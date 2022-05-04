BTS recommendations: Films loved by the BTS members you need to add to your watchlist

BTS recommendations series are back. The pop sensation is known for their incredible music, mind-blowing stage presence, and love for fans. Hence, the seven BTS members often interact with their fans and share their favorites with them.

The K-pop boy group is known for taking inspiration from several books and films while making their music. BTS members often talk about their love for films and dramas.

Several times, the members were caught sharing details about their personal favorite movies. And while we have already shared BTS' recommended K-dramas, it's time for you to know about the septet's favorite films.

Movies and films recommended by BTS

1) Leon, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind - RM

Rap Monster's favorite English Movie and Books

Movie: Leon -The Professional

Movie: Leon -The Professional

Book: Me Before You by Jojo Moyes

RM is always suggesting some of the best music, books, and films to ARMYs(fandom). The leader of the group is known for being an intellectual and a wise person. Hence, his favorite movie has to be a classic, and as per fans, RM's favorite movie lists include Leon and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

Leon is a 1994 action drama film starring Natalie Portman and Jean Reno, which offers a unique genre and a promising plot to its audience, becoming one of a kind. On the other hand, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is another gem starring Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet in leading roles.

2) The Matrix - Jin

In an ARMY zip interview, Jin mentioned that The Matrix films are some of his favorite movies. Although Jin seems to be a soft guy, his choices in movies seem to be opposite.

The Matrix is a 1999 science fiction hit starring Keanu Reeves as the main lead. He plays Neo, a computer programmer who fights against intelligent machines when they build his reality within a system called Matrix.

3) Tazza - Suga

In a 2018 Billboard interview, BTS opened up about their favorites, where BTS' rapper Suga revealed his favorite film to be Tazza.

Tazza: The High Rollers is a 2006 crime-drama film following the story of Go-ni (Cho Seung-woo), a gambler, who loses his luck and shirt one night at a game of Hwatu, a Korean card game. However, to win his money back, he gets under the wing of the world's greatest card sharp.

4) Southpaw - JHope

J-Hope, the dance machine of the group, named Southpaw as his favorite film. The 2015 drama thriller is an inspirational tale about Billy Hope (Jake Gyllenhaal), a boxer who loses his family and falls into depression.

But he rebuilds himself again after meeting a former boxer who helps him get back into his game. The movie is hopeful, clearly indicating why it's on J-Hope's list.

5) The Notebook - Jimin

All ARMY knows about Jimin's love for the classic romantic hit The Notebook. The Seredipity singer has watched the film more than five times, and every Jimin stan should watch the film.

The 2004 film, starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams in the leading roles, tells the story of Noah and Allie, who were separated by fate and bound by love.

6) About Time - V

V has expressed his love for About Time multiple times, including him getting inspired by the movie for his beautiful solo song Winter Bear.

About Time is a romantic fantasy film where Tim (Domhnall Gleeson) can travel through time and he uses his power to pursue his one true love Mary (Rachel McAdams). Apart from About Time, BTS' V also likes Call Me By Your Name and Midnight In Paris.

7) Love 911, Iron Man- Jungkook

[busy]맑은맹세 @realchimmmy

JK: In a movie called '반창꼬(Love 911)', there is a scene where the movie character lifts up his girl with both hands and kisses her. I want to experience that at least once before I die.

Jungkook, also known as the muscle bunny to his fans, is also a full-time hopeless romantic. He has expressed his imaginative love story multiple times, and we are not shocked to see Love 911 on the list. Jungkook also wants to recreate a romantic scene from the film with his future partner.

Moreover, the BTS maknae loves the Iron Man movie franchise and talks about it frequently.

BTS will continue to shower you with more of their favorites in new interviews and vLives. The group is making their highly-awaited comeback, and ARMYs are ready for more content and great music.

