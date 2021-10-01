Report filed against BTS idol Jungkook by netizen for ‘under-the-table advertising’ at the Fair Trade Commission

It was earlier reported that BTS' youngest member Jungkook had stepped down from the position of a director at his brother's clothing company. Following this, a report has been filed at the fair trade commission against the K-Pop idol for unethical advertising.

Jungkook's brother's clothing brand Six6uys produces a clothing line titled 'Graffiti On Mind.' Jungkook is said to have sported outfits from this line twice in public. Once during a live broadcast and once in a selfie that was widely shared on Twitter.

This resulted in accusations of false advertising by netizens. As a result, Jungkook stepped down from the professional position that he had held in his brother's company. It was speculated that Jungkook did not want to be burdened by the netizens' accusations and hence took this measure. However, the accusations have not died down.

What did the report accuse BTS idol Jungkook of?

In the report, the netizen who had filed it to the fair trade commission said,

Six6uys launched the clothing brand Graffiti On Mind early September this year and Jungkook wore the brand’s shirt on broadcast. A few days later, he wore the same shirt in a different color in a selfie uploaded to Twitter and Weverse. BTS is a top boy group that represents South Korea and has an astronomical status.

The report further added that despite Jungkook not advertising the brand directly or influencing the sales of the brand by suggesting it to his fans, the practice was still unfair.

The report stated,

Even if Jungkook did not personally share a review of the product or ask fans to buy it after uploading the photo to social media, just by giving the brand exposure often, he could cause a raise in the profits beyond imagination. As such, this is an incident that could detriment a fair and free market and this is something that the Fair Trade Commission also strictly prohibits. I request that the Fair Trade Commission look into the matter carefully.

Meanwhile, Jungkook is preparing to take part in an online concert on the occasion of the release of BTS's latest hit Permission to Dance, followed by an offline concert in North America. The in-person concert is to be held in California.

