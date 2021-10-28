BTS Jungkook’s blonde hair and lip piercing has fans swooning over him

BTS Jungkook is back in the news, and this time it's for his new look. The K-pop debuted his blonde hair at the Permission To Dance On Stage concert. However, he posted a picture of himself and his lip piercing for the first time on Weverse, and this led to a meltdown among fans.

The picture was also shared widely on Twitter, and the t-shirt that Jungkook was wearing in the picture ended up getting sold out.

Fans react to BTS star Jungkook's blonde tresses with his lip piercing for the first time

Fans reacted to an update from Jungkook on Weverse and Twitter. Titles such as "Sold Out King" and "God of Stage" were used to describe the idol. Fans were eager to share the star's new look with others on the internet:

𝐒𝐀𝐑𝐀∞⁷ @_RapperJK The shirt Jungkook wore in his selca is from MENSPANDA. When on the website, I can’t help but notice how many outfits jk wore from them & how all of those outfits are bestsellers & currently sold out! The shirt Jungkook wore in his selca is from MENSPANDA. When on the website, I can’t help but notice how many outfits jk wore from them & how all of those outfits are bestsellers & currently sold out! https://t.co/A4T8b3ysAZ

𝄞Rathiᴶᵏ @maanu_kutty In Weverse,Jungkook posted a pic wearing a plain white shirt by giving a finger heart. Now it is reported that the shirt has been sold out from the official website.Once again Jungkook proved himself worthy of being dubbed the 'Sold Out King' editornews.pikiran-rakyat.com/entertainment/… In Weverse,Jungkook posted a pic wearing a plain white shirt by giving a finger heart. Now it is reported that the shirt has been sold out from the official website.Once again Jungkook proved himself worthy of being dubbed the 'Sold Out King'editornews.pikiran-rakyat.com/entertainment/…

방탄소년단정국's Publicity @JungkookPub Both colours are Sold Out even the black. Both colours are Sold Out even the black. https://t.co/fFXeUPJv9d

Some fans of BTS were able to recognize the t-shirt Jungkook was wearing. He was seen in a Manspanda t-shirt, which sold out immediately. Fans also noted that the star had sported other outfits from the brand, all of which sold out within minutes.

Jungkook was recently in the news for allegedly manipulating sales by wearing clothing produced by his brother's company. The BTS idol had never advertised his brother's product, however, the clothing items would sell out immediately after fans saw him in the outfit, similar to Manspanda's outfits. As a result, Jungkook stepped down from the internal director position that he had held in the company.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

A report was filed against the BTS idol at the Commission of Fair Trade. However, the commission found that the star was not guilty of false advertising, and the ARMY believed that it was anti-fans who had spread rumors about him.

Jungkook's introductory song at the Permission to Dance On Stage concert was speculated to be his response to all those who threw shade at him in recent times.

Edited by Siddharth Satish