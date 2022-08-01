How tall is Becky G? Fans gush over singer's height difference with j-hope at Lollapalooza

BTS’ j-hope made history as the first South Korean artist to headline the iconic Lollapalooza music festival.

On Sunday, the talented artist performed a bevy of his songs on the Lollapalooza stage, including Intro, MORE, Pandora's Box, Baseline, Cypher Pt1, Hangsang, P.O.P, Equal Sign, STOP, Blue Side, Safety Zone, What If…, Arson, Music Box, Dynamite (Tropical), Daydream, Ego, Hope World, Just Dance, Future, and Chicken Noodle Soup ft. Becky G.

Becky G made a special appearance on stage as they performed their hit collab-track Chicken Noodle Soup, a trilingual track comprising lyrics in Korean, Spanish and English. It is a groovy dance number which centers around paying tribute to one’s roots and identity.

Matching outfits and steps with j-hope, Becky G turned up on stage amidst a roaring response from fans present at Lollapalooza. Dressed in crisp white outfits, j-hope and Becky G looked amazing as they performed on the iconic stage.

sophia⁷ 🃏HOBIPALOOZA @jeoncfe when becky g came out it was SO insanely loud u can barley hear it when becky g came out it was SO insanely loud u can barley hear it 😭 https://t.co/GI76b9eFdb

Fans gushed over the duo’s musical chemistry and adorable height difference, wondering what the height difference between them really is.

According to the internet, the Equal Sign crooner is 5 feet and 10 inches tall, while the talented Latina singer Becky G is 5 feet and 1 inch.

ARMYs and Beasters (Becky G's fandom) think their height difference is cute and perfectly proportional to one another as they complement each other beautifully on stage.

Check out some lovable ARMY and Beasters reactions.

ARMYs who are the same height as Becky G imagine what it would be like to hug Hobi if they were to ever meet him in person.

Megan Broderick @megbrod12 Me and Becky G are very close in height so I am now in possession of the knowledge that j-hope is the perfect hugging height and I do NOT know what to do with that. Me and Becky G are very close in height so I am now in possession of the knowledge that j-hope is the perfect hugging height and I do NOT know what to do with that.

This was the first time the two artists performed their hit song for a live audience and fans couldn’t stop gushing over their musical chemistry, their wholesome friendship and their unmatched talent on stage.

Alih⁷ @alih917 probably we're the same height tho Estoy muy feliz de ver por fin a los dos presentando CNS juntos y muy agradecida por sus palabras a Hobi 🏻 So proud of both of them! Becky G is so pretty and smallprobably we're the same height thoEstoy muy feliz de ver por fin a los dos presentando CNS juntos y muy agradecida por sus palabras a HobiSo proud of both of them! Becky G is so pretty and small 😍 probably we're the same height tho 😂 Estoy muy feliz de ver por fin a los dos presentando CNS juntos y muy agradecida por sus palabras a Hobi 🙏🏻💜 So proud of both of them!

BTS’ j-hope and Becky G performed Chicken Noodle Soup for the first time at Lollapalooza

This is the first time the Arson singer and Becky G have performed their chart-busting track Chicken Noodle Soup.

The song samples DJ Webstar and rapper Young B's song of the same name and was featured in the former’s 2006 album.

The Arson singer originally wanted to feature the song in his debut mixtape Hope World, but at the time he couldn’t find the right collaborator and had to release the mixtape without it.

A year later, the BTS member became friends with Becky G at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards and they collaborated on recreating this joyous track in their respective native languages and English to pay homage to their roots and identity.

The song was originally released on September 27, 2019, amidst much love and fanfare, but the duo never got the chance to perform it in front of a live audience due to the COVID-19 pandemic that engulfed the world the following year.

The 2022 Lollapalooza music festival was the first time the duo performed the song on stage for ARMYs and Beasters, and it was an absolute riot as the crowd danced and vibed along with them.

rai @serenxpity im eating up every hobi x becky g interactions, it's just too wholesome and adorable for me

im eating up every hobi x becky g interactions, it's just too wholesome and adorable for mehttps://t.co/e5FiunflJG

BTS member Jimin, who had flown down to cheer for his "Hobi Hyung," also danced along to Chicken Noodle Soup.

◡̈ @6v6pjm jimin rapping becky g’s part oh my gosh ???!! jimin rapping becky g’s part oh my gosh ???!! https://t.co/nZ08ml1h0F

The BTS member and Becky G shared a sweet hug on stage post their dynamic performance, making fans gush over them.

lex⁷ @prodK0YA “shout out to DJ webstar and Young B for the track” hoseok shouting out the original artists of chicken noodle soup?? LEGEND “shout out to DJ webstar and Young B for the track” hoseok shouting out the original artists of chicken noodle soup?? LEGEND https://t.co/LZKY8ewqlE

With this, Chicken Noodle Soup has become the BTS member's best-selling single in the United States.

Becky G expresses her heartfelt gratitude to “bro” j-hope in a sweet Instagram post

The talented Latina singer took to her Instagram to thank her “bro” BTS’ j-hope for the Lollapalooza invitation and the opportunity for a memorable Chicken Noodle Soup performance for ages to remember.

Sharing an adorable video, Becky G can be seen getting dressed for the performance as Chicken Noodle Soup plays in the background. Towards the end, she and the BTS member shared a sweet hug to celebrate their dynamic performance.

Fans are in love with their sweet friendship and hope to see the duo collaborate on more projects in the future.

JAKE IN TNE BOX (SLOW) @Junghoseokworl2

🐿thank you my friend!



#JHOPE #BECKYG #HOBIPALO0ZA Becky G : as an artist, this moment means so much to me. because not only am i so honored to be here, but so proud. i’m so proud of you! i’m so thankful for our friendship and this opportunity! thank you thank you so much.🐿thank you my friend! Becky G : as an artist, this moment means so much to me. because not only am i so honored to be here, but so proud. i’m so proud of you! i’m so thankful for our friendship and this opportunity! thank you thank you so much.🐿thank you my friend!#JHOPE #BECKYG #HOBIPALO0ZA https://t.co/0YhFUgtEOM

Creative agency The Lab, who previously collaborated with BTS on their hit title track ON and j-hope’s Chicken Noodle Soup, spoiled the upcoming stage performance via a now-deleted Instagram story and reel.

The devil works hard but ARMYs work harder and fans wasted no time in archiving these screenshots.

The MORE singer's iconic Lollapalooza performance went down in history, scoring +14.9 million real-time views on Weverse.

At the time of writing, the Bangtan member took over worldwide Twitter trends with “Hobipalooza” garnering +1.74 million tweets, and “j-hope at Lollapalooza” at number 2 with +1million tweets.

Finally, the Chicken Noodle Soup collaborators debuted at number 3 on worldwide Twitter trends.

