Who is BTS Jungkook's older brother? Meet Jeon Jung Hyun

BTS Jungkook's older brother, Jeon Jung Hyun, has made headlines again. This time, it's because of Jungkook transferring ownership of his Yongsan City Park apartment to him, as reported by Biz Hankook. The flat's marketplace value is estimated to be around 4 billion KRW, i.e., around 3.4 million USD.

Jungkook's net worth is estimated to be around 20 million USD as of 2021 so this decision doesn't come as a surprise for fans. Even though the idol hardly talks about his brother, it is known that Jung Hyun is close with him and also the rest of the BTS members.

Meet Jeon Jung Hyun, BTS Jungkook's elder brother

BTS members hardly reveal anything about their family members, especially siblings. But ARMYs have found out, if not much, a considerable amount of information about the group's maknae Jungkook's elder brother.

While many things are still in the dark - such as his age and profession - thanks to his public Instagram account, fans have a slightly better understanding of Jung Hyun. Jungkook's 'Golden Maknae' tag comes from him incorporating the finest genes from his parents, as said by fans. So it's only apparent that Jung Hyun would also be a greatly talented person and it makes ARMYs want to know who he is.

We know Jung Hyun is elder to the BTS member but by how many years? According to Channel Korea, some fans believe he was born in 1994, while some believe he was born in 1995. There's no concrete evidence of how old he really is, but going by what fans have noted, he is at least two years older than our maknae.

Thanks to Instagram and the few funny moments he has shared with BTS members, we know that his hobbies are drawing, painting and photography.

Jungkook's brother is probably the biggest ARMY as his previous Instagram was filled with multiple hilarious drawings of the members. Whether it was to celebrate their Billboard award or just having fun with the group's eldest, Jin, Jung Hyun showcased his artistic self to the public many times.

♛ @sceneryfortae Jungkook's brother drew this from Spine Breaker for their win, this is so sweet i'm soft

ً @filesjk when he reached 1M followers on instagram he posted this drawing of jungkook 😂

ً @filesjk the details!! he really captures them so well

In addition to drawing, he had also uploaded hilarious animations of some of the most iconic moments in BTS' history.









When it comes to what Jeon Jung Hyun looks like, it's another mystery. The 'artist' has never posted any selfies or photos that show his face. The only pictures found of him are either his childhood pictures or zoomed-out back-facing photos that were uploaded by Jungkook himself.

However, there were times when DAY6's Sungjin's photos were circulated claiming him to be Jeon Jung Hyun. But K-pop stans quickly noticed that that wasn't the case. Sungjin also has a big round nose with doe-eyes and almost looks like pre-debut Jungkook, so we can understand how the misinterpretations started.

