BTS’ j-hope makes Lollapalooza history, reportedly becoming the highest-selling artist ever

BTS ARMY is not over j-hope’s dynamic performance at the Lollapalooza music festival, and the numbers are proof of the Bangtan member’s superstardom.
The talented BTS member became the first ever South Korean artist to headline Lollapalooza, enthralling audiences with his unparalleled talent and charisma as he took the stage by storm on Sunday, July 31.
With this, j-hope has once again cemented himself as one of the greatest pop icons in history, and the records speak for themselves.
An unnamed organizer of Lollapalooza revealed that, the MORE singer is the biggest draw the festival has ever had as one of the headliners. This is evident from the fact that j-hope has become one of the highest ticket-selling artists in Lollapalooza history.
A BTS ARMY, who goes by the name @R_o_o_O2, revealed in a series of tweets that they spoke with an organizer at Lollapalooza who noted that, in the festival’s 31 years of operation, no one act has sold as many tickets as j-hope.
The organizer also revealed that, the Sunday lineup of artists is usually dull and records lowest attendance, but with the news of the BTS member performing at the event, things have changed.
Naturally, ARMYs are extremely proud of j-hope and have taken to social media to express their happiness.
BTS’ j-hope takes over the stage and worldwide social media trends with an iconic “Hobipalooza” performance
He came, he saw, he conquered, and he continues to thrive! BTS’ j-hope pens history by becoming the first South Korean artist to headline the iconic Chicago-based music festival Lollapalooza.
With star power and fan loyalty unmatched, j-hope took not just the stage, but the internet by storm as well. Even with it being a Sunday, the BTS rapper has managed to pull the largest crowd in Lollapalooza history, christening the day as “Hobipalooza,” a charming wordplay on his name and the event.
Another fan confirmed that $1 million worth of j-hope's Lollapalooza merchandise has reportedly sold out. This was much before the talented BTS rapper took over the Bud Light Seltzer Stage as the closing act for the music festival.
Alongside performing an iconic set, the BTS member also managed to charm even government officials. Samir Mayekar, the Deputy Mayor for the economic and neighborhood development of Chicago, is all praise for the Arson singer and noted his effect on the city's economy as cafes were bustling with various events to commemorate the artist's historic performance.
International ARMYs took over Weverse (the official streaming partner) to watch the BTS member's enthralling performance and the numbers speak for themselves.
The Arson crooner's Lollapalooza performance went down in history, scoring +14.9 real-time views on Weverse with the Outro: Ego hitmaker taking over worldwide Twitter trends.
“Hobipalooza” amassed 1.74 million tweets, followed by "jhopeAtLollapalooza” with + 1 million tweets, and finally, the Chicken Noodle Soup collaborators landed the third and fourth spots on worldwide Twitter trends with their respective hashtags #HOSEOK and #BECKYG.
BTS’ j-hope pays a heartfelt tribute to Bangtan through a Tropical Remix of Dynamite's performance
BTS is seven and will always be so. Bangtan’s ace rapper and dancer reminded everyone of this in the most stunning manner.
The MORE singer performed the Tropical Remix of Dynamite, the septet’s debut English song and even introduced a new choreography for the track.
What touched ARMYs' heart the most, was that during his electrifying performance, j-hope only sang his lines as per the recorded version and let the crowd chant the other lines.
Fans were impressed with his sweet way of including BTS members during his solo performance.
He even confessed that he would have loved to have Jimin join him on stage, but the duo didn’t have enough time to learn the new choreography so they dropped the idea.
He performed a total of 18 songs, including tracks from his new solo album Jack In The Box, his first mixtape Hope World, and Chicken Noodle Soup (featuring Latina singer Becky G), as well as BTS Cypher Pt. 1 and Dynamite.
It was revealed that the BTS member's set was increased by 10 minutes compared to the original time of 60 minutes, owing to the Bangtan star’s massive popularity.