Psy and BTS SUGA's 'That That' makes Billboard Hot 100 history 

Psy and BTS SUGA’s collaboration song That That has made Billboard history as the hitmaker's track successfully ranks #80 on the Billboard Hot 100 music chart. After more than half a decade, Psy has made a powerful comeback to the Hot 100, and he’s not alone this time.

The two artists came together to create this banger bop, and fans of the two have streamed it right to the most crucial song rankings in the music industry.

Additionally, BTS holds the record for the most Global 200 rankings and has had the #1 position for many of its songs. That That is now the highest-charting solo project from group member SUGA and the first top 10 entry.

Psy and BTS SUGA's 'That That' holds impressive rankings on various Global music charts

Psy and K-pop rapper SUGA have made Billboard history with their collaboration track That That, as reflected by their impressive debuts on various Billboard charts.

On May 9, 2022, Billboard took to Twitter to announce that the duo's smashing bop ranked #80 on the Hot 100 chart— Billboard's most popular weekly ranking of the most famous songs in the United States.

On the Global 200 chart, That That also debuted at #5 with 67.7 million streams and 29,600 units sold globally during its first-week release. The achievement marks veteran singer Psy’s first entry onto this chart and K-pop rapper SUGA’s second entry, following his #37 ranking in December with the hit track Girl of My Dream, a collaboration with Juice WRLD.

On the Global Exclu. U.S. chart, the collaboration track debuted at #2 and impressively racked up 61.5 million streams and 18,800 units sold outside the US music market. The new feat marks the first and second entries on this chart for Psy and BTS' SUGA, respectively.

Billboard’s Global 200 and Global Excl U.S. rank songs based on streaming and sales data from more than 200 regions. However, the Global Excl. U.S. chart collects data from territories within the United States.

Meanwhile, soon after its release, That That swept the global iTunes charts and snagged the top rankings in 70 countries. The music video for the addictive track has also become the fastest K-pop music video of 2022 to exceed 100 million views (129 million views at the time of writing) on YouTube, taking only seven days to achieve this feat.

