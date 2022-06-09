5 shenanigans of BTS’ Jungkook from his latest VLive that won over fan's hearts 

One K-pop idol who knows how to have fun with fans on a livestream is BTS’ Jungkook. The Golden Maknae hosted a livestream on June 7, hours before the music video teaser for Proof’s title track Yet to Come dropped.

While camping out, the Euphoria singer hosted the stream from a cozy location. With his tattoos peeping out of his sweater paws in a gray full-sleeved t-shirt, he interacted with ARMYs, answered their questions, dodged some too, spilled some secrets, and more.

BTS’ Jungkook holds a livestream after more than a month, instantly trends on Twitter

BTS’ Jungkook arrived on VLive on June 7 with the stream titled “Let’s Get It,” a tagline made famous by him. Though the idol only stayed for 35 mins, unlike his previous streams, which usually go over an hour, he gave ARMYs plenty of new content and hilarious moments to remember.

1. The Secret Saga continues

jungkook admirer @dreamjeons jungkook: "i'm gonna tell you a secret" and it's front of millions of people jungkook: "i'm gonna tell you a secret" and it's front of millions of people https://t.co/FQz4PEMoU7

👼🏻🧚🏻‍♀️ @angelfairykoo

Jungkook cutely whispering "it's a secret, I had a drink & I am feeling good" reminds me of that iconic Vlive moment when Jungkook said "I am telling you now but promise me you won't tell anyone" in front of millions of people Jungkook cutely whispering "it's a secret, I had a drink & I am feeling good" reminds me of that iconic Vlive moment when Jungkook said "I am telling you now but promise me you won't tell anyone" in front of millions of people 😭 https://t.co/rUY1SyAZI3

Making history also comes with the privilege of freedom, such as switching on a livestream after having a glass or two of alcohol despite being a K-pop idol. In yet another iconic livestream, BTS’ Jungkook shared a secret with a couple of million ARMYs that he had a drink before switching on VLive and felt good.

When a fan asked if he was drunk, the 24-year-old (international age) idol staunchly denied it, saying that he does not host a livestream if he’s drunk. ARMYs, on the other hand, had evidence from his previous livestream to jokingly prove that he was lying.

BTSARMY @BTS_ARMYfrvr_



Jungkook: I would never turn on the Vlive when I'm drunk.



*Meanwhile Jungkook* Are you sure Jungkook ??Jungkook: I would never turn on the Vlive when I'm drunk.*Meanwhile Jungkook* Are you sure Jungkook ?? 😂😂 Jungkook: I would never turn on the Vlive when I'm drunk.*Meanwhile Jungkook* https://t.co/T0cg38UHbQ

Taekook @taekook2143 : It's between you guys and me, but I had a drink.

HE’S SO CUTE AND HANDSOME. BOYFRIEND JUNGKOOK!!!! #jungkookvlive #vlive : It's between you guys and me, but I had a drink.HE’S SO CUTE AND HANDSOME. BOYFRIEND JUNGKOOK!!!! #Jungkook 🐰: It's between you guys and me, but I had a drink. HE’S SO CUTE AND HANDSOME. BOYFRIEND JUNGKOOK!!!! #Jungkook #jungkookvlive #vlive https://t.co/xsn0m97Zsr

2. Unleashing his SUGA fanboy spirit

BTS’ Jungkook is known to adore and annoy his SUGA hyung. During VLive, the idol danced excitedly to SUGA and Psy’s hit collaboration track, That That. His rendition of the dance moves quickly became a talking point in the fandom, especially because SUGA had revealed that he was the one who teased him the most.

The youngest member imitated the addictive choreography with great enthusiasm, and a broad smile peppered with excited giggles. Fans finally understood what SUGA meant when he revealed that Jungkook would usually greet and tease him with the finger-gun choreography of That That.

슈가젤리🍬(slow) @SUGAJelly9339 Whenever Jungkook sees me, he sings a part of the song and dances

(Yeah, hyung, that's me) Whenever Jungkook sees me, he sings a part of the song and dances(Yeah, hyung, that's me) 🐱 Whenever Jungkook sees me, he sings a part of the song and dances 🐰 (Yeah, hyung, that's me) https://t.co/AYN1WRscPw

3. Serving boyfriend looks feat. sweater paws and tattoos

Wearing a full-sleeved t-shirt with occasional sightings of sweater paws was enough to melt fans’ hearts. Top it with Jungkook’s lip piercings, a serene atmosphere, and his hand tattoos; the idol served major boyfriend looks during the livestream.

ARMYs filled their gallery with screenshots of the livestream and posted it on Twitter to collectively gush over his outfit. While campfires and rain ASMR helped set the mood, the idol also had some cute moments, such as expressing his love for fans.

naz⁷|06.10💿 @shy_taegi jungkook coming into vlive saying that being near the sea it reminded of us and he decided to do a vlive. and now he posted the pic of sea. HE REALLY LOVES US SO MUCH jungkook coming into vlive saying that being near the sea it reminded of us and he decided to do a vlive. and now he posted the pic of sea. HE REALLY LOVES US SO MUCH😭 https://t.co/C8cEkfEBCs

4. Praising his Tae-hyungie hyung’s visuals

TKG @TheTKGlobal



: taehyung-ie is so handsome, right?



: of course! he's the most handsome person i've ever seen in my life, i see him in person too..wow. his pictures come out really well too... wow! i'm so amazed at times, like how can a human look that good? TRANS| 220607 | Jungkook Vlive: taehyung-ie is so handsome, right?: of course! he's the most handsome person i've ever seen in my life, i see him in person too..wow. his pictures come out really well too... wow! i'm so amazed at times, like how can a human look that good? TRANS| 220607 | Jungkook Vlive💜: taehyung-ie is so handsome, right?🐰: of course! he's the most handsome person i've ever seen in my life, i see him in person too..wow. his pictures come out really well too... wow! i'm so amazed at times, like how can a human look that good? https://t.co/KRwVfbgYQz

Any of Jungkook’s livestream would be incomplete without him praising at least one of his hyungs. This time, he gushed over V’s visuals after reading an ARMY's comment about it. The maknae shared that V “glows” in photos and is “the most handsome person” he has ever set eyes on.

He talked about V for nearly 40 seconds, giving fans the rarely-witnessed Taekook content they always desired. Naturally, the monologue even made multiple headlines across international and domestic media.

5. Revelation of the famous triangle Kimbap hairstyle

「 claire ⁷ 」 @btstranslation7 jungkook: do you remember when i had triangle-kimbap hair?? back then, i refused to cut it, even when our stylists were like, just a trim would help! you could grow it more nicely with a trim,,

i can't even look at photos of myself from then. i am sorry. i should have listened..! jungkook: do you remember when i had triangle-kimbap hair?? back then, i refused to cut it, even when our stylists were like, just a trim would help! you could grow it more nicely with a trim,,i can't even look at photos of myself from then. i am sorry. i should have listened..!

BTS’ youngest member sported a triangle Kimbap hairstyle that has now become synonymous with him since the 2019 variety series Bon Voyage. Nearly three years later, Jungkook opened up about it.

He shared that the staff had suggested trimming his long hair to maintain it properly, but he refused to listen. Even though ARMYs loved the Euphoria singer's hairstyle, he still is apprehensive about it and regrets not paying heed to the stylists’ advice. He also said he could not stand looking at his pictures during his triangle kimbap hair era.

However, ARMYs were quick to stop the slander and express their love towards the hairstyle on Twitter soon enough.

With only three days remaining for a comeback, BTS’ Jungkook camping out elicited some fun responses. One central theme was how contrasting the youngest BTS member would look on stage when they would finally return for performances.

Meanwhile, BTS will be returning with Proof, an anthology album, on June 10 at 1 PM KST. They will also be promoting their release on Korean music shows for the first time in nearly two years.

