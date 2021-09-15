The Kelly Clarkson Show slammed for mixing BTS with another band  

The Kelly Clarkson Show received a lot of backlash from BTS' ARMY when they mistook a different boy band for the mega popular BTS in a recent episode.

During the first episode of the ongoing season, the British band Coldplay's frontliner, Chris Martin, was invited as the special guest. Chris Martin and Kelly Clarkson spoke about various topics revolving around music, including that of Coldplay's latest collaboration with global phenomenon, BTS. In giving the audience a look at the group, however, the show made the mistake of showing rookie band Blitzers instead.

BTS confused for Blitzers on The Kelly Clarkson Show

On The Kelly Clarkson Show, Coldplay's lead singer shared his experience of working with BTS on the track, My Universe, in which BTS members Suga, J-Hope and RM have been credited as composers. The song is part of Coldplay's upcoming album, Music of the Spheres. Kelly Clarkson, on hearing the news, expressed her excitement, claiming that she loved the collaboration. She said,

"It's called 'My Universe,' and you did it with BTS, right? I love that. I love that you're working with BTS."

Clarkson also went on to share a photo, which was on the receiving end of the backlash. Instead of showing a photograph of the seven-member K-Pop band, BTS, The Kelly Clarkson Show presented a picture of a rookie group called Blitzers.

Blitzers, earlier known as Wuzo Circle, made its debut in May 2021. The only thing Blitzers and BTS have in common is that both are K-Pop bands and have seven members each.

so im watching @kellyclarkson with my momma and they mentioned BTS and then showed this picture… im ——- ✋🏻you got the wrong pic sis 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/VBwn6e8MNB — Landon Mark⁷ (@stochie) September 13, 2021

The Kelly Clarkson Show mistook this rookie band Blitzers for BTS (Image via Instagram/@blitzer_official)

Backlash from BTS' Army for mix-up

BTS' ARMY took to Twitter to express their disappointment with The Kelly Clarkson Show. Fans have called the showrunners unprofessional and disrespectful for mistaking the appearance of the global phenomenon that is BTS.

Given that BTS x Coldplay is one of the biggest news stories in the music industry right now, one would expect The Kelly Clarkson Show to do some research before the interview. Fans have also claimed that this mix-up was a result of the long-existing racist assumption that all Asian people look the same.

First of all, it isn't random at all that they're collabing, if you were following along like the rest of the world. And secondly, you type BTS into the google search and.... BTS show up... imagine that? So easy!



@kellyclarkson @KellyClarksonTV pic.twitter.com/mbYzMdyXLA — 🎗 kandisee ⁷ 💛 (@kandise12) September 14, 2021

NOT THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW TALKING ABOUT COLDPLAY AND BTS COLLAB … AND THEN SHOWING A PICTURE OF A GROUP THAT ISNT BTS ???? HUH pic.twitter.com/BbcGyCdgvZ — jas⁷ 🐇65 (@filmforjoon) September 13, 2021

Hey @KellyClarksonTV, Google is free, learn how to use it.



You can't just put a bunch of random Koreans and think people won't know it's not BTS.@kellyclarkson hosted the BB awards when they performed, she made jokes using their names DO BETTER!! https://t.co/vSzrTJLqr2 — ⟭⟬ ᴮᴱDr. omeroz⁷🧈 ⟬⟭ (@omermeroz) September 13, 2021

As soon as the the episode was broadcast, BTS' ARMY all over the world expressed their disappointment and pressed for an apology, tagging The Kelly Clarkson Show. The show then released a statement, apologizing for their mistake. Their official Twitter account stated that they have provided the stations with the corrected photograph.

Thank you #BTSArmy. We’re sorry, and we’ve provided our stations with the correct image. — The Kelly Clarkson Show (@KellyClarksonTV) September 13, 2021

Surprisingly, the "corrected photograph" showed only six out of the seven-member band, making fans criticize the show once again. With thousands of pictures showing all seven members in existence, the choice of images and this second lapse seemed deliberate to ARMY.

You……didn’t fix it 🙄 You literally picked a picture with one member missing. Serious question, you did this on purpose right? pic.twitter.com/FR4NWuY9SZ — Jen⁷ (@KmSeokJen) September 13, 2021

The Coldplay x BTS collaboration track, My Universe, comes out on September 24.

Also Read

.

Edited by Sabine Algur