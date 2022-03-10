5 Times when BTS members got badly injured 

BTS is the most well-known and diligent K-pop group of all time. Whether it's touring, comeback promotional events, filming, or fan signs, the boys never get a moment to themselves, which sadly doesn't leave much space for rest. It suffices to say that after being effective for years, the members have had to deal with many health issues.
Jimin was recently revealed to have undergone major appendicitis surgery, which concerned fans. He was also admitted to the hospital with Covid-19, but he was released during the first week of February.
Here are a few other occurrences in which BTS members were said to have suffered from distressing health issues.
5 worst injuries BTS members ever had
5) Jin’s injury during the tournament
Jin and RM were partaking in a futsal tournament during the Idol Star Athletics Championships, aka ISAC, in 2016, when Jin was unknowingly smacked in the face by ZE:A’s Dongjun. The K-pop sensation had to be moved off the field due to the bleeding. It was revealed that the staff intended to take him to the hospital, but this was never validated. He was instantly sent home to rest.
Jin then posted a picture on Twitter to reassure fans that he was fine, despite the fact that he had to quit playing and come back to his dorm to relax.
4) RM injured in Japan
Once BTS was just about to perform in Japan, RM inadvertently stepped on certain furniture and had to be taken to the hospital.
BigHit Entertainment issued a statement describing that, aside from his sprained little toe, he was in good health, but doctors advised him to avoid any physical activity, including dancing, until he recovered.
3) Jimin's injury during fan meeting
Jimin was taken to the hospital after fainting and falling off the stage during BTS's Japan Official Fan Meeting Undercover Mission in Osaka in 2015. After the mishap, Big Hit Entertainment guaranteed fans that Jimin was unharmed. He apparently lost his balance after his blood pressure dropped while playing a game that required him to hold his breath.
2) Suga's shoulder surgery
Another time, Suga left fans in a daze while he was gone for months after having shoulder surgery.
Within ARMY, it is well known that Suga managed to keep his shoulder pain under wraps even before his debut, when he fell off a bike. After constantly fighting the suffering for many years, he took a break and underwent much-needed surgery.
1) Jungkook required stitches just before the concert
Jungkook needed stitches after injuring his heel just before the group's London show in 2018. Before the first show, Big Hit said in a statement:
"Approximately two hours ago following the rehearsal and sound check, Jungkook was lightly stretching in the waiting room when he collided with floor furnishings and suffered an injury to his heel."
The maknae had to remain seated for two more shows after that, which brought him to tears.
Over the years, the group and their agency's staff have taken great care to ensure the artists' safety.
There have been several unforeseeable circumstances, but the group and their fans have always remained strong and fought through the battles, propelling them to the top of the charts.