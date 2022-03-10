5 Times when BTS members got badly injured 

BTS is the most well-known and diligent K-pop group of all time. Whether it's touring, comeback promotional events, filming, or fan signs, the boys never get a moment to themselves, which sadly doesn't leave much space for rest. It suffices to say that after being effective for years, the members have had to deal with many health issues.

Jimin was recently revealed to have undergone major appendicitis surgery, which concerned fans. He was also admitted to the hospital with Covid-19, but he was released during the first week of February.

Here are a few other occurrences in which BTS members were said to have suffered from distressing health issues.

5 worst injuries BTS members ever had

5) Jin’s injury during the tournament

meow @jjkdcs remember when bts attended ISAC in 2014 but unfortunately, yoongi couldn't attend due to an injury so the members carried a teddy bear with a bandana on it to represent him remember when bts attended ISAC in 2014 but unfortunately, yoongi couldn't attend due to an injury so the members carried a teddy bear with a bandana on it to represent him https://t.co/vyYvN5fL17

Jin and RM were partaking in a futsal tournament during the Idol Star Athletics Championships, aka ISAC, in 2016, when Jin was unknowingly smacked in the face by ZE:A’s Dongjun. The K-pop sensation had to be moved off the field due to the bleeding. It was revealed that the staff intended to take him to the hospital, but this was never validated. He was instantly sent home to rest.

Jin then posted a picture on Twitter to reassure fans that he was fine, despite the fact that he had to quit playing and come back to his dorm to relax.

4) RM injured in Japan

RJin 🐨🐹❤❤❤🌸💮 @aischeherazade That time Namjoon wasnt able to attend the year-end activities due to his injury and BTS just... That time Namjoon wasnt able to attend the year-end activities due to his injury and BTS just... https://t.co/XjMYFopky3

Once BTS was just about to perform in Japan, RM inadvertently stepped on certain furniture and had to be taken to the hospital.

BigHit Entertainment issued a statement describing that, aside from his sprained little toe, he was in good health, but doctors advised him to avoid any physical activity, including dancing, until he recovered.

3) Jimin's injury during fan meeting

K 💤 @Kenzi_jk

This injury could've happened at anytime as their choreo is so intense and I'm 100% sure that he'll be fine.

#GetWellSoonJimin I know that some of y'all are panicking but please feel reassured that BH and their staff will do everything in their power to make sure Jimin is ok.This injury could've happened at anytime as their choreo is so intense and I'm 100% sure that he'll be fine. I know that some of y'all are panicking but please feel reassured that BH and their staff will do everything in their power to make sure Jimin is ok. This injury could've happened at anytime as their choreo is so intense and I'm 100% sure that he'll be fine.#GetWellSoonJimin https://t.co/kHvKq7o1Kz

Jimin was taken to the hospital after fainting and falling off the stage during BTS's Japan Official Fan Meeting Undercover Mission in Osaka in 2015. After the mishap, Big Hit Entertainment guaranteed fans that Jimin was unharmed. He apparently lost his balance after his blood pressure dropped while playing a game that required him to hold his breath.

2) Suga's shoulder surgery

Bangtan Egypt 🇪🇬⁦🐱 @BTS_EGYPT_ARMY

one of the struggles that Suga went through was his shoulder accident, so we took that memory to make it shine

The Egyptian ARMY donated by all the costs for three cases of Bone injury accidents, those who are unable to cash

#HappyBirthdayYoongi

@BTS_twt 'now it's my pride'one of the struggles that Suga went through was his shoulder accident, so we took that memory to make it shineThe Egyptian ARMY donated by all the costs for three cases of Bone injury accidents, those who are unable to cash 'now it's my pride'one of the struggles that Suga went through was his shoulder accident, so we took that memory to make it shine ✨The Egyptian ARMY donated by all the costs for three cases of Bone injury accidents, those who are unable to cash#HappyBirthdayYoongi@BTS_twt https://t.co/E1k3PBlQOJ

Another time, Suga left fans in a daze while he was gone for months after having shoulder surgery.

Within ARMY, it is well known that Suga managed to keep his shoulder pain under wraps even before his debut, when he fell off a bike. After constantly fighting the suffering for many years, he took a break and underwent much-needed surgery.

1) Jungkook required stitches just before the concert

Jungkook needed stitches after injuring his heel just before the group's London show in 2018. Before the first show, Big Hit said in a statement:

"Approximately two hours ago following the rehearsal and sound check, Jungkook was lightly stretching in the waiting room when he collided with floor furnishings and suffered an injury to his heel."

The maknae had to remain seated for two more shows after that, which brought him to tears.

Christian ARMYs⁷ #OurFirstLoveYoongi @ChristianARMYs



Ahead of

- Safety of BTS & crew

- No injury or illness

- Strength & stamina during performances

- Great weather

- No technical issues

- Everyone has a great time

- Positive reaction to the concert



#ChristianARMYs #ChristianBTSARMY Hello family,Ahead of #SOWOOZOO , let’s pray for:- Safety of BTS & crew- No injury or illness- Strength & stamina during performances- Great weather- No technical issues- Everyone has a great time- Positive reaction to the concert Hello family, 💜💜Ahead of #SOWOOZOO, let’s pray for:- Safety of BTS & crew- No injury or illness- Strength & stamina during performances - Great weather- No technical issues- Everyone has a great time- Positive reaction to the concert#ChristianARMYs #ChristianBTSARMY https://t.co/GqTb39YQS7

Over the years, the group and their agency's staff have taken great care to ensure the artists' safety.

There have been several unforeseeable circumstances, but the group and their fans have always remained strong and fought through the battles, propelling them to the top of the charts.

Edited by R. Elahi