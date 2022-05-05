BTS' SUGA opens up on movement restrictions and the current state of his shoulder post-surgery

BTS’ SUGA recently conducted a live broadcast and updated fans about the current state of his shoulders following his surgery back in 2020. SUGA stated that he still feels a bit of restriction while performing on stage but doesn't necessarily feel any pain.

"There's a feeling where my shoulders feel firm."

슙🌙 ᴾᴿᴼᴼᶠ @new_moon_suga 윤기 어깨이야기..



각이 안나오는 거구나 그래서 콘서트때도 불편한 안무는 안하거나 못하는거였나보네 히융 아푸지만 말어 윤기 어깨이야기.. 각이 안나오는 거구나 그래서 콘서트때도 불편한 안무는 안하거나 못하는거였나보네 히융 아푸지만 말어 https://t.co/6JaAz8qIiU

The K-pop idol interacted with fans during his live broadcast session and spoke about his adventures while filming for Psy’s title track That That, which was released on April 29, 2022.

After nearly five years, Psy made a comeback to the music industry with his latest album Psy 9th. The album features many renowned K-pop artists, including MAMAMOO’s Hwasa, Crush, SUGA, Bae Suzy, and more.

BTS' SUGA holds VLive and discusses shoulder pain during performances

On May 4, 2022, K-pop rapper SUGA greeted fans through a VLive broadcast and interacted with them on the platform. The idol spoke about his production and appearance in Psy’s music video for the singer’s title track, That That, for the album Psy 9th.

SUGA went on to discuss the song’s composition, lyrics, and music video appearances and the fun that each crew member experienced on set. He particularly updated fans about the current state of his shoulders following his surgery back in November 2020.

During his V Live broadcast, one fan asked BTS' SUGA whether his arm hurt while he performed the energetic and high-powered choreography. The K-pop rapper replied by saying:

"Ever since my surgery, and this goes for the concert too, you can see it if you watch closely but I can’t use it at a certain angle. I can’t turn my left and right arms exactly the same."

BTS' SUGA continued to explain his shoulder injury and stated:

"They’re different, what I mean is that I can’t physically turn them until it starts to hurt. You can’t see it right now, but even when I raise my arms, the range of motion is different. It doesn’t hurt to turn my arms, but if i go too far, they begin to hurt."

Towards the end, the K-pop rapper stated that the choreography troubled his knees quite a bit and caused him a lot of pain. He said:

"It feels like my shoulder is firmly connected to my joints after surgery. But for that specific choreography, it's not my arms that hurt, it is my knees."

That That, produced by and featuring BTS SUGA, has created waves on the internet. The banger bop has been trending on various social media platforms, with Psy creating a dance challenge, #psyxsuga_thatthat, where netizens can upload videos of themselves dancing to the track’s chorus with the challenge’s hashtag.

