Ly6V

In an interview with Rolling Stones, V shared that Quentin Tarentino's Reservoir Dogs is his all-time favorite movie.

The 1992 classic follows the story of six criminals who are put together to steal diamonds; however, the hexad are unaware of each other's identities. To complicate matters more, the police ambush them, making them believe that one of them is an undercover officer.

4) Call Me By Your Name

taekook 📂 @taekookfolder TAEHYUNG SAID HE WATCHED "CALL ME BY YOUR NAME" AND IT'S HIS FAVORITE MOVIE, I DON'T KNOW WHAT TO DO WITH THIS INFORMATION

TAEHYUNG SAID HE WATCHED "CALL ME BY YOUR NAME" AND IT'S HIS FAVORITE MOVIE, I DON'T KNOW WHAT TO DO WITH THIS INFORMATIONhttps://t.co/X1SCLpeylc

The BTS member has, on multiple occasions, praised Luca Guadagnino's Call Me By Your Name and has also surprised fans with a piano performance of an OST from the film. Hence, it shocked no one when V admitted to adding the entire OST of the film to his playlist during a VLive with J-Hope.

Call Me By Your Name is a coming-of-age romantic film, showcasing the tale between Elio and Oliver, who bond over love, grief and an Italian summer.

5) Midnight in Paris

Thv™ ♡ @taesmug I'll never gonna forget how Taehyung recreated Owen Wilson's pose from the movie "Midnight In Paris" when he was in Paris! He's so thoughtful :( I'll never gonna forget how Taehyung recreated Owen Wilson's pose from the movie "Midnight In Paris" when he was in Paris! He's so thoughtful :( https://t.co/FeyyyOEeyI

As someone who loves art and vintage, it is no surprise that V deems Midnight in Paris to be one of his favorite films. The 26-year-old singer highlighted his love for the Woody Allen film when he visited all the filming locations in Paris. He even posted pictures of himself in the exact same spots, like in the movie.

Midnight in Paris is a combination of whimsy and romance that uses Paris as its muse. The movie follows Gil who is trying to finish his debut novel as he vacations with his fiancee and her family in Paris. Every night, the city sweeps him off his feet and to a time long gone.

Fun fact: BTS' Namjoon, too, rates the movie highly.

Apart from V's favorite films, the other band members have mentioned their own favorites in several interviews and occasions over the years. The South Korean sensations continue to influence their fans with music, books and movies.

Edited by Anmol Gandhi